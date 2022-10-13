Employees could win a Dh1 million grand prize every three months; there are also dedicated prizes for ladies, minors and regular savers
Special Diwali displays will also be illuminating the beating heart of the legacy site from October 22 to 23
House of Fear is among the new experiences in store during season 27 of the attraction
Called Lightyear O, most of the 500 units of world’s first long-range solar vehicle have been sold out
Work hours have been unified at all centres except two
The unmanned aerial vehicles will be carrying parcels and documents to specified Emirates Post sites in the Capital
The busy period kicks off from October 14 onwards as schools break for mid-term holidays
In September, the average yearly rents for apartments and villas hit Dh89,986 and Dh268,758, respectively
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
When Covid-19 broke out and the entire world went into lockdown, the UAE resident Abdul had been working very hard towards his goal.
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
Most federal ministries, local entities facilitate electronic and mobile payments in a secure cyber environment
Winners include two chefs and a first-time participant; they hope to build homes, clear debts and donate to charity using their winnings
Registrations for the run are under way, with slots already filling up and will close at 11.59 pm on November 6
Sharif was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year, following a week of political turmoil that led to Imran Khan's ouster
Employee did not appear before the court throughout the sessions despite legal declaration to present his defence
She demands that he pay her Dh200,000 compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages she suffered
The victim was interviewed and was selected for the job of digital marketing, but was later employed by a company that ran a fake call centre
Businesses aim to attract and retain skilled talent using higher salary raises
Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about a rift
Tamil Nadu health minister orders probe over controversy
With flying cars, futuristic vehicles and interactive robots, this year’s edition has been a treat for all technology lovers
Dubai Crown Prince congratulates the team of engineers and experts behind the space project
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
IEA’s stern caution comes on the heels of a chilling forecast by the International Monetary Fund of higher recession risk amid bleak global outlook
The facility is ready to start lending to low-income and most middle-income countries, after receiving initial pledges of $37 billion
The problems facing low-income countries had been exacerbated by food and energy shocks and climate disasters, and it was critical to frame policies that would avert social unrest
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me'aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
Critically acclaimed films with high-impact messages take centrestage at ‘Green Carpet’ event at 9th SIFF
The much anticipated Pakistani drama finally drops in theatres this week
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Rajkumar Rajendran was physically active, playing badminton daily, and did not know that he also had high blood pressure and diabetes
The baby has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents
Break the Block will commence in November for two days
Doctor who performed the procedure urges people to eat healthy and avoid smoking, as this helps recovery after operations
The new platform allows patients to access the latest information related to their doctors’ visits, lab results, medications, allergies and more
The Dubai Health Authority introduced ‘Rased’, an online service, in June last year, to move towards a digital system
The 90-minute procedure was completed by Dr Waleed Yasin Kadro, consultant interventional cardiologist at RAK Hospital
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
The United States and its Western allies are still discussing where to set the price for a capping mechanism meant to punish Moscow for its attack on Ukraine while keeping Russian crude on the global market
The Doha-based carrier is in the midst of a recruitment drive which will lift its total workforce to more than 55,000 from around 45,000 currently, according to the airline spokesperson
Saudi Arabia rejects framing Opec+ decision as political; Says it told US a delay would be economically negative; Decision was based on market balance, curbing volatility
The busy period kicks off from October 14 onwards as schools break for mid-term holidays
IEA’s stern caution comes on the heels of a chilling forecast by the International Monetary Fund of higher recession risk amid bleak global outlook
The facility is ready to start lending to low-income and most middle-income countries, after receiving initial pledges of $37 billion
The problems facing low-income countries had been exacerbated by food and energy shocks and climate disasters, and it was critical to frame policies that would avert social unrest
The unmanned aerial vehicles will be carrying parcels and documents to specified Emirates Post sites in the Capital
|1 AED
|22.36 INR
|1 AED
|59.05 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,132.57 AED
|24K
|202.25 AED
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
It is likely to begin as a five-team tournament with BCCI's proposal plan consisting of 22 matches with each squad featuring 18 players, with a maximum of six overseas players
Pakistan face hosts New Zealand in Friday's final, while Bangladesh finish on four straight defeats in the tri-series, a warm-up event ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia
Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup
The Egyptian star came off the bench and wasted no time in scoring a six-minute treble, breaking Bafetimbi Gomis' record from 2011
Rakan Al Omari, 14, has been using the dedicated Sodi RT8 karts since they were rolled out at the Dubai Kartdrome circuit
The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of most significant events as it helps discover and promote young athletes
The 22-year-old was on Tuesday given the green light to join the squad after recovering from a right knee injury sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July
Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health