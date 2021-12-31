UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content
Are you ready for a festive wonder?

PARTNER CONTENT

Are you ready for a festive wonder?

Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Pump up the volume

PARTNER CONTENT

Pump up the volume

Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products

PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago

Make the right shopping decision

PARTNER CONTENT

Make the right shopping decision

Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

Most Popular

  1. Dubai travel: Emirates suspends flights from 10 destinations until further notice

    Travel2 days ago

  2. UAE travel: New PCR testing rule implemented at Dubai International Airport

    Travel2 days ago

  3. Covid in UAE: Work-from-home announced for some employees

    UAE1 day ago

  4. Dubai: Indian labourer is latest Dh10 million Mahzooz raffle winner

    UAE1 day ago

  5. UAE: New speed limit announced for key Abu Dhabi road

    Transport2 days ago

  6. New UAE weekend: Sharjah announces paid parking days

    Transport1 day ago

  7. India: Woman vaccinated 4 times tests Covid positive, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

    coronavirus1 day ago

  8. Covid in UAE: Third Emirate announces in-person learning in new school term

    UAE1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

Ensuring Data Protection

Ensuring Data Protection

Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
The Command of English

Long Reads

The Command of English

The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Powered by
Partner Content
EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

PARTNER CONTENT

EB-5 Applications Filed Prior to Program Lapse

A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

Videos

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.

Videos1 month ago

What to expect from the 40th SIBF

Videos

What to expect from the 40th SIBF

Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif

Videos1 month ago

The Uplift — Stories That Inspire

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.19 INR
1 AED 47.53 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,675.73 AED
24K220.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content
Ensuring Data Protection

PARTNER CONTENT

Ensuring Data Protection

Madan Mohan, Director - Technology Risk Advisory, MBG Corporate Services on the growing need for organisations to incorporate privacy laws and regulations within their structures

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

Make the right shopping decision

PARTNER CONTENT

Make the right shopping decision

Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago