Operators are offering attractive packages to the Caucasus for those who wish to avoid the rush
Travel5 hours ago
MoFAIC has asked residents to contact them at 097180024 in case of any queries
Crime7 hours ago
Heritage sites, theme parks, Natural History Museum and more, here's a look at top spots you can head to in the Capital
Ramadan 202230 minutes ago
Educational institutes scheduled to resume work on May 9
Education3 hours ago
A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Executive Council also approved the establishment of a centre to empower and cater to the needs of vulnerable groups
Start-ups1 hour ago
Transfer markets slow as China, Far East, Australia and some other markets are taking time to recover
Aviation9 hours ago
Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze
Emergencies7 hours ago
Till date, the company has raised over US $80 million across three funding rounds and continues to treble revenue YoY
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Officials monitor hygiene standards at establishments and any use of illegal products
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport1 day ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE1 day ago
The visionary is all set to transform social media after his $44 billion takeover of the world's most influential town square
Spotlight11 hours ago
Visionary businessman-cum-world-renowned Quran reciter will lead the special Laylat Al Qadr prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Pakistani national says the holy month is a special opportunity to get closer to our creator and heal spiritually
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
The three-year trial involves nearly 100 patients in the United Kingdom and around 500 worldwide
Health10 hours ago
Four other winners to drive away luxury vehicles
UAE7 hours ago
Six Emirates have approved a 9-day break for government employees
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The closure will go into effect from May 9 for a period of 45 days
Aviation10 hours ago
The father also asked the court to order his son to pay him Dh75,000 that he allegedly took from him
Crime7 hours ago
Expert praises UAE's efforts to modernise government work
UAE10 minutes ago
The UAE has set good precedents, in terms of gender-neutral policies, for the rest of the region to follow.
Business43 minutes ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE2 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 day ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus1 day ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal1 day ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads1 week ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads1 week ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads4 days ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads5 days ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads5 days ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
The actress hopes her new aviation thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, impresses UAE fans.
Movies13 hours ago
The Danish actor is entering the Wizarding World for the first time.
Movies11 hours ago
Go for a taste of authentic dishes served in traditional Koli households at Vasai Local.
Local Events1 day ago
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
Life and Living1 day ago
The WHO underlined that the drug-resistant infection as a “public health concern”
Health1 day ago
Many parents are unaware of the apps children have installed on their phones, authorities say
Parenting2 days ago
A single pint of blood can save three lives, doctor says
Health2 hours ago
The hospitality industry seems to have realised that investing in local arts can work as USP and provide fuel for the visitor's Instagram feed
Arts and Culture2 hours ago
It will help improve recovery time with better patient outcomes
Health4 hours ago
Toddlers face the highest risk of getting food stuck in their throats, say experts
Health2 days ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20223 days ago
The incident happened while he was cleaning a noodle cutter
Health4 days ago
The home market of the UAE is seeing a continued improvement in consumer spending and increasing numbers of international visitors, driving accelerated growth in both domestic and international Total Processed Volumes
Business4 hours ago
Dewa aims to produce 100 per cent desalinated water by 2030 using a combination of clean energy sources and waste heat.
Business4 hours ago
AirAsia India, a low-cost Indian carrier, is run by the Tata Group. Presently, Tata Sons holds 83.67 per cent of the company
Aviation3 hours ago
New legislations, policies, and initiatives helped Emirate overcome pandemic challenges
Economy3 hours ago
The largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world said net operating revenues showed robust growth of 11 per cent YoY to Dh2.467 billion compared to Dh2.226 billion in the same 2021 period
Finance4 hours ago
DP World plans to develop 3 million square metres of land for free zones to promote the Dominican Republic as an attractive destination for the region’s manufacturing and logistics companies.
Business5 hours ago
Oil prices, according to the forecast, will average $106.83 per barrel in 2022 and $92.63 per barrel in 2023. The projections — an average of the Brent, Dubai, and WTI benchmarks — are well above fiscal breakeven prices for all regional oil exporters, according to the IMF
Business5 hours ago
Kohli lasted only 10 balls against Rajasthan Royals in what was another disappointing night at the IPL
Cricket8 hours ago
Slater was arrested by police in October and charged with harassment and intimidation of his ex-wife following an allegation of domestic violence
Cricket2 hours ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football10 hours ago
Whoever wins will take a giant step towards a place in the playoffs, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket22 hours ago
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football8 hours ago
Parag smashed 30 off the last two overs to steer Royals to a competitive total before Kuldeep Sen took 4-20 to complete a 29-run victory
Cricket1 day ago
Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against Covid
Tennis1 day ago
Wimbledon could be reduced to the status of a high-profile exhibition event if ATP and WTA refuse to award ranking points
Tennis1 day ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football1 day ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos3 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport3 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos3 weeks ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos4 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos1 month ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos4 weeks ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 week ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat5 days ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas5 days ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into his lung
Offbeat1 week ago
