He served as the nation's leader since 2004
UAE7 hours ago
Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president
Sheikh Khalifa37 minutes ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos1 hour ago
FNC members hail his visionary leadership, due to which the nation has achieved one of the world's highest rates of female participation in the government
Sheikh Khalifa3 hours ago
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
Sheikh Khalifa2 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed performs funeral prayer
Sheikh Khalifa31 minutes ago
The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
Sheikh Khalifa2 hours ago
Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE
Sheikh Khalifa55 minutes ago
Work suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days
Sheikh Khalifa3 hours ago
“The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE6 hours ago
“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement
Sheikh Khalifa3 hours ago
They express their condolences on the loss of a visionary leader
Sheikh Khalifa6 hours ago
Key facts about the second president and 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
UAE7 hours ago
The UAE President passed away on May 13
UAE7 hours ago
Condolences pour in from embassies and consulates in the country
Sheikh Khalifa5 hours ago
Work at ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will be suspended from today
Sheikh Khalifa7 hours ago
All federal and local government departments, ministries and firms will suspend their operations during this time
UAE5 hours ago
Classes will resume on May 17, says KHDA
Education5 hours ago
Citizens and residents can join the prayers
Sheikh Khalifa5 hours ago
Ministers offer their condolences to the people of the nation
Sheikh Khalifa4 hours ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy3 days ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime3 days ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport5 days ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE5 days ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE5 days ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 week ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 week ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 days ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads5 days ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment1 day ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment2 days ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music2 days ago
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
Life and Living3 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture21 hours ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words21 hours ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle21 hours ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books8 hours ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health11 hours ago
What the process of moving on looks like
Wellness21 hours ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness21 hours ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty21 hours ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle21 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health21 hours ago
Consumers continue to be hurt by rising food, fuel prices
Business12 hours ago
The experiments were done on lunar samples brought back by astronauts in the Apollo program
Aviation15 hours ago
Tesla chief wanted details of the number of spam accounts on the social media platform
Tech6 hours ago
Inflows cross $3 billion in a month for the first time as overseas Pakistanis remit more money for Ramadan and Eid festivities
Business8 hours ago
Robosafe can also use artificial intelligence to carry objects around unsafe sites, recognize faces
Tech9 hours ago
The Tesla chief also said he wanted a 'less divisive candidate' in the 2024 US elections
World10 hours ago
The company has secured Dh300 million credit line from A Class Banks.
Business22 hours ago
The device began life in 2001 with the promise of 'putting 1,000 songs in your pocket'.
Tech23 hours ago
General manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years
Tech23 hours ago
As a mark of respect to the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we have called off the event, said Global Titans co-owner and CEO, Uday Singh
Sports56 minutes ago
Khan won the Olympic lightweight silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old
Sports5 hours ago
The 21-time major winner was hampered by a chronic foot injury in his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open
Tennis3 hours ago
The legendary Spain goalkeeper kicked off the World Cup trophy tour with Brazil icon Kaka in Dubai on Thursday
Football22 hours ago
Bowlers Daniel Sams (3-16) and Riley Meredith (2-27) did most of the damage against CSK
Cricket22 hours ago
If skipper Mayank Agarwal can rediscover his touch, RCB bowlers have a stiff task on hand, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket21 hours ago
The iconic trophy was unveiled by the two legendary footballers at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday
Football1 day ago
The cricket extravaganza is Emirates Cricket Board’s flagship event
Cricket1 day ago
McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes
Cricket21 hours ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses
Offbeat3 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat9 hours ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat10 hours ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat11 hours ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat2 days ago
