When compared to February 2022 rates, Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus prices are up by Dh0.11 per litre for all three variants
The Argentina captain spoke about the feisty clash with the Dutch which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout
The children aged between seven and 14 were all students of a madrassa and had been taken for a day trip to the scenic Tanda Dam lake
The campaign aims to debunk myths about the big C and encourage early detection and prevention
Residents were glad that the announcement came in the afternoon, giving drivers enough time to tank up their cars
The committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre after they decreased prices by up to 52 fils per litre in January
Official evaluation of the new work system found 74 per cent increase in the attendance rate, while sick leave rates decreased by 46 per cent
Visa reforms include streamlined procedures, expanded Golden Visa scheme and a new five-year residency called Green Visas
The hospital is raising the bar in healthcare industry with its innovations and solutions displayed at its futuristic stand at the prestigious event
If the first leg of technology transformation, the insurance industry focused on enhancing internal efficiencies, the next leg is laying emphasis on improving customer experience and bolstering data and analytics capabilities, say top management executives at
The hospital carries out frequent audits of surgical outcomes - exceeds international benchmarks
The latest figure marked a slight decrease from the 10,790 cases that the federal public prosecution handled in 2021
The Ministry of Interior warns the public about a new scam in which residents receive a message that looks like it is from the ministry
The accused was hurling abuses and assaulting cabin crew in an inebriated state, she was arrested after the journey and has been granted bail
The street will be opened to the public at specific times during the week
The Hindenburg effect caused the business tycoon to lose $8.21 billion in the last trading day
The government has extended deadline for companies to convert the contract till December 31, 2023, on Monday
The stars share a light-hearted 'Karan Arjun' moment on screen, where they break the fourth wall, surprise fans
Social media has been abuzz with reports of prices being revised upward by the government in the country and abroad
As the Jonas brothers took the centre stage, the Bollywood star sat in the first row with her daughter, cheering for them
The man was sentenced to a year in prison and was fined the amount of damage he caused
The Argentine superstar revealed that he had received a million messages
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Stayed outside the Emirates for over 6 months? All your questions answered about returning to the country
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
#DubaiDestinations guide lists more than 250 restaurants and cafés with exterior seating categorised according to the type of cuisine they offer
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
While real estate agents are still key in the home buying process, buyers are increasingly looking to do more research online before involving the experts.If you're not active, engaging and networking online, then you're missing out.
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
Bring your furniture up-to-date with OC Homes' modern, minimalistic and affordable furnishing and homeware choices.
If you're ready to move forward with a new, modern design sense, then UAE-based Home Box is a one-stop-shop destination for you.
DIEP flap reconstruction surgery by a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon reconstructs the breast area of a patient
After the success of e-commerce leader
From a unique painting class and ladies nights to a beach daycation, there is plenty to do today
Both Jennifer and co-star Adam Sandler were spotted in ethnic wear in the film's trailer
Andrea Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance in the scantly seen indie drama 'To Leslie'
The filing disputes the validity of an amendment to Presley's living trust that removed her mother and a former business manager as trustees
It aims to allow international medical tourists to book procedures and access a wide range of tourism services within a few hours
While manual probing can take up to 15-20 minutes in a traditional set up, scanning with the new device takes only about one minute per side
Dr Nadine Tarcha, Pfizer’s Gulf medical director, explains how the initiative seeks to benefit people, bridges inequities and helps adult immunisation in the region
The 'Riayati' platform is expected to enhance healthcare experience in the country and help professionals care for patients better
Home care for elderly also among key areas of focus, as emirate’s investment-friendly ecosystem makes it conducive for international businesses
The celebrity chef, who recently opened his new restaurant in Dubai, discusses his experience of dealing with patrons in the UAE
The hospital is raising the bar in healthcare industry with its innovations and solutions displayed at its futuristic stand at the prestigious event
Advancements in areas such as autonomous transportation and artificial intelligence will improve quality of life for residents
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Indian billionaire to increase investment in the country 'in a big way'
French partner of Al Dhafra project says it will provide enough electricity for 160,000 households in the UAE
Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China's Huawei Technologies
The giant plane revolutionised travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratise passenger flight
The carrier will connect the two cities' airports directly with three weekly trips
The study highlights Dubai's endeavours to establish itself as a key tech hub and leading global destination for digital companies
Indian have been drawn with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Group B of the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship
The Sri Lankan leg spinner scalps three wickets to defend a modest total against the Sharjah Warriors
The Argentina captain spoke about the feisty clash with the Dutch which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout
Erasmus has enjoyed his time working with coach Andy Flower, a legend of Zimbabwean cricket, in DP World ILT20
The second T20I witnessed 30 overs of spin without a single six being hit in either innings
Former world number two Zverev has consistently denied all the allegations
A number of top Australian cricketers have carved out lucrative careers on the global T20 circuit without playing Tests
World No 1 wins record-equalling third Hero Dubai Desert Classic title with epic putt at the Emirates Golf Club
The 38-year-old Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 one-day and nine T20 internationals during a decade-long stop-start career for India
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300
He had never made a cup of tea before he set foot in the UAE to work; he now has his own fan following
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future