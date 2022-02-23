UAE

Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women

Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review

Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

Experience Real Thailand in the UAE

The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.

Most Popular

  1. Dubai flights: No rapid Covid PCR test for India, Pakistan passengers from Feb 22

    coronavirus1 day ago

  2. Sharjah flights: No rapid Covid test for passengers from 8 countries

    coronavirus1 day ago

  3. Covid-19: Reinfections with Omicron sub-variants are rare, Danish study finds

    coronavirus1 day ago

  4. Dubai Museum of the Future opens today: 7 experiences you will find inside

    UAE Attractions2 days ago

  5. Dubai to reopen second airport to passenger flights since pandemic began

    Aviation1 day ago

  6. UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points for violating new traffic cameras at two intersections

    Transport2 days ago

  7. Dubai's Museum of the Future opens: Ticket prices, bookings, visiting hours you need to know

    UAE Attractions1 week ago

  8. Illegal massage centres in Dubai: Police raid 218 apartments in 3 years

    Crime1 day ago
Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Hot quotient: Take a chilli pill – and feel the burn

Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.

Long Reads5 days ago

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

