Most institutes adopt a watch-and-wait approach while parents consider alternative arrangements
Transport4 hours ago
Most institutes adopt a watch-and-wait approach while parents consider alternative arrangements
Transport4 hours ago
At least six Arab nations have lodged official protests
Asia5 hours ago
An Anglo-Indian on the trail of the famous South Indian snack on what tickles his palate
Spotlight9 hours ago
Tory MPs have two hours to cast their votes in Parliament
Europe2 hours ago
211 Tory MPs supported Johnson in the vote
Europe14 minutes ago
BJP suspends spokesperson over her anti-minority remark
UAE5 hours ago
Tech giant introduces buy now, pay later feature and resigned lock screen
Tech1 hour ago
The ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students and will commence functioning from August 29
Education4 hours ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 8 hours ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The defendant said she was facing financial problems
Crime8 hours ago
He concealed his real identity from his wife for the entire duration of their marriage
Crime7 hours ago
Hanan Al Mulla was always fascinated by biotechnology, biology and modern sciences
UAE10 hours ago
The impact of global inflation on the UAE economy and the Emirate's property market is likely to be limited for now
Property13 hours ago
Hanan Al Mulla was always fascinated by biotechnology, biology and modern sciences
UAE10 hours ago
The defendant said she was facing financial problems
Crime8 hours ago
Banking system continued to enjoy good level of capitalisation and liquidity
Economy7 hours ago
Eateries have increased prices of popular food items
UAE8 hours ago
Malls to keep kids entertained all day, curate special gastronomy events, offer unmissable retail sales
UAE5 hours ago
He concealed his real identity from his wife for the entire duration of their marriage
Crime7 hours ago
Authorities share latest technologies used to solve crimes
Crime11 hours ago
211 Tory MPs supported Johnson in the vote
Europe14 minutes ago
The six-team tournament will be called International League T20
Cricket38 minutes ago
Initial warnings might be issued several days before the peak of a heatwave to alert at-risk groups such as older adults, young children, and pregnant women
Opinion1 hour ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes
Europe4 days ago
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
Life and Living4 days ago
Mona Al Marri will serve as Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Council
UAE4 days ago
The tourist attraction will open again in September
UAE Attractions4 days ago
A resident of the same building found the bag full of cash, handed it over to cops
UAE4 hours ago
Malls to keep kids entertained all day, curate special gastronomy events, offer unmissable retail sales
UAE5 hours ago
Most institutes adopt a watch-and-wait approach while parents consider alternative arrangements
Transport4 hours ago
Tourism companies not allowed to hire guides without valid permit
UAE4 days ago
BJP suspends spokesperson over her anti-minority remark
UAE5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 week ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads1 week ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads2 days ago
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads3 days ago
In her 70-year reign, the queen has been a symbol of stability and continuity
Long Reads4 days ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads1 week ago
Lopez gave an emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers after she won the Generation Award.
Entertainment13 hours ago
He was the New Jersey band's bassist from 1983 to 1994.
Music14 hours ago
This is the second time Katrina has contracted the virus
Entertainment1 day ago
We bring you a round-up of the best activities, music and food offers around town.
Local Events1 day ago
If you are able to practise these, you have found the most sustainable way to the abundance of longevity
Wellness4 days ago
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal
Recipes4 days ago
Take a moment and think of the words you use regularly in your day-to-day conversations and even with yourself
Wellness4 days ago
Experts say that it is necessary for parents to pay attention to a child's behaviour at home
Parenting2 days ago
Michelin-star chef Nate Romo, Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa and LA-based upcycled and sustainable fashion designers UPRISERS and Rewilder create awareness about Watching Our Waste powered by early-stage startup
Lifestyle3 days ago
Brook Yeshtila has had a form of arthritis that has immobilised his body except his arms
Arts and Culture3 days ago
He was rushed to Aster Hospital in an ambulance around midnight
Health3 days ago
With a strong message on parental control, the series explores how it can spiral out of hand, leading to dark areas
Writer's Corner4 days ago
There are four types of misprints that tend to evoke hilarity
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 days ago
Round-up of the must-try spots around town
Food Listings4 days ago
Sheraa and ICT Fund in partnership with Sharjah Youth Council offer unique opportunity to 100 local youth and students to become problem-solvers at three-day hackathon
Tech4 hours ago
S&P Global Ratings noted that the Islamic finance industry is still held back by structural weaknesses
Finance5 hours ago
Sir Tim Clark has been president of Emirates airlines since January 2003 and is also chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation
Business1 hour ago
Tech giant introduces buy now, pay later feature and resigned lock screen
Tech1 hour ago
Unveiled an updated version of its Car Play software at its annual software developer conference
Tech1 hour ago
The country received $87 billion in foreign remittances in 2021
Business3 hours ago
Tesla chief accuses social media platform of not sharing information about spam bot accounts
Tech6 hours ago
CDPQ, Canada’s largest pension, will invest $2.5 billion in the Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone, and the National Industries Park through a new joint venture in which it will hold a stake of approximately 22 per cent
Business6 hours ago
The Pakistan rupee slips again and shed 1.07% of its value against the US dollar due to high demand in the interbank and open markets
Business7 hours ago
The six-team tournament will be called International League T20
Cricket38 minutes ago
UAE beat Malaysia by nine wickets on Monday, their third straight win in the qualifying tournament
Cricket8 hours ago
I will ask myself if I am ready to do a major surgery which may not guarantee I will be competitive, he said after winnings his 14th French Open
Tennis23 hours ago
Brazil arrived in Tokyo fresh off a 5-1 thrashing of South Korea in Seoul last week, but Japan proved a tougher nut to crack
Football6 hours ago
Nadal was too strong for the Norwegian in the final
Tennis1 day ago
The UAE will take on Australia in the playoff on Tuesday. The winner of the playoff will face Peru on June 13 for a place in the Fifa World Cup
Football1 day ago
Ukraine's dreams of lifting the spirits of a conflict-torn country were cruelly denied by Wales
Football23 hours ago
Four-time world champions to arrive on November 14
Football1 day ago
Argentina's win came three days after their brilliant 3-0 win over European champions Italy
Football23 hours ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 week ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 week ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos2 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food2 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos2 weeks ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos2 weeks ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The slang word mixes 'ojisan', which means 'old men' in Japanese, and 'kyun”, meaning 'heart-throb'
Offbeat11 hours ago
Hundreds of bottles of the illegal substance were seized in the biggest-ever haul
Offbeat3 days ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat2 weeks ago
|1 AED
|21.10 INR
|1 AED
|53.69 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,811.52 AED
|24K
|224.75 AED