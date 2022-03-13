UAE

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

Redmi Note 11S Review

Redmi Note 11S Review

Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.

The psychological  scar of conflict

The psychological  scar of conflict

Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?

Long Reads2 days ago

Generation-Wisdom!

Generation-Wisdom!

The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy

Long Reads3 days ago

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

The Power of Passion

The Power of Passion

Qurat Ul Ain Chairperson Drehomes Real Estate talks about her journey and the strength of following one's dreams

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago