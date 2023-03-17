'I cried every night': Dubai-based Indian volunteer tells heart-breaking stories of Turkey, Syria quake victims
After travelling to quake-hit areas, watching first-hand the sufferings of women and children, Saima's perspective towards life altered
After travelling to quake-hit areas, watching first-hand the sufferings of women and children, Saima's perspective towards life altered
Irish nationals will commemorate the day by participating in Gaelic Athletic Association sports, musical concerts, preparing feasts and offering prayers
Violators failing to prioritise pedestrians in designated zones will be penalised Dh500 and awarded six black points
'A call with space' will take place at various venues across all seven emirates and the first event is scheduled to be held at Dubai Opera
Damac Lagoons, Arabian Ranches 3, Al Yelayiss 2. Nad Al Sheba First, and The Valley remained popular among villa buyers
Schools can decide whether they wish to offer remote learning based on parental consultations
Educators are using artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms to improve learning process
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Watching her father die of cancer, bound to a wheelchair after a paralytic stroke led her to summit the highest mountain in Africa
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
PARTNER CONTENT
The city of Dubai has become his home, and he has decided that it is the place he wishes to build the building of his dreams.
As someone with a fast-paced lifestyle, a laptop is an essential tool for getting things done.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
In today's world, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and wearable devices have become an essential part of our daily lives.
PARTNER CONTENT
Razan Al Ajmi took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm on the new feat
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
The group made the most of their visit to the subcontinent, meeting some of the biggest stars in the country
In the announcement made on Twitter, the ITC said that the ramp will reopen at 5am on March 20
He was assaulted in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Tuesday at about 9.20am
A crowd of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris, watched over by riot police
The Bollywood star shared her routine before the awards, where she wowed audiences in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown
The musician and his children take to social media to sing Top of the World for Oscar award winner and lyricist Chandrabose
Some of the industry's best-known stars are believed to have suffered from the phenomenon
KT explains everything residents should understand about the certificate and online portal
The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and the importance of working together to achieve stability in the region
From prayers and fasting to the 'Night of Glory', here are the important facts to know about this time
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
Move marks dramatic coordinated initiative by private lenders to bolster the system
The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit
Members of the team say that the hours, pay, accommodation are good, and the job has helped them secure their lives as well as those of their children
It is expected to be rolled out by the third quarter of 2023, according to a top government official
Even as start-ups and investors began recovering their money from Silicon Valley Bank, the episode exposed the tech industry’s vulnerabilities
According to experts, it could be the way to bridge the gap in employability and skills for students in the UAE
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices
Through varied initiatives, schools try to cultivate the values of discipline, empathy and sacrifice among children, especially during this holy month
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
It will be part of the massive expansion planned for the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy
His name has been synonymous with the Bank’s strong growth, expansion, and transformation
Company has a 40% share of the US long-acting insulin market
With a diverse audience and speaking panel, the event focused on eloquently narrating extraordinary stories of ordinary women
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Residents of the UAE looking to expand their knowledge of the stock market can now sign up for a free online course offered by Leadcapital Corp Ltd.
PARTNER CONTENT
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
Light pollution is disruptive to many species, from corals to bats to the humans who put up all those lights. The Darkness Manifesto urges us to reconsider our drive to dispel the dark
Although some employees might decide to stick with their jobs when the market appears uncertain, work force reductions can, conversely, spur more quitting
In a time when emotional maturity is highly desirable, almost everyone is 'doing the work'
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
It may seem impossible to feel upbeat about the future, especially now. But there are common traits optimists share that can help improve anyone’s outlook
On TikTok, a midsize movement is forming, but models like Jill Kortleve are rarely cast in glossy brand campaigns or on the catwalks. Why not?
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has been accredited as a centre of excellence for minimally invasive gynecology (COEMIG) for 2023.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With its revolutionary concept that is set to disrupt the existing industry model, the company has become one of the leading pure e-commerce furniture companies in the UAE as well as a furniture package provider
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Home appliance brand Midea gathered 100 of the UAE's top home appliance retailers at Versace Hotel, Al Jaddaf, for an interactive sales driving event.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the success of their 2022 edition, APLF, one of the largest leather tradeshows re-enters the shores of Dubai, the UAE for the second time.
PARTNER CONTENT
Bollywood actress talks how she connected as a mother to her latest release,
The film deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his identities
From music to art and food, there is plenty to do in the country over the next few days
Bollywood actress turns on the histrionics in this heart-tugging real-reel life story
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
PARTNER CONTENT
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready and pack your travel bags.
PARTNER CONTENT
Watching her father die of cancer, bound to a wheelchair after a paralytic stroke led her to summit the highest mountain in Africa
The month of fasting as well as feasting is all set to begin soon, and as always, the UAE is prepared to give you it’s best
Renowned therapist and founder of rapid transformational therapy talks about why self-belief can lead to positive change when it comes to nurturing — yourself as well as your little one
Some feature regularly in lists of people’s least favourite words in English: “vomit” is a perennial peeve, but some dislikes are more irrational
Master development is scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025
First Republic Bank gets $30b injection, worries linger
Analysts and economists say that local banks and firms have limited or no exposure
The city of Dubai has become his home, and he has decided that it is the place he wishes to build the building of his dreams.
Company has a 40% share of the US long-acting insulin market
Mission underlines Dubai International Chambers’ target of boosting foreign trade to Dh2 trillion by 2026
Educators are using artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms to improve learning process
These deals were carried out through 321.14 million shares of three listed companies
|1 AED
|22.41 INR
|1 AED
|76.72 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,086.77 AED
|24K
|233.75 AED
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
Vaughan has been perplexed by India's failure in ICC events
Six-year-old Algiers is a strong contender for the flagship race on March 25
The former England captain will be supporting young cricketers at the newly-launched Mentors Academy in Dubai
The series will be played from March 24 to 27 at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium
The first of dead heats happened back in 2004 when four outstanding thoroughbreds were involved in a hair-raising blanket finish in the Dubai Turf (former Dubai Duty Free Stakes)
Mateo Noseda, one of many Filipino nationals working at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, is a skilled grader operator and maintains grades and elevations on the track which are up to international standards
The 52-year-old Swiss lawyer, who succeeded the disgraced Sepp Blatter in 2016, was waved in for a third term by acclamation
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support