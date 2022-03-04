UAE

Swaying to the K-Culture

Swaying to the K-Culture

Inspired by the KOREAN lifestyle AND culture, The Grace & Co. and The Gallery Grace are bringing the K-Art exhibition to Dubai

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Innovating Sustainable Energy

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai

Fashion: Summer wedding must-haves

Fashion: Summer wedding must-haves

NUMAISH founder Manisha Chhabra talks about the upcoming lifestyle exhibition that caters to the upcoming wedding, Ramadan and summer season, where more than 80 Designers will showcase their artistic talents on March 11-12 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Fashion

The gender-neutral name games

The gender-neutral name games

These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish

Writer's Corner

