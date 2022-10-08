She joins three other Arab female artists for the song 'Light The Sky'
Eateries in the emirate are helping raise awareness and funds as 'Pinktober' begins
They were saved from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, where they were being forced to commit cyber fraud
What to do if your phone number is showing as ‘incorrect’ after logging in
Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
Now, contracts can be renewed and will remain valid as long as both the employer and the employee agree on stipulated conditions
It will add another 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the country’s supply — a major step in ensuring the nation’s energy security and sustainability
Most expatriates residing in the country are likely to take the benefit of every dip in their home country's currency against the greenback, an expert says
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
There is the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds, eastward, by afternoon
Light The Sky features the haunting vocals of Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian and Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco
The event featuring recitations, light projections and traditional dances will be held until Sunday
Sorokin's exploits scamming major financial institutions and luxury hotels are documented in the popular show 'Inventing Anna'
Under the new amendments, employment contracts must cover a defined term, which can be renewed subject to an agreement by both parties
Enjoy virtual views of the city from the top of the world's tallest building
The track will be closed from 6am to 9am on Saturday, says RTA
Keeping meals within a 10-hour period could improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and eating relatively early could also be beneficial
Abu Dhabi also announced free toll and parking on this occasion
Billy Chemirmir receives his second sentence of life without parole for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks
Over two million winged visitors arrive in the country every year and the numbers are rising steadily
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
The currency strengthened from 64.5 on September 21 to 60.1 on Thursday
Meet the inventor of technology patents registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office and the only Arab member in the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on cybersecurity in Davos, Switzerland, since 2020
Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span
The Ministry of Home Affairs recently extended the act that empowers the armed forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas," in some parts of the northeast for another six months
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
He issued a statement on Instagram after the controversy
The track is a curtain raiser for the duo’s new album, Bhoomi 22
Watch: Teaser provides glimpse into star-studded music video to be released tomorrow, which features regional favourites such as Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha
She was among the many celebrities who attended the event
Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?
The latest edition brought together medical experts and influential voices to raise awareness on heart health, ahead of World Heart Day
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Event also features technical workshops, cultural tours and networking activities
The emirate marks its 10th Calligraphy Biennial, with over 200 activities and 700 artworks
We don’t get to see men do it that often
A true crime documentary on a shocking incident that took place in the US a few years ago… and since the main accused’s trial is supposed to start in January next year, the matter has been lent a shot of relevancy
With Unesco including Kolkata’s Durga Puja in its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, here’s a look at how the festival has evolved to become a celebration of arts and culture
American officials published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of some US-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China
The London Stock Exchange is a leading global hub for sustainable finance, with over £120 billion raised on the Sustainable Bond Market.
The organiser expects more than 100,000 visitors from over 170 countries will attend the five-day exhibition, which will showcase a number of unique experiences for visitors.
In UAE alone, the badminton fanbase is expected to be at 1.2 million.
|1 AED
|22.27 INR
|1 AED
|59.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,224.32 AED
|24K
|205.25 AED
In the historic NBA’s regional debut on Thursday, the Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray (25 points) and Trae Young (22) defeated the defending champions 123-113
The opener maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8
Pakistan beat India by 13 runs, while UAE go down to Thailand
Manchester United are away at Everton on Sunday
The basketball association and the Department of Culture and Tourism entered a ground-breaking multi-year partnership to host the first preseason games in the UAE
The 76-year-old spin great from India had been longing to making the trip across the border ever since the Kartarpur Corridor opened in November 2019
A research by Finance Football throws up some interesting names and numbers
80% of its workforce would be working remotely between November 1 and December 19
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business