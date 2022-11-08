Starting November 7, masks are only mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination
80% payments are done through apps and SMS, says RTA as all parking machines are automated
He was sentenced to 135 months in US federal prison and was ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution to two fraud victims
The attacks took place in two separate instances, and two different reports have been filed with the police
The move follows the implementation of the new law on entry and residence of foreigners which came into effect on September 5, 2022
Charges also included employing workers who were not under his sponsorship
The Platinum Jubilee Scholarship Awards were launched earlier this year to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne
The most advanced treatment for renal tumors, the hospital leads the way for minimally invasive surgeries
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Do you believe that immigration to Canada is easier from the UAE? If Yes, Experience the difference with Growing Globe Immigration
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
A two-way trip to Doha in a 30-seater plane would cost about Rs5-6 million plus taxes, which are now roughly 40-50% due to surging demand and lopsided supply
Ex-Pakistani cricketer to attend show recreating his life and times using 13th century storytelling art form
In 2019, Giovanni Potenza completed the race three times in a row - with an average time of 13 minutes to make the trek up 1334 steps
He had been on dialysis for almost his whole life, until last year, when an anonymous young donor gave away his kidney
Though he decided to remain on stage after the first aide whispered in his ear, he promptly rushed out when a second aide urged him to leave
Sharifah is survived by her three children who are between 6 and 15 years; and her sisters
The convicted stole 40 cartons of bras, from a warehouse in Al Quoz
According to Nasa, after tomorrow’s eclipse, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur again until March 14, 2025
Earlier this month, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with a message celebrating the star’s 57th birthday
Green Pass on Al Hosn app is not required to enter public facilities and sites
Sheikh Mohamed says Emirates will continue to be a responsible oil, gas supplier
The number of days of any approved unpaid leave availed by the employee will not be included in calculating the service period
The nation was the first in the Middle East to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions
Opening weekend has been an exciting time for school students, many of whom have been saving up to buy one of the many items on offer
Emirates' experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals
Young talented performers, citizens and residents within UAE aged 15 to 35, can submit applications from November 7 to 19
Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income
Smart applications are also available throughout the country for people to request assistance or report any emergency that poses a threat to their safety
She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years
The Abu Dhabi-based insurance provider said its gross written premiums
The model might have quit Twitter, but here’s why it won’t impact her social media clout
When completed, the onshore farm will produce 47,790 gigawatts of clean energy annually
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
When Susan Boyle sang, I dreamed a dream, and became a global overnight sensation it was because the words and sentiments came from the heart.
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
The star chef was in the city to promote his restaurants
The Bollywood star interacted with fans on Twitter recently
Dr. Hasnat Khan's relationship with the late princess was a low-key but important one
Netflix has added a disclaimer following a furore over untrue storylines
Parents must read to inculcate the habit of reading in children, said thriller writer Ravi Subramanian to a packed audience
Her book, Ret Samadhi, is about an 80-year-old woman who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after the death of her husband
The Noor Dubai Foundation operated mobile medical camps to treat the patients in the states of Bajura and Joypurhat
The programmes will feature both regional and international artists and celebrate the city's diverse communities
Visitors can look forward to installations, workshops, exhibitions and much more in the artistic extravaganza that never disappoints
Known for being one of the most famous paintings in the collection of the Musée du Louvre in Paris, the painting represents the utmost peak of the Tuscan master’s genius
People residing in countries with higher-than-average annual sunshine, such as the UAE and Africa, are at an increased risk of skin cancer
The agreement, worth over $1.7 billion at list prices, takes the airline’s total order book to 200 wide-body aircraft
A two-way trip to Doha in a 30-seater plane would cost about Rs5-6 million plus taxes, which are now roughly 40-50% due to surging demand and lopsided supply
In their policies and content moderation, tech companies have taken great pains to appear politically neutral, even as they receive criticism for favouritism
Beyond false information, some specialists warned that climate scientists themselves faced threats if moderation faltered
The Abu Dhabi-based insurance provider said its gross written premiums
The Abu Dhabi-listed company reports double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth for the first nine months of 2022 due due to stellar performance in its managed solutions business
DP World is developing the BEZ after investing in the Port of Berbera to create a hub to serve the Horn of Africa
Gross written premiums grew by 32.4% to Dh4.29 billion
There will be a huge responsibility on the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, writes Farokh Engineer
However, he did not leave training, and nursed his hand with an ice pack for about half an hour before returning to the session
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was included in a list dominated by 12 players from the English Premier League
To carry out the controls in Qatar, delegations of different police bodies (of the country) will be sent to work together with the Qatari security authorities
The Black Caps, who face Pakistan in the semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, have long been a force in white-ball cricket
Waqar Younis, Wasim's former teammate, says it's impossible for bowlers to plan against India's Suryakumar Yadav
Gunathilaka was refused bail after the hearing at a local court in Australia on Monday
T20 is a format that will help the ICC globalise cricket, writes Farokh Engineer
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years