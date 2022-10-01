The authority is always keen to promote security and maintain its position as one of the world's safest destinations
Costs have been slashed by up to 38 fils per litre
Every woman stopping by will be offered a chance to pick her present from a special box, which contains several prizes
This is the third consecutive month prices have dropped
Ambulances, firefighters, police vehicles and official helicopters present on site
The environment-friendly, tech-enabled metropolis will recreate the 2020 World Fair's magic
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444
Specialist orthodontist Dr Fatima Al Suwaidi currently has over 44,000 followers on Instagram; her posts feature her five children, health tips and more
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
When was the last time you cleaned your timepiece? Preserve and maintain it with this exclusive watch cleaning kit from Maison Des Montres. You get a complete apparatus designed to clean your watch to perfection.
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and the entire star cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ensure this is one of Indian cinema's best offering
Property's amenities include a floating cinema over a water body, doctor on call, kids daycare and an electric car charging point
Available online, the main pass initially grants visitors access to flagship attractions and will include more sites as they open
Indian carrier's latest route to launch on October 1
Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free
The authorities honoured him and gave him a gift for his honesty, integrity and cooperation
Major telecom operators showcased technology's potential, including drone-based farming, autonomous ambulances and cyber threat detection
Stunning visual projections onto the dome set to stirring music will showcase vision of the UAE, dazzle sightseers just after the evening prayer
Shipment hidden inside marble slabs shipped from neighbouring country
The platform will be introducing a new immersive media viewer which will play videos in a new full-screen view
The country approved a new policy to keep rate hikes of basic food items in check
The supplies will meet the basic needs of thousands of families, especially the elderly, women, and children
Emirate will welcome innovators and experts to explore and design the future of metaverse, says Dubai Crown Prince
The airline is rolling out a series of metaverse projects primarily to build the right environment for young travellers
Precautions can be taken to avoid these missteps in order to keep safe on the road in poor weather conditions
The celebration featured a musical band, the K9 team, bike patrols, and competitions with gifts and prizes
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Are radars reset automatically when allowed top speeds change in Abu Dhabi during adverse weather conditions?
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her
Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale
Natural farming will be a chemical free farming method in which crops, trees and livestock are integrated.
The shirt, which sold for $9.3 million to a secret buyer, has been loaned to Qatar's 3-2-1 sports museum and will go on display from Sunday until April 1
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
Bollywood actor takes on shades of grey in new action thriller
The American musician will perform at Etihad Park
They spoke about what drew them to the women-led series streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Top-notch ingredients plated up in a no-nonsense manner is the USP of this contemporary Japanese hotspot
It is a kind of campy, high-school chick-flick version of Strangers on a Train with no murders but dollops of meanness and some quirky — and some blah — black humour
The sight of winged creatures chirping in the woods or hovering for food makes for an illuminating and rewarding experience of Mother Nature and its elements
The tale of a mythological woman, told in a contemporary world
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit is back on October 1, 2022 to introduce a fresh doze of colour and vibrancy into your festive closet
Since the UAE summer is going to last longer than we thought (or think each year), it’s time to add a handful of summer dresses to our closet
The latest edition of wknd. conversations addressed the growing relevance of OTT and content creation in the entertainment industry
The lowdown on the hottest rides in town
Winning Startups will advance to global competition and will compete for share of $1 million
Pacer's absence from the remaining two T20Is has now thrown more questions than answers at Rohit Sharma's team
In a first, supervisor, tournament director, referee and chief of umpires are all women who have been assigned to an ATP tour event
The governing body FIA introduced the budget cap, set at $145 million, for the first time last year to make racing more competitive
Opener makes unbeaten 88 after the Pakistan skipper scores 87 not out
The inaugural event will be held from December 19 to 24 at the Coca Cola Arena with global music superstars Tiësto and Armin Van Buren to headline opening and closing evenings of entertainment
Arsenal take on Tottenham on Saturday, while Manchester City face-off against Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday
It is a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills ahead of the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
He was discharged from hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health