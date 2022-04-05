Ramadan 2022 in Dubai: Free nol cards, thousands of Iftar meals; RTA announces charity drives
The initiatives target a wide range of community segments
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Drive at a constant speed and use the cruise control when possible
Energy14 hours ago
With its new Zakat campaign, The Big Heart Foundation highlights the need to safeguard people’s dignity
Ramadan 20223 hours ago
Daily work timings are reduced by two hours for employees working in the private sector
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
Russia announced last Tuesday that it would scale down its operations there to focus on battles in the east
World19 hours ago
This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 hours ago
Daily flights will meet the growing demand for some routes
Aviation4 hours ago
The Islamic call for prayer will be given out by 'a number of different imams, all month long'
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
The municipalities of Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah have launched an intensified crackdown on illegal street food vendors
UAE9 hours ago
Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians
UAE12 hours ago
Though fasting is not obligatory for children, the idea fascinates kids when they see adults in the family observe the ritual
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Enjoy the third day of Ramadan with our guide to Iftars and activities around the country
Entertainment16 hours ago
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Total active cases stand at 19,554
coronavirus12 hours ago
Donald Lu had reportedly warned a Pakistan envoy there could be implications if Khan survived the no-confidence motion.
World17 hours ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets16 hours ago
They exchanged Ramadan greetings and discussed ways to boost UAE residents' happiness
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
Despite a steady decline in the number of positive cases, authorities will continue to enhance health security checks
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
The Faf du Plessis-led team must find their best form against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals tonight
Cricket2 hours ago
The most significant decision before the Supreme Court is whether the deputy speaker had the authority to throw out the no-confidence vote
Asia2 hours ago
The tournament, featuring three categories, was a huge boost for indoor cricket in the UAE
Cricket2 hours ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 days ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads3 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads4 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai
The vocalist is the first female Pakistani to win a Grammy.
Music10 hours ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment2 days ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Learning about autism is key to creating a more equal social world, experts say
Spotlight2 days ago
Through the lens, lightly
Writer's Corner3 days ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle3 days ago
This one combines the goodness of vegetables with the creaminess of the dip
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
Looking for easy ways to switch to plant-based diet or just curious to experience it? These restaurants have something for everyone
Food6 hours ago
This dish is crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and drizzled with the traditional date syrup
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE2 days ago
Our lives are now divided into two phases: the pre-Covid and post-Covid era
Writer's Corner3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health3 days ago
The MoU places an emphasis on technologies pertinent to financial services, regulation and supervision, to facilitate a more efficient and effective delivery of regulatory requirements.
Finance8 hours ago
Emirates Angels Open Day takes forward Sheraa’s commitment to offer tailored support at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey
Start-ups8 hours ago
For the UAE banking sector, the conflict is likely to have limited impact for now, given their limited exposures to Russian and Ukrainian counterparties, the rating agency said.
Finance8 hours ago
Acquisition significantly bolsters Aldar’s ability to develop prime real estate on Saadiyat Island; Plot earmarked for mixed use development with nearly 2,700 units providing homes to over 15,000 people
Property8 hours ago
Once operational, the four Units of the Barakah Plant will produce up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity
Energy8 hours ago
Saad, with over 20 years of experience in the UAE real estate market, will oversee the strategic development of Al Zorah
Business8 hours ago
The UAE banks have emerged stronger than ever after the economic slump brought about by the pandemic
Finance9 hours ago
The contribution of the industrial sector to GDP reached Dh140 billion in 2021 and the ministry is on track to achieve the Industrial Strategy goal to increase the contribution of the sector to Dh300 billion by 2031, according to Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
Business9 hours ago
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs to register their second successive win
Cricket2 hours ago
The Faf du Plessis-led team must find their best form against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals tonight
Cricket2 hours ago
The former fast bowler attended High-Performance sessions at the Desert Cubs Sports Academy in the UAE
Cricket12 hours ago
Jayawardene, who now coaches Mumbai in the Indian Premier League, said Sri Lanka's leadership had lost the public's confidence
Cricket6 hours ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios was fined $60,000 for a series of angry outbursts at the Indian Wells and Miami Open events
Tennis6 hours ago
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer bowled unchanged as Bangladesh crashed to 53 all out, giving South Africa a 220-run victory
Cricket8 hours ago
Van Gaal still plans to lead the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar in November
Sports8 hours ago
The tournament, featuring three categories, was a huge boost for indoor cricket in the UAE
Cricket2 hours ago
Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction when Punjab bought the batting all-rounder for $1.52 million
Cricket1 day ago
Michelle is a 9-year-old DJ based in Dubai who started DJing professionally when she was only 5. With over 140,000 Instagram followers she is also a social media sensation. Find out more about her in this KT Storybook.
UAE People1 month ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos2 months ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat4 days ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat6 hours ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat1 day ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat1 day ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat3 days ago
