New technology can immediately lower eye pressure.
Health4 hours ago
Authorities recently announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided to children above 5
coronavirus3 hours ago
Authorities to end caps on capacity of people in entertainment venues, events and various means of transportation
coronavirus4 hours ago
Authorities to gradually ease most restrictions covering all activities and events
coronavirus4 hours ago
Dh45 single entry weekday pass only extended throughout weekend.
Expo 20203 hours ago
Samples of the pattern of question papers in the upcoming exams have been hosted on CBSE website.
Schooling in UAE3 hours ago
Drive was held ahead of the UK National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
Expo 20201 hour ago
Alternatives include jute bags, biodegradable bags, paper bags, recycled paper bags, cloth bags and starch-based bags.
UAE5 hours ago
Over 129.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus8 hours ago
The variant generally causes milder illness than the Delta version, but has still overwhelmed hospitals.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The drug reduces a viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours, said a drug authority
coronavirus10 hours ago
An X-ray showed the two-inch nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Offbeat9 hours ago
Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather15 hours ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 70,454
coronavirus2 days ago
Online predators can use private data -- via emails and social media -- for extortion, threats and blackmail.
Crime2 days ago
Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.
UAE1 week ago
Residents urged to use designated area for pedestrian crossing
Transport1 week ago
The UAE’s 9% corporate tax rate positions the country as a highly competitive tax regime, globally and regionally
Finance1 week ago
The emirate’s economy could expand by 4.5 per cent this year as almost all the major industries are seeing an upward growth trajectory this year
Economy1 week ago
Ministry announced plan to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.
UAE1 week ago
As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400sqm for retail and commercial use
Corporate1 week ago
Dubai
Dubai
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Up to Dh200,000 fine for spreading rumours and violators could be imprisoned for at least two years
Emergencies19 hours ago
The accused has been residing in the country for over 30 years and had no criminal record
Legal1 day ago
The Dh45 ticket was previously available only on weekdays.
Expo 20201 day ago
Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Expo 202014 hours ago
The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK National Day celebrations at the Expo site
Expo 20209 hours ago
The Alliance Air flight's cowl had fallen off on the runway at Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Aviation9 hours ago
Including restrictions on the business hours of eateries: NHK
coronavirus9 hours ago
Acute humanitarian crisis continuing to put lives at risk, Tedros says.
Asia44 minutes ago
The pavilion uses architectural spaces to communicate the story of Qatar – blending heritage and culture with advanced modern technologies.
Expo 20209 hours ago
World Expo 2020 Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.
Expo 20201 week ago
Ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding as well as the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 week ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.
Expo 20201 week ago
Dubai -
We accumulate and discard many things over our lifetime, but some stay with us for long. As more expats and migrants move across cities, countries and continents, such items survive the peregrinations and emerge often to revive memories of home, family or events from a bygone era.
Long Reads1 week ago
JRD Tata will always be remembered as the stalwart who reached for the skies — in more ways than one.
Long Reads1 week ago
As Air India, and its Maharajah, readies for a second takeoff with the Tata Group, a look at what the brand has meant to millions of travellers — and followers — around the world
Long Reads1 week ago
New online game doesn’t just increase your word power and sense of intellectual self; it also teaches you patience and mindfulness in a crash-and-burn world of fast moves, OTT binges and rapid PCR tests. Who knows, maybe five letters can make you a better person.
Long Reads1 week ago
How does it feel to sell off your home — a space that’s synonymous with memories? Property transactions are financial ones, but they usually come with an attendant bagful of emotions.
Long Reads4 days ago
Young population does not automatically guarantee economic prosperity.
Long Reads4 days ago
Bird species have been allocated symbolic meanings through folklore, rhymes and fairytales: the Cuckoo as a metaphor for a con artist, Magpies linked to sorrow, joy, girl or boy depending on their numbers, the Raptor as a threat, Swans on the lake symbolising love and romance.
Long Reads5 days ago
As symbols, messengers or metaphors, birds have long figured in literatures and cultures. Over 180 species have become extinct globally and there is increasing awareness, but with more birds facing threat, the scale of the challenge dwarfs efforts to protect them on the ground.
Long Reads5 days ago
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic1 week ago
The TV personality and entrepreneur says she can’t wait to return after whirlwind honeymoon in the city.
Entertainment1 day ago
He will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, February 11.
Music4 hours ago
Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Expo 202014 hours ago
This Dubai eatery takes Indian street food taken up a notch
Local Events8 hours ago
This collaboration will also provide an opening to two Emirati research fellows to join the Douglas Melton Lab.
Health1 day ago
CEO of Abu Dhabi-based GLIDE says the world is close to eliminating some infectious diseases
Health2 days ago
'During the lockdowns, people discovered popcorn as a sort of comfort food in these gloomy times'
coronavirus13 hours ago
Short-term use of the medicine for headaches or fever was absolutely fine
Health1 day ago
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally
Health2 days ago
Addicts can now apply for treatment services online
Health3 days ago
Written by a veteran journalist in the UAE, it consists of three chapters examining the ruler's journey
Books3 days ago
Prior to his new appointment, Al Joker was executive vice president of Corporate Affairs
Aviation3 hours ago
Thndr accounted for 36 per cent of all new registrations in the local Egyptian exchanges during 2021.
Business4 hours ago
The Emirates' strong economy, stable currency and investor-friendly policies that have been implemented over the years are paying dividends
Property1 hour ago
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra joins Samsung’s tablet portfolio offering powerful performance, a truly immersive display, and an open ecosystem of devices and partners to work and play like never before
Business2 hours ago
FAB's payments subsidiary has established itself as a market leader in government payments, merchant acquiring and prepaid cards, as well as a growing e-commerce segment.
Business3 hours ago
The cooperation reflects the importance of enhancing tourism, investment, and residential attraction in the emirate of Sharjah
Business4 hours ago
The three-year strategy (2022-2024) aligns with the grand vision of boosting Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to Dh2 trillion.
Business4 hours ago
The cut flowers market in the region will touch around $2 billion in the next five years with an annual CAGR of 3.5 per cent
Business4 hours ago
He has punched his way to 31 explosive victories from 32 fights to earn himself the accolade of the No.1 heavyweight fighter in the world
Sports1 hour ago
The fast bowler returns career-best figures of 4-12
Sports1 hour ago
The 20-year-old had won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week
Sports3 hours ago
The two-time major winner was a part of winning teams in 2015 in Germany and 2017 in Iowa
Sports1 hour ago
The optical tracking system was first tested at last year's Arab Cup in Qatar, and the ultimate goal is for it to be fully in use for the World Cup in the Gulf state later this year
Sports2 hours ago
The France international has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal
Sports3 hours ago
Justin Langer quit on Saturday after declining a six-month contract extension
Sports4 hours ago
The pair won the Serie A title together last season with Inter Milan
Sports3 hours ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health4 weeks ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
The drugs arrived in Cyprus on a sailboat in March 2019, and they were placed in 200 barbecues and exported to Australia
Offbeat1 day ago
She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant.
Offbeat7 hours ago
Conservation officials were racing to rescue the reptile since residents spotted it in 201
Offbeat8 hours ago
Thief said he had broken into the home as he was afraid of freezing to death and needed a warm place to sleep.
Offbeat1 day ago
