A commuter said the train she was riding on stopped just before Sobha Realty station, not moving for at least 8 minutes
Spread over 10,000sqft, it is touted to be among the world’s largest indoor snow parks, with 12 exciting rides and 17 attractions
A year after he was sworn in as the third president of the country, we look back at the heartwarming moments that have become viral on social media
Expats and travellers were advised to reconsider trips amid the unstable political situation
This will reduce the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes
On Thursday, his arrest was declared illegal by the country's Supreme Court
Staff members were reportedly informed of the payout in a heartfelt e-mail from the group's chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Final shows of this record-breaking attraction are scheduled today until May 14
'Our students have done us proud once again,' a school principal in Dubai says
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
The overall pass percentage in Class 10 results this year is 93.12 per cent
Jameel Abdul Latheef has flown people in from countries all over the world, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
This year, the authority will not announce the names of the board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12
She interviewed Elon Musk at an advertising conference in Miami last month
Buying the right thing at the right time is important to save money, and technology could come handy
De Lima, 63, and another defendant were acquitted 'on the ground of reasonable doubt'
A keen champion of everything green, Sheikh Mohamed announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability (YOS) in January
With diets ranging from fish and penguins to seals, sea lions, and even whales, these predators sit atop the food chain and utilise teeth up to four inches in length
She will be taking charge in six weeks, Musk says in a tweet without naming the new head
Several Netizens share heartwarming stories that highlight how Emiratis treat their staff like family
Mariam AlMheiri elaborates how the UAE is harnessing technology to ensure food security and address the challenges of climate change
The airline has moved from pandemic recovery to growth phase this year, hiring over 17,000 employees
As the season of Indian mangoes comes to an end, vendors are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of fruits from Pakistan
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
Visitors to this 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street will be able to watch it rain, and even snow, on demand — all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
People run together at the same time from all over the globe to support the cause for spinal cord research
Talabat launches ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant for some of its users
Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
The anti-narcotics team worked in cooperation with Dubai and Ajman Police to apprehend a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals
Residents urged to stay away and restricted from taking photographs
Orca whales are usually not a threat; however, authorities have urged people to keep a safe distance from the marine creature
Authorities have asked residents to exercise caution while travelling in the area
Temperature in Abu Dhabi is forecasted to reach 40ºC, while in Dubai, it is expected to be around 38ºC
Spaniard poised to leapfrog the record-setting Serbian into top spot in the world rankings after the ongoing Italian Open
Congress state president junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung assembly
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
The Portugal Golden Visa programme has increased in popularity in the UAE and GCC specifically over the last few years
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
Blogger and sari influencer Kamal Kapur, on introducing the sari into our daily lives and the changing trajectory of the garment
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
Christiana Maxion talks about what it takes to be an expert mediator between potential couples
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
The age of digital intelligence is here to stay. How are you adapting?
Amit Ramkumar recently made headlines for breaking a world record dedicated to kids with autism. Through his recent achievement, Amit's parents seek to shift the narrative and forge greater acceptance for neurodiversity in the society
A father who she only saw with a severe illness became the man she has now immortalised by documenting his creative works
Wodehouse wrote 95 books, and authored more than 30 plays and musical comedies, and more than 20 film scripts. His impact on the English language was considerable
ESG considerations will soon underpin the value creation thesis
The company is committed to exploring further decarbonisation opportunities with solar power across its other industrial facilities in the emirates
Billionaire Business Attraction Fund eyes $100b market cap in 5 years
Lucknow, having lost two of its last three matches, will take a huge step forward if it gets past Aiden Markram's team
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged from its 59-game season
Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute for his first European goal
Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in the tournament history
The legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also predicted the winner of the tournament
Kohli is just three short of equalling Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries in the world
The nine-wicket win took Rajasthan Royals to third spot
The legendary cricketer is coming up with useful cameos, usually at number eight, to help Chennai close in on a playoff berth this season
The contest could depend on how Mumbai's batters play eight overs of spin from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it