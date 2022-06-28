People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE7 hours ago
Residents have been told to not publish or circulate the images
Crime8 hours ago
Additional flights from Abu Dhabi to capitalise on summer break rush
Aviation5 hours ago
Heavy rains hamper rescue work as more feared trapped under the rubble
World55 minutes ago
Premier to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE11 hours ago
These machines can wait tables, dance, and even turn into robocops
Tech1 hour ago
Carrier also offers free entry to other top UAE tourist attractions on booking flights to Dubai
UAE Attractions2 hours ago
He now has over 100 million followers, up from 96 million last month
Tech1 hour ago
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
Zac Li, General Manager of HONOR GCC on the launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro and staying on top of the smartphone game
Business Technology Review1 day ago
Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
When one screen won't do the job, Asus treats us by giving another one in a powerful portable package.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The viral video has garnered mixed reactions, some saying the plane defies the laws of physics
Aviation9 hours ago
The decision went into effect on Monday
Gulf7 hours ago
Bollywood's Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Andre Timmins among others bestowed with honour
Local Events6 hours ago
Polina says she wants to explore more about her ancestors “who would be from Spain or Tunisia”
Health1 day ago
The iconic billboard reinstated on popular demand and brought back memories of bygone days
UAE1 day ago
Economic sanctions on Russia may drive global energy prices higher, put pressure on emerging market currencies
Currency Exchange10 hours ago
Iman Al-Safaqsi is now in a stable condition after weeks of receiving treatment at a hospital
UAE1 day ago
70% are sold through auto loans
UAE5 hours ago
Country will ban manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items
Asia7 hours ago
Visitors will be able to see vehicle prototypes that use AI, machine learning as well
UAE9 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 17,422
coronavirus6 hours ago
According to US authorities, from 2017 to 2021, 49 audit professionals with the firm sent or received answer keys to CPA ethics exams
World17 minutes ago
Official says 100,000 rooms are currently available and more rooms are being added
Football37 minutes ago
Gathering of media professionals in Cairo marks rollout of campaign
UAE48 minutes ago
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
In two years, the emirate plans to completely ban single-use bags to preserve the local environment
Environment2 days ago
Employees at state-run military contractor EDGE Group share their experiences
UAE6 days ago
Low-cost carrier gearing up to welcome three million passengers
Aviation6 days ago
No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE6 days ago
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Health1 day ago
Enrolment will take place in phases, starting July 1
UAE1 day ago
These include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt
UAE1 day ago
Special departure gates have been arranged to accommodate passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia
Travel1 day ago
Researchers describe how they incorporate a system of sensors into laparoscopic instruments to develop their Smart Laparoscopic Forceps
Education1 day ago
All employees will be able to make voluntary contributions to Dubai International Financial Centre Employee Workplace Savings
Government1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads1 week ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads1 week ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 week ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads2 days ago
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads3 days ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads4 days ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads1 week ago
Who tells funny jokes and is an undercover superhero? Dad of course!
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The socially rewarding network continues to expand, offering a multitude of fun and lucrative games
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.
Local Events3 hours ago
The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.
Local Events1 day ago
Movie's global launch will be accompanied by a unique drone show in the city.
Local Events1 day ago
Alia made the announcement via social media.
Movies1 day ago
Integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest levels of health security for society
Health2 days ago
A surge of cases has been detected since early May outside of the West and Central African countries
Health2 days ago
Staycations are passé; it's time to check in to an art hotel in your neighbourhood and get your fix of culture, art and luxury
Vacations3 days ago
Treatment is less painful, can be performed in 15 minutes and helps recover faster
Health5 hours ago
Taskforce is working on developing the strategy based on guidelines that rely on best practices and international charters
Health1 day ago
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Health1 day ago
Roundup of the finest properties for a relaxing stacay
Lifestyle4 days ago
Cake & Sprinkles will also feature dessert cafe, children's play area, mini-golf course
Arts and Culture4 days ago
They say that these people might require long-term rehabilitation or care
Health4 days ago
Additional flights from Abu Dhabi to capitalise on summer break rush
Aviation5 hours ago
These machines can wait tables, dance, and even turn into robocops
Tech1 hour ago
He now has over 100 million followers, up from 96 million last month
Tech1 hour ago
Investors question rationale of company's deal to buy local grocery delivery startup
Business5 hours ago
It aims to provide national companies with support, resources to expand internationally
UAE5 hours ago
Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and provides enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services
Tech5 hours ago
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
He led England’s to their first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and the No.1 ranking in one-day internationals and Twenty20s
Sports3 hours ago
The two-time Wimbledon champion used the shot in the third set of his victory over James Duckworth on Centre Court
Tennis7 hours ago
A lot will depend on how they perform against the left-arm spin of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama
Cricket5 hours ago
Kalinina's parents' home was bombed during the Russian conflict
Tennis6 hours ago
Pogacar is a strong favourite for the Tour after another impressive season
Sports20 hours ago
He is the second man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid in two days after 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic of Croatia also tested positive
Tennis5 hours ago
'I do feel like I deserve to be in this level. Hopefully, next step will be number one,' Jabeur, the world number two, said at Wimbledon
Tennis20 hours ago
I think Rafa embodies fight, that sort of energy, Raducanu said when asked why she was wearing his logo at Wimbledon
Tennis20 hours ago
The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon
Tennis1 day ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies4 weeks ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos4 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 month ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food1 month ago
The giant stingray, weighing 300kg, was caught in the Mekong River by a local fisherman
Offbeat1 week ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat4 days ago
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Offbeat5 days ago
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
Offbeat5 days ago
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
Offbeat6 days ago
