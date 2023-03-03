A guide to some of the major entertaining activities taking place around the country
A guide to some of the major entertaining activities taking place around the country
Police issue warning to drivers offending traffic rules; violations can be detected through radars
They were caught by security guards when they scaled the outer wall
More chemist shops in the Emirate are now offering in-store jabs for the virus
Khaleej Times is back on the ground to cover this landmark moment and bring you real-time updates
The mission blasted off to the orbiting laboratory aboard the Dragon Endeavour yesterday
'This is largely due to recent changes allowing foreigners to apply for dual citizenship,' says report
The court says that the plaintiff has to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants caused the damages to his plants, animals
Every journey starts with a single step and immigrating to another country takes a lot of effort along with planning. Embark on the experience of a lifetime as Dovercourt Immigration is helping you fulfil your dream and make them happen before it's too late.
Ali Hussain Sajwani talks about his personal journey at DAMAC, plans for further global expansion, and why their properties sell out on the day of launch
When we say fresh, we say Farzana
About 31% of the respondents received a bonus of up to Dh20,000, while over 5 per cent reported a bonus value of Dh50,000 or above
There is no doubt that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate choice of tech-savvy users, although the price is on the higher side
Visitors to Sikka Art and Design Festival at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood sign up instantly for the programme
Authorities have warned residents to be careful on the road as visibility drops, stay away from areas prone to flooding
The worker was trying to get him to move his vehicle since he had parked it in a space meant for people of determination
People in the Emirates have no reason to worry about temblors in the region, according to seismology experts
Authorities have issued warning to residents asking them to avoid affected areas
Goods transported from one emirate to the other and from warehouses to supermarkets will cost less this month, ultimately benefiting customers
For the fourth year running, the Emirates achieved the highest score of any Middle Eastern nation brand, but this year’s increase stood out
Former players such as Mark Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Dilip Vengsarkar criticise the 22 yards at Holkar Stadium as spinners dominate on an unpredictable track
10 questions answered about first Ramadan in four years without Covid restrictions
Explained: What happens once the astronauts get to the ISS
Khaleej Times gives you a blow-by-blow account as the historic moment unfolds
Hundreds of young artists showcase their skills and techniques at the event
The National Search and Rescue Centre carries out the operation in cooperation with police, civil defence administration
The incident resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people
Less than 24 hours remain for the nation to undertake the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission
“We don’t have any terms and conditions for such people," the owner of the restaurant said
'You’re the pilot of your mind, and not the passenger', explained Jim Kwik as he spoke to attendees at a summit in the emirate
Over 5.8 million interactions on different platforms, while the campaign hashtag was used in more than 18,000 photos and videos on social media
A drive launched by the Emirates Red Crescent earlier this month also saw volunteers gather to mobilise supplies for affected families
The Bollywood megastar will start shooting for his cameo in 'Tiger 3' in April
There are certain conditions to obtain an entry permit to check out investment opportunities, including qualification of the applicant
The upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series
As the hospital celebrates 15 years of eye care excellence, 15 per cent year-on-year increase in patient demand fuels Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai plans for 20 per cent growth in operations
HONOR continues the trend of making smartphones with gorgeous designs with its latest release of the HONOR X8a.
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
For the first time, international users can experience pro-grade camera systems with authentic Leica experience on Xiaomi flagships
A unique technique to endoscopically remove large gastrointestinal polyps, precancerous lesions and cancers at an early stage
Two S Holding, a part of the UAE Ruling Family's sovereign and royal wealth network, has committed to a $2.5 billion equity investment in Nano Cures International Ltd, an Abu Dhabi based global healthcare technology company.
One step away from unlocking amazing rental offers
The actress and reality television star said her character Meera reflected who she was in real life
From music and art to Holi celebrations, there is plenty to do in the country
The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share the update
He discussed his evergreen fan-favourite classic 'Aadat', and sharing the stage with A.R. Rahman
Vishen Lakhiani, the creator of Mindvalley, a bestselling author and an advocate of change explains why we shouldn't confuse drive with competitiveness
The art fair showcases more than 130 presentations curated from six continents and includes over 30 first-time participants
The author talks about his latest novel
In today’s global economy and shrinking world, nations that welcome gender inclusivity will experience much better outcomes
Urgut is a small town at the foothill of the Zeravshan Range, at an elevation of 1,000 m above sea level, close to the border with Kashkadarya province
UAE aims to double the size of its economy by 2031 and diversify away from hydrocarbons
The UAE’s progress in women’s empowerment aligns with the leadership’s vision of making the UAE the best nation in the world by 2070
Country scores 100% in 5 of 8 key indicators
The currency plunge to 285.09 against the US dollar (77.68 against the dirham) in inter-bank market and crosses 290-barrier (79.01 versus the dirham) for the first time
The UAE aims to double the size of its economy by 2031 and diversify away from hydrocarbons
Demand for jewellery and gold products sustain an upward trend as the buyers and investors believe in yellow metal’s bright prospects ahead, says John Paul Alukkas
Medvedev, who has won titles in Rotterdam and Doha in the previous two weeks, is now unbeaten for 13 matches after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Borna Coric
The Serb says he is beginning to play his best tennis as he prepares for the semifinal in Dubai
Djokovic was continuing his strong, early-season form where he is unbeaten in 15 matches
German star makes his first semifinal of a big tournament after coming back from a serious injury crisis
Wawrinka's brilliant career continued to prosper as he won two titles that year after Dubai, including the US Open
Rublev sees off Botic van de Zandschulp, while Zverev dispatches Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals on Thursday
Sonego, who famously beat Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 at the 2020 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, wants to produce music every year
Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests