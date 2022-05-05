The 16-year-old, who put up a stellar performance in the Danish Open, says swimming involves a lot of blood, sweat and tears
UAE3 hours ago
Consumers will feel the sting of the increase in prices and interest rates soon
Personal Finance10 hours ago
The nation will continue to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries
UAE13 hours ago
Flights will be diverted for 45 days during a refurbishment project at the international airport
Aviation11 hours ago
The fair had a record-breaking 194 days of operation in its 26th season
UAE Attractions6 hours ago
Other iconic products, such as the First Class Shower Spa, will also be featured at the Arabian Travel Market
Aviation3 hours ago
The politician claims the incident was a 'planned' attack
Asia5 hours ago
While 85 per cent of those surveyed expect the war to increase inflation vis-a-vis 92 per cent globally, 43 per cent believe inflation will last longer than 12 months
Business6 hours ago
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Parag Agrawal will remain in his role until the sale of the company is completed
Tech1 hour ago
The actions of the defendants, all in their twenties, damaged public property
Crime12 hours ago
The plane returned after crew became aware of the 'rostering error'
Offbeat4 hours ago
Select airlines flying to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh - among other countries - will divert operations to DWC and Sharjah Airport
Aviation9 hours ago
Weather changes not to blame for people falling ill, but it can predispose one to getting sick
Health6 hours ago
Researchers looked at public spaces, including classrooms, buses and gyms
coronavirus10 hours ago
Over 156.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus9 hours ago
Based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall on Eid Al Adha
UAE Holidays1 day ago
Only a few courses are available globally that cover this integrated topic for medical practitioners
Health7 hours ago
The newest iconic landmark emblazoned on 10 A380s
Aviation16 hours ago
This goes against previous reports that assumed the strain was more transmissible but less intense
coronavirus14 hours ago
Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing ex-wife for $50 million, claiming she defamed him, ruined his career
Entertainment15 hours ago
The function was attended by large number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials
UAE1 minute ago
Police said the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, appeared to be a terror attack
MENA27 minutes ago
The UN health agency estimates some 4.75 million deaths in the country since 2020, which is 10 times higher than the official numbers
coronavirus52 minutes ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime1 day ago
Awardees include pupils from abroad and best-performing high schoolers
Education1 day ago
Web 3.0 is here - and it's opening up exciting prospects of extended reality that could rake in billions of dollars for the city
Tech6 days ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE23 hours ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 day ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 day ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 week ago
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 week ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 hour ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads4 days ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads5 days ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads6 days ago
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
The singer takes us through her recent multi-lingual hits and what fans can expect from the upcoming concert.
Local Events1 day ago
Artists from Malhaar to present popular compositions from Bollywood and other Sufi poets
Entertainment15 hours ago
Make the most of your long holiday with these top options.
Local Events3 days ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment6 days ago
Nida Sumar’s The Table Project is an endeavour to acquaint our taste buds with the finest culinary offerings from the ethnic group hailing from the Indian subcontinent
Food3 hours ago
Your sweet cravings are sorted!
Food4 hours ago
Acclaimed photographer Andrew Kent, known for taking some of the most iconic pictures of 70s’ rockstars, talks about the journey he embarked on with the legendary English singer and songwriter
Arts and Culture4 hours ago
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama says midwives are an essential pillar in enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided
Health1 hour ago
The Egyptian movie Soulmate takes a tragicomic look at making peace with choices after a crushing loss,
Lifestyle3 hours ago
Here's our roundup
Arts and Culture3 hours ago
Keeping calm is definitely a superpower
Wellness3 hours ago
Report shows that it can contribute to symptoms such as high blood pressure and even result in brain changes
Mental Health4 hours ago
The crude prices also rally on the European Union plans for new sanctions against Russia
Energy5 hours ago
The first agreement will see AD Ports Group develop, operate, and manage a multi-purpose terminal in Safaga Port in a consortium with the Red Sea Ports Authority and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals Company
Business5 hours ago
Prices soared on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $110 a barrel
Business3 hours ago
In 2020, the UAE Government issued one of the overhauls of the national legal system, adapting policies to enhance the ease of living and raise the happiness bar for expat residents
Business4 hours ago
Opec+ to raise output by 432,000bpd from June; Opec says Chinese lockdowns hitting demand; No discussion of EU embargo on Russian oil
Energy5 hours ago
Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million in shares in support of the Tesla CEO
Tech5 hours ago
For India, the agreement, which came into force on May 1, will help it succeed in further promoting ‘Make in India; Market to the World’ initiative and encourage OEM manufacturing of jewellery in the country for global brands
Business6 hours ago
Jabeur beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3 in the Madrid Open semifinal
Tennis3 hours ago
Real were on the brink of elimination against Manchester City on Wednesday, but fought back to win 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate
Football7 hours ago
Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final
Football21 hours ago
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs
Cricket22 hours ago
Seven bidders vied for the garment worn by the late football legend in the 1986 World Cup
World1 day ago
What SRH pace bowlers have learnt from the previous defeat will be the key to their success, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket22 hours ago
Nadal now awaits the winner of the clash between Belgian qualifier David Goffin and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp
Tennis22 hours ago
To be in a Champions League final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible, Liverpool's Andy Robertson said
Football1 day ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos3 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport4 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos1 month ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 month ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 month ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat1 week ago
The 12-year-old, who addressed his note to 'the best president', never expected a response, according to his family
Offbeat2 hours ago
The five baby girls and four boys are still in the care of the clinic at which they were born
Offbeat14 hours ago
Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat3 days ago
