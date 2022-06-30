UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Eid Al Adha 2022: July 10 announced as official start date in these countries

    World1 day ago

  2. Eid Al Adha on July 9; Zul Hijjah moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

    MENA22 hours ago

  3. UAE: Advisory issued ahead of siren test in Abu Dhabi today

    UAE1 day ago
Partner Content
Migraine Matters

PARTNER CONTENT

Migraine Matters

Raising awareness on migraine

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
UAE News
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

HONOR Magic4 Pro Review

HONOR Magic4 Pro Review

A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

KT Opinion
LONG READS
Getting a gong: A royal honour

Long Reads

Getting a gong: A royal honour

Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence

Long Reads1 week ago

The OTT phenomenon of the 'dark side' of teens

Long Reads

The OTT phenomenon of the 'dark side' of teens

When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?

Long Reads1 week ago

The ties that bind

Long Reads

The ties that bind

In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Partner Content
The world is your oyster with Etihad Guest

PARTNER CONTENT

The world is your oyster with Etihad Guest

Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.47 INR
1 AED 54.67 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,664.72 AED
24K219.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports

Score Card

Loading
Videos
KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

Videos

KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts

Videos4 weeks ago

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

Videos

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together

Videos1 month ago

KT explains: End of Umrah season

Videos

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

Videos1 month ago

Offbeat