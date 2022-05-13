Since the pandemic, more people prefer to stay in the country and explore hotel offerings here rather than travelling outside
UAE Attractions13 hours ago
Afghanistan's rulers recently announced a ban on girls leaving home 'without necessity', among other rules
World58 minutes ago
The authority worked with law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia
Crime16 hours ago
The scheme will be effective from early 2023
Jobs19 hours ago
The attack seemed to target a van carrying security forces
Asia16 minutes ago
'Mass rescue effort' still underway, says US Coast guard
World41 minutes ago
Non-compliant companies to pay Dh6,000 fine a month for every unemployed citizen, with increase of Dh1,000 per year
UAE13 hours ago
The experiments were done on lunar samples brought back by astronauts in the Apollo program
Aviation1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The airline is currently serving 23 routes
Travel17 hours ago
Kenyan national Anna Qabale Duba has been crowned the first-ever recipient of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
Health18 hours ago
Police say the new requirements are part of their efforts to boost safety
Transport19 hours ago
Khaleej Times readers highlight everything that they love about the new KT Gold annual subscription service that offers exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE1 day ago
"I am just a stickler for rules," says Zainudeen PB
Transport23 hours ago
The five-time former premier held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday
Asia19 hours ago
Hold a minute's silence as tribute to colleague who passed away during the pandemic
coronavirus18 hours ago
The initiative, which goes into effect from 2023, aims to provide cash support to workers who lose their jobs under unforeseen circumstances
Jobs17 hours ago
The iconic trophy was unveiled by the two legendary footballers at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday
Football17 hours ago
The oil giant was valued at $2.42 trillion based on the price of its shares at close of market
Markets16 hours ago
The announcement follows the directives of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE17 hours ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy2 days ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime2 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport4 days ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE4 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE4 days ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 week ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 day ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads5 days ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads6 days ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment10 hours ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment1 day ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music1 day ago
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
Life and Living2 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle7 hours ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty7 hours ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle7 hours ago
What the process of moving on looks like
Wellness7 hours ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness7 hours ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture7 hours ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words7 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health7 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health7 hours ago
With many millennial women turning 40, it’s time to take stock of what the generation did right, and what could have been handled differently
Arts and Culture7 hours ago
The index tumbled 5.8 per cent, its biggest intraday fall since March 2020, dragged down by a 8.5 per cent plunge in the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank
Markets10 hours ago
Smart technology and bespoke interiors made the 5-bedroom garden home a rare option in the market
Business11 hours ago
The company has secured Dh300 million credit line from A Class Banks.
Business7 hours ago
The device began life in 2001 with the promise of 'putting 1,000 songs in your pocket'.
Tech8 hours ago
General manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years
Tech9 hours ago
Taqa, one of the largest listed integrated utilities in the region, saw its group revenues rise 20 per cent to Dh12.4 billion compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to higher commodity prices within the oil & gas segment.
Business11 hours ago
Ta’ziz will provide new opportunities for local manufacturers, supporting growth of their knowledge and capabilities, catalysing local industrial development.
Business11 hours ago
Swiss-Belhotel International has plans towards a growth of 250 hotels by 2030, experts said
Corporate11 hours ago
The legendary Spain goalkeeper kicked off the World Cup trophy tour with Brazil icon Kaka in Dubai on Thursday
Football7 hours ago
Bowlers Daniel Sams (3-16) and Riley Meredith (2-27) did most of the damage against CSK
Cricket8 hours ago
If skipper Mayank Agarwal can rediscover his touch, RCB bowlers have a stiff task on hand, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket7 hours ago
The cricket extravaganza is Emirates Cricket Board’s flagship event
Cricket17 hours ago
McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes
Cricket7 hours ago
Four-time winners CSK are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches
Cricket20 hours ago
The junior tournament will be held on May 14, while the senior event will be staged on May 21
Sports15 hours ago
Mayweather will take on sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round showpiece event on May 14
Sports1 day ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos1 week ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
For centuries, Lamb Ouzi has been a staple menu item for Iftar in the Arab countries. We find out how this slow-cooked delicacy is prepared
Videos3 weeks ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos1 month ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat6 days ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat1 day ago
The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses
Offbeat2 days ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat5 days ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat6 days ago
