Abdul Ghafoor went viral after a short clip of him removing concrete blocks from road surfaced on social media
Over 179.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area
Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
They will have advanced safety features
Consumers can avail additional benefits if they order device before August 25
Uniforms, gadgets, stationery make up most of childrens' additional expenses
He violated the "terms and conditions of real estate marketing"
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
The actor dropped into the
155 other firms have been issued warnings
Here is a complete guide to the resolution
Mercury to dip after two days of 50°C temperatures
Initiative aims to reduce single-use water bottles, encourage people to use refillable ones
The newspaper published her picture under an article about Arab women being 'fatter' than men
4 themes to explore how to overcome climate crisis and rising energy prices, among other key issues
Company leaders say coveted 10-year residency applications should be made more flexible
Certification is given to vehicles that pass evaluation
Several projects and initiatives are using Facebook and VR to keep stories from the past alive
The 23-year-old started his company in 2020
Consumers struggling with skyrocketing prices got a hint of relief last month, when prices didn’t budge at all from June
Users can join training sessions from anywhere in the world
Reforms include five-year Green residency, permits for job hunters and tourists
The last supermoon of this year is called Sturgeon Moon
Roxy Cinemas to have 15 high-tech screens all equipped with premium fully reclining seating throughout
This will fund Maryam Al Hammadi's Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington
The additional evening aircraft will operate up till January 31, 2023
The workforce is upbeat overall and Sharjah’s initiative could be a shape of things to come
Every bread-making machine from the factory in Abu Dhabi carries the country's stamp
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three
Rahul will also lead the side with Shikhar Dhawan named vice-captain
Man surrenders after accepting an offer from the bank to receive part of his savings to pay his father's medical bills
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students
Actor along with Kalyani Priyadarshan star in this quirky action comedy
From padel and a catamaran ride to a museum visit and more, there's plenty to do in the country today.
The Netflix film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma
The film is a Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'
The acronym stands for 'fear of missing out'
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
“-gate” became the preferred suffix for all sorts of controversies, not justpolitical ones
Designer Michael Lombard on his love for leather
There is no proven link between lack of serotonin and mental illness, say psychiatrists
In commemoration of the 75th Independence Day, we present to you the power towers of social media from India and Pakistan, who have taken the internet by storm
If you’re one of the long-term residents who claims to have visited Salalah before and would like to write it off as ‘been there and done that,’ then you’ll have to rethink
The recent edition of that took place on August 5 showcased influential voices from the industry, who are making their mark
Life's Like That is a column that envelops Suresh Pattali's musings on everyday life
Relish the à la carte menu at a new Japanese restaurant at Ritz Carlton DIFC
When someone agrees to meet you for breakfast, it probably means they care about you. They want to have the first meal of the day with you, break the fast literally
The company’s revenue increased 31 per cent to Dh1.041 billion as compared to Dh792 million in first half of 2021 while its operating costs dropped 16 per cent
Kashkari sticks to his view of 3.9% Fed funds rate at end-2022; Evans sees 3.4% policy rate this year; Both push back on market expectation for rate cuts next year; Inflation, employment data to determine size of Sept rate hike
Approval would save time, money on Asian routes; Q2 net profit $100m versus loss of $81m a year ago; Revenue up sharply, but still below Q2 in 2019
The transaction includes solar power projects in Turkey’s Karapanar and Gaziantep regions and a wind power project in Ankara
Second quarter net operating income of Dh6 million compared to Dh24 million in Q1 2022 mainly due to lower trading revenues; Net loss attributable to shareholders of Dh170 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of Dh6 million in Q1 2022
The UAE, the company’s largest market, saw high growth in merchant payments processed from domestic consumers at 20 per cent year on year, and payments from international visitors growing 92 per cent
Measures have supported the resilience and recovery of the nation’s banking system and the broader financial system to pre-pandemic levels
The company's strong balance sheet will support the company’s growth strategy, including investments in digital and technological infrastructure as well as its active merger and acquisition pipeline
The six franchises have finalised contracting players through their option to ‘Directly Acquire Players’
The FIA President has discussed the issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals within F1
The Qualifiers involving UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore will be hosted by Oman from August 20 to 24
The French striker's goal took him to 324 for the Spanish side, one more than Raul
The team will be based in Abu Dhabi
The hosts will now play Ecuador on November 20, 24 hours earlier than planned
The 28-year old climber is the current Austrian road race and time-trial champion and holds six professional victories to his name
Boult has taken 317 wickets for New Zealand in 78 Test matches, 62 wickets in Twenty20 cricket and is top of the one-day international bowling rankings
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
He said that it was the 'most vulnerable thing' he would ever share
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
Man says officers told him he was too ugly to be a singer, forced him to sign an 'apology' bond