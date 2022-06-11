Innovative tech to provide 'sustainable alternative to conventional manufacturing processes'
UAE7 hours ago
Innovative tech to provide 'sustainable alternative to conventional manufacturing processes'
UAE7 hours ago
The Kerala native also plans to invest some of his winnings into his growing business
UAE10 hours ago
The 82-year-old first set up his shop when the country was still known as the Trucial States
UAE1 day ago
Authorities also held traffic safety programmes in schools
Transport14 hours ago
Family dismisses rumours that he is on a ventilator
UAE9 hours ago
Mandatory tariff to be applied to covers made from plastic, paper, plant-based biodegradable materials
UAE6 hours ago
Travel agents have noticed a surge of queries regarding testing ahead of the summer rush
coronavirus11 hours ago
More pilgrims have been able to get permits in 2022 than in the previous two years
UAE6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Rehab Centre at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
After the success of the interventional cardiology program at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the healthcare group is now expanding its exceptional cardiac care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Discover tailored air purification with the Electrolux Pure A9
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Residents have no reason to be alarmed yet, say doctors
coronavirus1 day ago
Some jobs are exempted from the rule
UAE2 days ago
First time this has ever happened in the history of cancer
Health2 days ago
The initiative was launched this year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express
Education1 day ago
The 82-year-old first set up his shop when the country was still known as the Trucial States
UAE1 day ago
Around 30 countries have curtailed exports since the war in Ukraine began
Asia13 hours ago
This is their first full-length album since 2020
Entertainment15 hours ago
Daily Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 1,000 mark for the first time since February 14
coronavirus1 day ago
Authorities declined to release a motive
World19 hours ago
There are rising chances of a similar move in September
World16 hours ago
Investment in basic, proactive, and preventive services has shown tangible results
Crime17 hours ago
The risk is more than doubled when the infection occurs in the third trimester
coronavirus14 hours ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 day ago
UAE takes top spot globally as the world’s largest rough diamond trading hub recorded $22.8b trade in 2021.
Business1 hour ago
The 15-time major champion has made about $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and business deals over his 27-year career
Sports1 hour ago
The event takes place from June 14 to 18
Sports1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Consumers' food behaviour has a big role to play
UAE2 days ago
Government keen on early childhood development in keeping pace with the times
Editorial3 days ago
Parents can get accurate and up-to-date list
Education3 days ago
Travel guide examines a range of variables such as overall safety and family-friendly accommodation
UAE Attractions3 days ago
A relatively new concept, it is a place where people interact, and share work space and common areas
Property2 days ago
Protection and Promotion of Investments Agreements aim to protect investments from all non-commercial risks like nationalisation, expropriation, and sequestration unless it is for the purpose of public interest and in accordance with the law
Business1 day ago
India was the second-largest trading partner of the UAE in 2021 has accounted for 9 per cent of the total volume of the UAE’s trade with the world
Business1 day ago
Experts explain the notice period, compensation, and legal rights after unfair dismissal
Jobs2 days ago
The 82-year-old first set up his shop when the country was still known as the Trucial States
UAE1 day ago
It is better to work one extra hour daily and get three days off a week, says resident
Jobs2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads1 week ago
In her 70-year reign, the queen has been a symbol of stability and continuity
Long Reads1 week ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads1 week ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO of agritech platform FreshOnTable, on how female farmers are leading the way in the sustainability stake
Long Reads3 hours ago
Defying gender stereotypes and enabled by technology and innovation, a growing band of women are consciously cultivating sustainability on the agri-scape
Long Reads6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal is an unfinished business
Long Reads1 day ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads6 days ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
BitOasis has become the first regional crypto exchange to offer instant fiat bank deposits to UAE-based crypto investors and traders, with its new feature - 'BOLT'.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The actress is making her OTT debut with new series The Broken News.
OTT3 days ago
The 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress is also the first Muslim superhero with her own comic book series ‘Ms. Marvel’
Entertainment2 days ago
The actress posted a photo on her Instagram handle from the event.
Entertainment3 days ago
From summer fun to gaming and sushi, here are some top choices
Local Events3 days ago
Crossovers for cheap
Lifestyle1 day ago
An interactive play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing was showcased at the Jameel Arts Centre in dubai
Arts and Culture1 day ago
A round-up of the best food places around town
Food Listings1 day ago
Untreated hypertension can lead to serious health problems, experts say
Health8 hours ago
Its director tells us why, despite the 100,000 artefacts housed at the Bob Dylan Center, it is hard to define the Nobel laureate
Arts and Culture1 day ago
‘Make your bed’ hogs one of the top spots in most ‘How to be a better version of yourself’ or ‘How to reclaim your life back’ type of lists
Writer's Corner1 day ago
We speak to parents, children and drama teachers to find out how drama can be cathartic for children and strengthen their emotional quotient
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Shashi Tharoor explains the history of the term that has taken the internet by storm
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 day ago
Suchetha Satish musically upholds her motherland’s motto — unity in diversity — while shattering several glass ceilings in an ode to Dubai
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The Indian Pacific train between Perth and Sydney is a ride to remember
Travel1 day ago
Innovative tech to provide 'sustainable alternative to conventional manufacturing processes'
UAE7 hours ago
Newly opened concept store PC Garage and XFX Experience Zone located at Computer Plaza in Bur Dubai aims to offer best in class gaming gear for players.
Business9 hours ago
UAE takes top spot globally as the world’s largest rough diamond trading hub recorded $22.8b trade in 2021.
Business1 hour ago
Imbesat Ahmad, CEO of world’s only live tutoring platform Filo, recounts his incredible journey as the game-changing start-up debuts in the region
Start-ups3 hours ago
Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone are the epicenter for over 90% of Dubai’s sugar exports to over 114 countries.
Business3 hours ago
There is a greater likelihood of more individuals falling victim to fraud attempts aiming to exploit them for digital currencies, experts warn
Tech6 hours ago
DMCC will work with the Brooklyn Chamber to support New York-based businesses in setting up their operations in Dubai.
Business9 hours ago
It is being carried out to enhance the safety, operational efficiency, and capacity at DXB
Travel12 hours ago
India was the second-largest trading partner of the UAE in 2021 has accounted for 9 per cent of the total volume of the UAE’s trade with the world
Business1 day ago
Cricket’s most lucrative competition is expected to reap a record windfall of up to $7.7 billion
Sports2 hours ago
Majid Al Naqbi flies the flag for the UAE when he takes on Egypt’s Emad Arafat in a Super Lightweight contest
Sports2 hours ago
The event takes place from June 14 to 18
Sports1 hour ago
Ayesha Al Shamshi also made it to the podium after claiming the bronze medal
Sports2 hours ago
The 15-time major champion has made about $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and business deals over his 27-year career
Sports1 hour ago
Daryl Mitchell’s aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell made England captain Ben Stokes pay for his decision to bowl first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge
Sports2 hours ago
Championship leader Max Verstappen was third 0.356 seconds off the pace
Sports5 hours ago
The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the seven-time Formula One world champion
Sports8 hours ago
The UAE qualified for the inaugural ICC T20 Women's World Cup by winning the Asian qualifying tournament in Malaysia on Thursday
Cricket1 day ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos2 weeks ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos2 weeks ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos3 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food3 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos3 weeks ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos3 weeks ago
The cash was stuffed in envelopes inside a couch cushion
Offbeat2 days ago
The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market
Offbeat5 hours ago
A court issued a directive after a DNA report confirmed that the mother had received the wrong newborn
Offbeat9 hours ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 day ago
The courtroom will need to be closed for fumigation after the incident
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|21.15 INR
|1 AED
|53.57 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,771.15 AED
|24K
|223.25 AED