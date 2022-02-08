Guto Harri said the pair launched into a rendition of the hit song by Gloria Gaynor
Europe13 hours ago
The entrepreneur has aggressively diversified into airports, ports, power plants, green energy and mines.
Economy2 hours ago
Ardern's govt has enforced some of the toughest pandemic restriction in New Zealand for the last two years.
coronavirus3 hours ago
85 per cent of Emirate’s residents would support the move as well
Environment18 hours ago
Warning comes after some schools cancelled classes and issued shelter-in-place orders last week.
World4 hours ago
Organisers hope to screen out, control the spread of Covid-19 through strict closed-loop management and testing.
coronavirus39 minutes ago
Three-minute video created the largest online video chain of people passing and wearing event’s special pin
Expo 202024 minutes ago
The Golden Residency Visa will be renewed indefinitely
Gulf14 hours ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket10 hours ago
Shocking stat revealed as the Emirate announced new charge on plastic bags from July
Environment18 hours ago
Guto Harri said the pair launched into a rendition of the hit song by Gloria Gaynor
Europe13 hours ago
Visitors to the India pavilion are eligible to participate in the draw
Expo 202011 hours ago
Will implement a complete ban within two years
Environment20 hours ago
Artists made swords and models from balloons as “superheroes” posed for pictures
coronavirus13 hours ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather4 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus21 hours ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime20 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE5 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport5 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 week ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance5 days ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy5 days ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE6 days ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate6 days ago
Warning comes after some schools cancelled classes and issued shelter-in-place orders last week.
World4 hours ago
Organisers hope to screen out, control the spread of Covid-19 through strict closed-loop management and testing.
coronavirus39 minutes ago
The Golden Residency Visa will be renewed indefinitely
Gulf14 hours ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket10 hours ago
Three-minute video created the largest online video chain of people passing and wearing event’s special pin
Expo 202024 minutes ago
The entrepreneur has aggressively diversified into airports, ports, power plants, green energy and mines.
Economy2 hours ago
Ardern's govt has enforced some of the toughest pandemic restriction in New Zealand for the last two years.
coronavirus3 hours ago
85 per cent of Emirate’s residents would support the move as well
Environment18 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
On October 25, there will be a 50 per cent partial solar eclipse that the Emirates will witness
UAE16 hours ago
Authorities reminded drivers could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points for jumping traffic signals
Transport23 hours ago
Passengers can make travel plans to 20 holiday destinations.
Travel21 hours ago
Waterfalls, Garden in the Sky, Al Wasl Plaza shows will continue to be part of the neighbourhood for residents to enjoy
Property22 hours ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime20 hours ago
Data will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet
UAE19 hours ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health17 hours ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health16 hours ago
Visitors to the India pavilion are eligible to participate in the draw
Expo 202011 hours ago
Will implement a complete ban within two years
Environment20 hours ago
Artists made swords and models from balloons as “superheroes” posed for pictures
coronavirus13 hours ago
To prevent the spread of Covid, organizers are requiring everyone in the Olympic bubble to take daily PCR lab tests.
coronavirus13 minutes ago
Three-minute video created the largest online video chain of people passing and wearing event’s special pin
Expo 202024 minutes ago
Organisers hope to screen out, control the spread of Covid-19 through strict closed-loop management and testing.
coronavirus39 minutes ago
UAE doctors had earlier said that the Omicron variant-driven wave has reached its peak in the country.
coronavirus20 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE6 days ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20206 days ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus6 days ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather4 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus21 hours ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime20 hours ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE5 days ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport5 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads2 days ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads3 days ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads4 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads4 days ago
To promote diversification with renewable energies, expand the country’s electricity supply and reduce losses in the distribution network are some of the government’s main goals.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
With different types of tourism, unexplored areas, and closer relationships with local communities, Dominican tourism is opening up to fresh and exciting options.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
What viewers can expect from the upcoming reality series
Local Events16 hours ago
I discovered the Nightingale of India's music when I was a teenager living in a hostel.
Life and Living1 hour ago
The Jackson business has been on the upswing of late, including the recently launched Broadway musical 'MJ: The Musical,' following a series of court victories.
Entertainment4 hours ago
The temptation to eat out in Dubai is overwhelming.
Life and Living1 hour ago
Omar was only six when his father Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s first Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was killed by a bullet
Books1 day ago
To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad
Health2 days ago
She was joined by Daniel L Newman and Karim Hauser to discuss the influence of East over rest of the world at Emirates Airline Literature Festival 2022
Events3 days ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health16 hours ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health17 hours ago
Addicts can now apply for treatment services online
Health1 day ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books1 day ago
The donation will help a local NGO create wigs for cancer patients
Health3 days ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity
Business17 hours ago
The government’s top priority is to transform the state into “an investment destination of choice” for nationals and overseas investors, including non-resident Indians: State’s Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve
Business18 hours ago
The entrepreneur has aggressively diversified into airports, ports, power plants, green energy and mines.
Economy2 hours ago
President Biden was emphatic in asserting that any further Russian intrusion into Ukraine will trigger unprecedented sanctions
World8 hours ago
Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic lender's annual revenue rose four per cent to Dh5.56 billion from Dh5.35 billion in the same period of 2020
Finance15 hours ago
Dr Jonathan Woetzel, Senior Partner at McKinsey and Director McKinsey Global Institute, explains the way forward
World18 hours ago
ETFs overall had a record year in 2021 with more than 900 new launches worldwide and over $1 trillion in global net inflows, taking assets under management to $9.9 trillion at the end of November, according to Invesco experts
Finance18 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 18 hours ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket10 hours ago
No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket4 hours ago
UAE will aim for their third straight win over Oman in the final game on Tuesday
Cricket10 hours ago
While Palmeiras were given a direct entry into the semifinals of the competition, Al Ahly beat Monterrey 1-0 to book their place in the semifinal
Football9 hours ago
Roy's brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes
Cricket9 hours ago
This year's IPL will begin in the last week or March and Shah was confident of staging the 10-team league in India.
Cricket1 day ago
Senegal win its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout
Football1 day ago
Dubai Mammoths had last toured Nepal in February 2019 when they played four games winning three and losing one
Cricket9 hours ago
Al Hilal beat Al Jazira 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash with European giants Chelsea
Football1 day ago
Over 60,000 pre-sale tickets have been sold
Cricket15 hours ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram were the first to hold a blockchain wedding in India
Offbeat2 days ago
The drugs arrived in Cyprus on a sailboat in March 2019, and they were placed in 200 barbecues and exported to Australia
Offbeat12 hours ago
Artists made swords and models from balloons as “superheroes” posed for pictures
coronavirus13 hours ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat1 day ago
|1 AED
|20.27 INR
|1 AED
|47.39 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,686.74 AED
|24K
|220.50 AED