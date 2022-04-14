UAE

  1. Look: First UAE residents get residency visa stickers replaced by Emirates IDs

    UAE1 day ago

  2. UAE: Ministry announces new policy to keep price hikes of basic food items in check

    Economy1 day ago

  3. UAE labour law: 8 instances where employee’s salary can be deducted

    Legal1 day ago

  4. UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani PM on election win

    UAE1 day ago

  5. Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Happiness Card

    UAE19 hours ago

  6. UAE further relaxes travel-related Covid safety rules

    coronavirus18 hours ago

  7. Explainer: Can UAE motorists claim insurance for fires that break out at warehouses and factories?

    Legal2 days ago

  8. Dubai: ‘He lived with a purpose’, tributes pour in for veteran doctor

    UAE22 hours ago
Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in metaverse

Business

Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in metaverse

Emirates also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, bringing talent from all over the globe to bring to life the airline’s future-focused projects including those relating to the metaverse, NFTs and Web3.

Business9 minutes ago

LONG READS
Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Long Reads

Eat, pray, love:  Without a passport

Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest?  A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far

Long Reads1 week ago

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

Long Reads

Staying 'woke' in  divisive times

A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?

Long Reads1 week ago

When mum-in-law is your best friend

Long Reads

When mum-in-law is your best friend

It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to  make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord

Long Reads4 days ago

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

Long Reads

Why Indian CEOs rock and rule in the US

C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?

Long Reads5 days ago

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

Long Reads

The myth of the  'returning' migrants

The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes

Long Reads6 days ago

Videos
Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Videos

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Videos2 weeks ago

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Dubai World Cup

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Videos

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Green Heaven Farm is ​​the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public

Videos4 weeks ago

