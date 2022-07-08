Prayer on this day is believed to offer the best chance of erasing past sins and starting anew
Prayer on this day is believed to offer the best chance of erasing past sins and starting anew
Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility
Around 25,000 medics and more than 4,000 hospital beds will stand by during the pilgrimage
Syed Salim's OSR Mall that comprises Q Cinemas screens latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and other languages
He had been airlifted to a prefectural hospital, but was not breathing, say officials
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
Faithfuls to offer prayers on July 9 at mosques and musallahs
The challenge makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the biggest pet peeves of frequent travellers is the amount of effort it requires to make sure that their clothes look wrinkle free during important meetings.
PARTNER CONTENT
Sabbatical gives young people time to create working model, a prototype, execute it and find investors
The world’s richest man has implied he could walk away from the deal
Public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
Thunder, lightning forecast with a drop in temperatures on Sunday
Key cultural sites across Al Ain will also be hosting community events
Nick Kyrgios advances to Sunday's final
Aim is to encourage youths to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by the country
Muslims will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and musallahs
Key cultural sites across Al Ain will also be hosting community events
Three other expats also won same amount on Sunday, plan to give to charity
Student-designed 'Y2K pros' made from recycled plastic carrier bags, plastic bottles, rubber
Doctors advise residents to avoid outdoor activities from 11am to 4pm
2.8 million passengers are expected to use AUH during July, August
Research finds that environmental issues increase the transmission and severity of diseases like Covid
First-half records nearly 43,000 transactions exceeding Dh114.5 billion
Mohap launches awareness-raising campaign to clarify guidelines, offers free tests, health recommendations
Sheikh Mohammed honoured winners of the federal government's Gender Balance Index selected in 3 categories
Sheikh Mohammed reviews outcomes of report
Hussain Sajwani pledges to settle the financial obligations of detainees
This includes ensuring all documents are authenticated in home country first
Official urges public to look out for symptoms, wear masks, wash hands frequently
He had been airlifted to a prefectural hospital, but was not breathing, say officials
Several wish Japan's longest-serving leader a speedy recovery
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Invest in an
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT
The actors along with producer Fizza Ali Meerza and director Nabeel Qureshi dropped into the Khaleej Times office to talk up the film.
A spectacular line-up of entertainment awaits visitors to the event.
If you have a sweet tooth there's no better time to indulge those cravings!
Prithviraj hopes the film gives the action genre in Malayalam cinema a boost.
They emerge from carelessness, or more accurately thoughtlessness
Syed Salim's OSR Mall that comprises Q Cinemas screens latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and other languages
They talk about their journey to the top
Learning to say no is as important as learning to agree
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
After two years of the pandemic, the spirit of celebration is at an all-time high. And the re-emergence of theme parties means everyone is putting the most stylish foot forward
Check out our roundup
Melatonin has some incredible roles to play
Keep them in mind for the long weekend ahead
Doctors advise residents to avoid outdoor activities from 11am to 4pm
Planemaker could shelve the aircraft over potential regulatory issues
Jury finds him guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and patients
Travellers can benefit from self-check-in and smart gates
Climbing gas rates are good for fighting climate change, but it's the poorest people who 'suffer the most'
Sky gazers can spot flashes of sporadic meteors, visible nebulae
The challenge makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out
The world’s richest man has implied he could walk away from the deal
Company said these accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter
|1 AED
|21.55 INR
|1 AED
|55.45 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,393.14 AED
|24K
|211.00 AED
Pandya scored his 51 off 33 balls before taking four wickets with the ball
Nick Kyrgios advances to Sunday's final
I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour, the world number two said
Both champions had to dig deep to be in Friday's Wimbledon semifinals, writes Sumit Chakraberty
It was the seventh Tour stage win for the Slovenian
The Tunisian will face the winner of the second semifinal between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final
Officials are taking several measures to stamp out racism after fans reported incidents of abuse during the recent England-India Test at Edgbaston
The Russian-born Kazakh pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai
23-year-old took money from friend to buy sports bike
Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds
Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud