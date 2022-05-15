'If I am unable to get residency for her, how else can I get her to stay legally here?'
Legal5 hours ago
The UAE President is unafraid of taking firm decisions and is known to lead from the front, inspiring both Emiratis and expatriates
UAE4 hours ago
PM Modi hails historic victory
Sports2 hours ago
In a separate attack, gunmen open fire on two members of Sikh community in Sarband
World3 hours ago
He has promoted peace, championed environmental causes and inspired the world with his humanitarian work
UAE16 minutes ago
4 times the new UAE President personally called up residents to thank or interact with them
UAE2 hours ago
Programmes help the youth connect with UAE leadership
UAE27 minutes ago
Over 158.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 hours ago
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
However, an individual may lend cash to his or her friends or acquaintances without interest
Legal5 hours ago
Queensland Police says an investigation into the crash has been opened
Cricket10 hours ago
Mohamed has been welcoming members of all faiths to the country. It was evident in the visit of Pope Francis and a bid to set up an Abrahamic Family House and a Hindu temple
UAE3 hours ago
Sustainable development is the focus; a major drop in carbon emissions could make the UAE a hub of the green economy
UAE4 hours ago
'Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends'
Cricket6 hours ago
His legacy is that of a peacemaker who ended decades-old hostilities and forged diplomatic relations with Israel
UAE17 hours ago
The Strip was closed to Palestinian workers amid unrest
World6 hours ago
Authorities say 18-year-old gunman in military gear was live streaming attack with a helmet camera
Americas9 hours ago
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman says he has placed the video in a safe place
World5 hours ago
Company declares dividend of $18.8 billion to be paid in the second quarter
Energy4 hours ago
The announcement follows late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise
Entertainment3 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus22 minutes ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy5 days ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime5 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 week ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 week ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads3 days ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment2 days ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment3 days ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music4 days ago
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
Life and Living5 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle2 days ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books2 days ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health2 days ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness2 days ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty2 days ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Falling interest rates led to many more savers investing in stocks, real estate and cryptos, leading to price surges across these asset classes
Markets1 day ago
Parag Agrawal's statement comes hours after the Tesla chief declared that the $44 billion takeover was on hold
Tech1 day ago
EFG Hermes and Amazon entered into an option agreement whereby Amazon agreed to acquire $10 million in EFG Hermes GDRs with the option to replace that investment into valU at a future date.
Business18 hours ago
Campbell Wilson was also the founding CEO of low-cost carrier Scoot
Aviation1 day ago
The move comes days after the telecom company said it was looking to expand into new markets
Business1 day ago
In 2021 the economy crossed international economic expectations by registering the highest rate in the region of Dh1.489 trillion.
Business1 day ago
Tesla chief wanted details of the number of spam accounts on the social media platform
Tech2 days ago
Inflows cross $3 billion in a month for the first time as overseas Pakistanis remit more money for Ramadan and Eid festivities
Business2 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed carries forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a sports-loving head of state
Sports15 hours ago
His contribution to sport will be greatly missed, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Sports1 day ago
Tunisia's Jabeur became the first Arab player to claim a WTA 1000 title with her stunning victory in Madrid last week
Tennis15 hours ago
Saturday's win means Liverpool remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies
Football17 hours ago
The West Indies big-hitter steered Kolkata to 177 for six in his 28-ball 49 as he lifted the team from a precarious 94-5
Cricket17 hours ago
With CSK out of contention for a place in the playoffs, they don't have much to lose in tonight's match against Gujarat Titans, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket14 hours ago
While LSG have been consistently good, the Royals have been mercurial, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket14 hours ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat4 days ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA1 day ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat2 days ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat2 days ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.95 INR
|1 AED
|51.17 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,653.71 AED
|24K
|219.50 AED