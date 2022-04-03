The prime minister's comments came during a brief televised address to the country
Asia5 hours ago
The prime minister's comments came during a brief televised address to the country
Asia5 hours ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport4 hours ago
The post achieved an average response time for emergencies of three minutes and 23 seconds in 2021
Crime2 hours ago
The 32nd edition of the 33-day event has been launched on Sunday
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Ukrainian negotiator says any meeting between Zelensky and Putin would 'with a high probability' take place in Turkey.
World10 hours ago
In March, the Emirates provided relief aid that included tonnes of food items to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland
UAE2 hours ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,789,650
UAE2 hours ago
Over 148.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Police are investigating the incident involving two gangs who made illegal liquor
Crime6 hours ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy2 days ago
The landmark will host Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers and serve 30,000 iftar meals daily
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
The initiative officially launched today, the first day of the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.
World8 hours ago
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, also welcomes truce
UAE18 hours ago
Nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents were under stay-at-home orders.
coronavirus9 hours ago
This is in addition to their annual dues
UAE1 day ago
Transactions recorded within two days of eatery announcing new mode of payment
Crypto5 hours ago
Can I claim compensation if my secondhand car requires major repairs?
Legal6 hours ago
Service time varies depending on the type of vehicle requested.
Transport7 hours ago
Hidayat Shah, security incharge at Business Bay, barely gets time for Iftar as its a busy time at work
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
In the final, Australia set a mammoth victory target of 357 which proved beyond England despite a fighting century by Nat Sciver
Cricket24 minutes ago
FBR and the Ministry wish to exchange information, collaborate and cooperate in relation to the application of modern building methods, smart support systems, and other construction technologies in the housing and construction sectors of the UAE
Business28 minutes ago
Internet users were unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms for nearly 15 hours on Sunday
Asia48 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads19 hours ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads1 day ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads2 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment1 day ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
The 24-year-old vocalist tested positive for the virus on March 28
Entertainment6 hours ago
The actor was supposed to perform in the latest Broadway staging of Shakespeare’s
Entertainment6 hours ago
Our lives are now divided into two phases: the pre-Covid and post-Covid era
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health1 day ago
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE1 day ago
Learning about autism is key to creating a more equal social world, experts say
Spotlight1 day ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle1 day ago
Auto enthusiasts are cut from a different cloth and their fraternity is made up of a great mix of personalities
Lifestyle1 day ago
...And how bestselling author of romantic fiction Durjoy Datta and lifestyle influencer Avantika Mohan keep it so, in a tale of modern love
Lifestyle1 day ago
Make sure to give in to your cravings with these appetising deals
Food1 day ago
The objective is to expedite all-round growth through the development of large corporations and SMEs in five key sectors: manufacturing, advanced technology, infrastructure, healthcare and food security
Finance1 hour ago
Under the UAE law, all entities within the UAE are required to comply with the US-UAE IGA, and the entities can be classified into (i) Financial Institutions (FIs); and (ii) Non-Financial Foreign Entities
Business1 hour ago
FBR and the Ministry wish to exchange information, collaborate and cooperate in relation to the application of modern building methods, smart support systems, and other construction technologies in the housing and construction sectors of the UAE
Business28 minutes ago
Memorandum of understanding focuses on accelerators and innovation in civil aviation; The agreement also covers online security while supporting exchange of expertise
Business1 hour ago
An Initiative established in alignment with the Federal Youth Authority
Business1 hour ago
The ECI board reviews the company’s annual report and its activities and achievements in 2021
Business1 hour ago
The British-registered aircraft had taken off with five others as part of a joint outing
Aviation2 hours ago
Company has an investment portfolio worth Dh2 billion and 5,750 residential apartments in the Emirates
Markets2 hours ago
The six-month-long mega-event, which concluded on March 31, drew 24 million visits
Business3 hours ago
In the final, Australia set a mammoth victory target of 357 which proved beyond England despite a fighting century by Nat Sciver
Cricket24 minutes ago
Liverpool win against Watford, Manchester City beat Burnley
Sports16 hours ago
Gill smashed 84, while Ferguson snapped up four wickets
Sports17 hours ago
Honeycreeper wins the G3 Adrian Knox Stakes, while Heresy clinches the G3 PJ Bell Stakes
Sports16 hours ago
Punjab Kings have a very balanced team
Sports17 hours ago
The Englishman hits the first century of this season
Sports22 hours ago
The football world gathered in the Qatari capital on Friday as the draw ceremony for the World Cup finals got under way with music and dance
Sports1 day ago
Punjab were limited to 137 before Russell’s power hitting — with eight sixes and two fours — turned the game after Kolkata looked in trouble after losing early wickets
Sports1 day ago
On paper, both teams look loaded with talent
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos2 months ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat5 days ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat7 hours ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat1 day ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat3 days ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.47 INR
|1 AED
|49.28 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,072.09 AED
|24K
|233.25 AED