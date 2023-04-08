UAE

  Dubai royal wedding: Sheikha Mahra, Sheikh Mana officially announce union

  9-day Eid Al Fitr long weekend? Likely Islamic holiday dates for GCC countries revealed

  UAE: 2 Indian, Pakistani expats nearly won historic Dh100-million prize at Emirates Draw

Building the region's leading multi-line insurer

Building the region's leading multi-line insurer

Martin Rueegg Group CEO of NLGIC Group, talks about business focus: future of NLGIC Group in 2023 and beyond, towards building the region's leading multi-line insurer, and expanding into other lines of business

Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

Venice is saved! Or is it, really?

After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?

Insurance covers mitigate business risks: Gargash CEO

Insurance covers mitigate business risks: Gargash CEO

Insurance is predominantly an inexpensive way to recover losses arising from incidents or occurrences that lead to claims, including additional compensation for legal expenses and any other associated costs.

BurJuman Mall unveils multi-level Max Fashion this Ramadan

BurJuman Mall unveils multi-level Max Fashion this Ramadan

The mall continues to live up to the expectations of customers with the new store which further builds its reputation as the place to go for the latest and most trusted value fashion in the Middle East

Oil and gas projects are back in a big way

Oil and gas projects are back in a big way

As global economy came roaring back, so did profits for fossil fuel companies which also extended timelines for production further into the future, in essence reneging on pledges to transition their businesses toward renewable energy

