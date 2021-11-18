Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, 'winter break and beyond' begin from Dh1,395.
Travel10 hours ago
Value of signed commercial, defence contracts surpasses pre-pandemic edition by more than Dh100 billion
Aviation3 hours ago
The country was recently ranked as the safest place in the world to walk alone at night in a global index
UAE3 hours ago
Suryakiran, Al Fursan groups take to the skies in impressive displays
UAE4 hours ago
Officials urged motorists to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount and settle their fines
Transport5 hours ago
The results highlight the need to continue practising all safety measures, especially mask-wearing
coronavirus3 hours ago
Institution has only ever granted the honour 17 times in its over 200-year history
Education2 hours ago
State's showcase week at India pavilion attracts funding into tourism, petroleum, IT sectors
Expo 20205 hours ago
A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.
Expo 20206 hours ago
Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened
coronavirus6 hours ago
Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, 'winter break and beyond' begin from Dh1,395.
Travel10 hours ago
Bid to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement amid plans to ramp up bilateral trade to Dh422.40 in the next five years
Expo 20206 hours ago
The windfall arrived at an opportune moment for the expats
UAE8 hours ago
The bill is a response to a public outcry against a recent spike in incidents of rape of women and children in the country.
Asia6 hours ago
Slowly but surely, I watched Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events2 hours ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education5 hours ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket1 day ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE1 day ago
The police urged drivers to comply with the law to avoid penalties
Transport1 day ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 day ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation1 day ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA1 day ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation2 days ago
Officials urged motorists to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount and settle their fines
Transport5 hours ago
The results highlight the need to continue practising all safety measures, especially mask-wearing
coronavirus3 hours ago
State's showcase week at India pavilion attracts funding into tourism, petroleum, IT sectors
Expo 20205 hours ago
A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.
Expo 20206 hours ago
Institution has only ever granted the honour 17 times in its over 200-year history
Education2 hours ago
Value of signed commercial, defence contracts surpasses pre-pandemic edition by more than Dh100 billion
Aviation3 hours ago
The country was recently ranked as the safest place in the world to walk alone at night in a global index
UAE3 hours ago
Suryakiran, Al Fursan groups take to the skies in impressive displays
UAE4 hours ago
The event will flag off in Ras Al Khaimah at 8am and continue until 8pm
UAE3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The best gaming monitors offer the perfect mix of display size, resolution, and refresh rate, to immerse your audio-visual senses into your favorite gaming worlds.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz with Mahzooz draw show presenters Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Braidy
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.
Expo 20206 hours ago
Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened
coronavirus6 hours ago
Slowly but surely, I watched Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Bid to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement amid plans to ramp up bilateral trade to Dh422.40 in the next five years
Expo 20206 hours ago
PM Imran Khan says millions of Pakistani expats should be given the right to vote.
Asia7 hours ago
Announced on Monday, the law provides students with an enriching work experience under conditions that protect their rights
Jobs8 hours ago
The therapy's "real advantage" is as a preventative shot, rather than as a treatment, the drugmaker said
coronavirus9 hours ago
Bid to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement amid plans to ramp up bilateral trade to Dh422.40 in the next five years
Expo 20206 hours ago
The windfall arrived at an opportune moment for the expats
UAE8 hours ago
The bill is a response to a public outcry against a recent spike in incidents of rape of women and children in the country.
Asia6 hours ago
Slowly but surely, I watched Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
New rules will begin on January 13, 2022 when ships set sail again
coronavirus2 minutes ago
The UN agency reports detail conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing monitoring cameras at Iranian sites
MENA22 minutes ago
First of its kind rating system to evaluate eateries through four main themes
Food34 minutes ago
Here are the conditions that have been established to govern their rights
Jobs10 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Here's all you need to know about the validity and dates
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Entry pass costs Dh5 per person, free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Employers cannot extend the six-month probation period
Government2 days ago
The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2
Government2 days ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events2 hours ago
Changes bought on by pandemic-induced online classes were difficult for parents and kids alike
Education5 hours ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket1 day ago
Ministry has signed seven contracts worth a total of Dh22.5 billion over the first four days of the exhibition
UAE1 day ago
The police urged drivers to comply with the law to avoid penalties
Transport1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
HONOR returns with the best phone for vlogging in 2021
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads3 weeks ago
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads6 days ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads6 days ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads1 week ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village launches photography contest to highlight UAE’s inclusive spirit
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Garden Glow, the world's largest unique theme park, will kick start its seventh season on the first of November with many more new concepts and attractions of glow-in-dark garden.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The new HUAWEI MateBook 13s | 14s, HUAWEI MateView GT 27", HUAWEI PixLab X1 printer and more, are to provide an intelligent experience across workspace scenarios.
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
New Zealander reggae artist to bring 'island vibes'
Local Events1 day ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies2 days ago
Did you know there is a bustling guitar community in the UAE that never sleeps?
Local Events11 hours ago
Home theatre vs movie theatre: which one do you prefer?
2 weeks ago
Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke about his Nobel Prize win, the inspiration for his writing and how he got his start at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Books2 weeks ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 weeks ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
4 weeks ago
Carving his own success story, as documented in his new book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico
Books2 weeks ago
Relish the cuisine’s richness and colours
Food2 weeks ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 weeks ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion2 weeks ago
Kuwaiti carrier will double its current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026
Aviation2 days ago
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech3 days ago
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joins hands with Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on Hydrogen Technology.
Business1 day ago
Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation1 day ago
The new step contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's reforms to do business for investors and companies
MENA1 day ago
Dubai-based airline will work with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification
Aviation2 days ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation3 days ago
Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.
Business5 days ago
Etihad and Microsoft have also committed to jointly identifying opportunities for collaboration to achieve both organisations’ sustainability goals.
Business1 week ago
Livingstone also backs his team featuring Chris Gayle to challenge for the title
Cricket3 hours ago
The second game of the series is in Ranchi on Friday
Cricket23 hours ago
The Spaniard, nicknamed
Sports21 hours ago
Faf du Plessis is ready to make his Abu Dhabi T10 debut
Cricket21 hours ago
With over 10,000 participants registered, runners are encouraged to register now to secure their spot at the start line
Sports20 hours ago
The T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the hugely-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 15
Cricket1 day ago
The veteran coach is now hoping to attend Chris Gayle's final match in West Indies colours
Cricket2 hours ago
Scaloni has turned Argentina into a team that can look ahead to Qatar with optimism
Football1 day ago
There was no place for World Cup standout Mitchell Marsh, despite calls for the all-rounder to be given another chance at Test level
Cricket1 day ago
The second game of the series is in Ranchi on Friday
Cricket23 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE4 weeks ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE3 weeks ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE2 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE3 weeks ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
|1 AED
|20.15(DH INR
|1 AED
|46.49 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,848.22 AED
|24K
|226.00 AED