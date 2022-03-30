Piyush Goyal says beyond trade, there are some unique dimensions to the relationship between India and the UAE
Piyush Goyal says beyond trade, there are some unique dimensions to the relationship between India and the UAE
The US president says he is waiting to see what Russia offers in ongoing talks with Ukraine
The minister warned against leaving a conflict to last long as it risks leaving a lingering instability reminiscent to that of Iraq and Syria
At the World Government Summit, Sultan says the world needed to be better prepared for multi-dimensional challenges
Official says the ceasefire during Ramadan will help create a positive atmosphere
Moscow to 'radically' reduce military activity around Kyiv
West fears the consequences of all-out war with a nuclear-armed power
Dubai
Dubai
Dubai
Her short statement on Instagram comes 24 hours after Smith issued an apology to Rock over the attack
Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event
The ministry said residents can submit applications through its website or at customer service centres
Individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.
The region's first world expo has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits.
The ministry said residents can submit applications through its website or at customer service centres
World Government Summit will host 14 specialised forums to address metaverse, energy, cryptocurrency, economy, and cybersecurity
Ranveer was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island
Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event
Dollar peg and CBDC's impact a challenge on the current financial system
All preventive measures to be followed such as wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance in closed places, including mosques
The pardon is to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.
Official says the ceasefire during Ramadan will help create a positive atmosphere
Mayor says nearly 5,000 people, including 210 children, were killed since the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Summit aims to debate how governments can utilise innovation and technology to solve the challenges of our time and the future
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
The project will be activated by the end of the year
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
Dubai
Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.
Dubai
The music artist is thrilled to be playing a live gig at the world fair on March 30.
The award-winning artist will head to the city in May.
Ranveer was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island
Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre
The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi.
'We immediately did an ECG and the results showed evidence of heart attack'
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Dubai
City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of food based on five criteria
Thumbay Hospital has also launched special ‘Holiday Dialysis’ packages through its medical tourism department, providing free pick and drop from hotels
This comes as part of achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and the WHO’s strategy to subdue this disease
The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery
The disease caused approximately 419,000 deaths in 2018
New healing resort a short drive from Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala
The region’s leading asset management and investment banking platform said its net profit for 2021 excluding one-off charges was Dh227 million.
CEPA — signed last month between the UAE and India — to be operationalised on May 1, 2022 and will be a key enabler in achieving the $1 trillion target.
Seif El Hakim is eyeing major expansion in the upcoming few months which includes foray into real estate in Dubai.
The project consists of 21 floors and 400 residential units equipped with “Smart Home Automation” systems.
20 per cent of Emirate to be dedicated to nature reserves
Whilst there is a lot of eagerness to be more eco-conscious, residents feel that there is a distinct lack of sustainable products on the market to support this need
The UAE has developed its economic sectors to achieve qualitative shifts to a newer and more sustainable economic model, cementing itself as one of the top global economies in the world, speakers said on the opening day of AIM 2022
A380s produced 80 per cent of profits for the airline, says President of Emirates, Tim Clark
New York to Hong Kong service to fly over the Atlantic instead of Pacific, to avoid Russian airspace
The Whites seal third spot in Group A after winning by a solitary goal
The captain, playing his 100th match for Royals, smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz
Winning against KKR at this juncture would be just the right tonic
Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs
He had poker face for poker, a head for cricket and a knack for taking wickets and for making friends
Titans beat Giants by five wickets in the battle of the new teams
The finale gave Frankie Dettori on Country Grammer a fourth win in the most prestigious of Dubai races
The Italian produced a masterclass aboard American galloper Country Grammer to win the Dubai World Cup, for the fourth time
This year's renewal of the Dubai World Cup meeting was unlike any other in its 26-year history
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
