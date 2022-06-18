The Emirates Red Crescent has provided temporary accommodation for the other residents
UAE13 hours ago
The Emirates Red Crescent has provided temporary accommodation for the other residents
UAE13 hours ago
Over 166.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus11 hours ago
Riding without a permit can result in a Dh200 fine
Public Transport in UAE10 hours ago
Those who test positive are required to inform their employer
coronavirus12 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed addresses world leaders at Major Economies Forum hosted by US President Joe Biden
UAE6 hours ago
The penalty also applies to any person who manages such online platforms
Legal6 hours ago
The two countries are expected to sign several agreements
MENA5 hours ago
Dubai Ruler takes to social media to share his views on reading and books
UAE10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The event intends to provide guidance and facilitate students in getting college admission for UG and PG study options in the new academic year, starting from September 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 19 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Coventry University scholarships available for international students.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Tenants have 90 days to vacate homes as Nakheel begins work to turn property into serviced apartments
Property1 day ago
Waleed Khamis Al Abdouli's labour of love offers authentic Emirati experience in the unfailing company of nature
Lifestyle1 day ago
Agents will visit homes or hotels of travellers at pre-booked timings to complete all formalities
Travel1 day ago
Other winners, who received the same amount, will help their families with the prize
UAE1 day ago
The beautiful building has everything from sensory pods to rare manuscripts
UAE2 days ago
Manhat was founded by an Emirati in Abu Dhabi
Business15 hours ago
Maximum temperature this month to range between 39.7 and 42.7 °C
Weather2 weeks ago
'People are really, really down,' he says of economic volatility, surging gas prices
World17 hours ago
The special numbers have been listed for as high as Dh200,000
UAE1 day ago
French authorities are trying to affirm the origins of five Egyptian pieces the museum bought for Dh30.34 million
UAE13 hours ago
Several Dubai, Abu Dhabi entities to launch IPOs in coming months
Markets1 day ago
Activities encouraged workers to maintain healthy lifestyles
UAE15 hours ago
Licence has been issued for a period of 60 years
UAE13 hours ago
Natalie has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games
Sports4 hours ago
This could shed light on the evolution of the solar system
Asia4 hours ago
The Slovenian talent jumped to the top of the overall standings
Sports4 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Multiple benign tumours destroyed facial structures, causing severe deformity and disability
Health5 days ago
Authority honours 11-year-old girl for her honesty
UAE5 days ago
Fitness enthusiasts from across the country participate in the DXB Snow Run
UAE6 days ago
The accused also broke a car windshield
Crime5 days ago
Police caution residents against ignoring lifeguards' advice as they beat the heat
UAE5 days ago
The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts
Education5 days ago
Under a new initiative, designs for the area’s street signages are now complete
UAE5 days ago
A relatively new concept, it is a place where people interact, and share work space and common areas
Property1 week ago
Exhibition focuses on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life
Education5 days ago
72% have memorized parent's phone number
UAE5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Atul Chopra, founder and CEO of agritech platform FreshOnTable, on how female farmers are leading the way in the sustainability stake
Long Reads1 week ago
Defying gender stereotypes and enabled by technology and innovation, a growing band of women are consciously cultivating sustainability on the agri-scape
Long Reads1 week ago
Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal is an unfinished business
Long Reads1 week ago
Tax-free regime, affordable mortgage and business opportunities are big incentives
Long Reads1 week ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads5 hours ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads1 day ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads6 days ago
In 2021-22, the UAE was India’s third-largest goods trading partner after the USA and China. This trade relationship has been strong over the years.
Long Reads6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The world is once again ready to travel, and Canada is looking for temporary foreign workers, immigrants, international students, and a diversity of other people.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
On 5 June every year, the world marks World Environment Day, a UN initiative building awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai opens its third office since its inception in 2015.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Her team called it a "false rumour".
Movies2 days ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events2 days ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment2 days ago
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
Movies3 days ago
These four styles are: Blamer; Placater; Computer; and Distracter
Wellness1 day ago
A common error in the use of the language by over-enthusiastic speakers and writers, is a combination of two or more incompatible metaphors
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 day ago
The Art Maze aims to reconnect humanity with heritage and cultural history in partnership with UNESCO
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The three-day Operation Smile UAE initiative will kick off on July 18
Health7 hours ago
Health service providers need to merge their expertise with new technologies to create a sustainable model
UAE1 day ago
Data can be used to create customised treatment plans and counselling for patients
Health1 day ago
Get creative in the kitchen
Recipes1 day ago
While the lymphatic system is involved in several functions like regulating the immune system and transportation of fats, one primary function is detoxification
Health1 day ago
Lujain Abulfaraj’s unique initiative employs toys to popularise the language among the young
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Round-up of the best dining spots around town
Food Listings1 day ago
It had tweeted on Wednesday that it was committed to working things out
World10 hours ago
The gaming market in the UAE generated $344 million in 2020, from mobile, consoles, and PC
Tech10 hours ago
The DIFC Innovation License is a license for innovative technology companies in Dubai and provides benefits such as access to a thriving tech ecosystem and preferential treatment for technology research and developments, capital repatriation, and taxes.
Business7 hours ago
Investors worry that Fed rate hike could have adverse effects on economic growth
Markets8 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the success of its True Global Ventures 4 Plus base fund, with 2 Unicorns and 2 companies that went public, the fund invested into Web3 leaders like Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Forge, Chromaway, Coinhouse, GCEX, Chronicled and others. TGV continues its success with a Follow On Fund that is doubling down on the base fund winners.
PARTNER CONTENT 9 hours ago
Man accuses Tesla and SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price
Tech9 hours ago
Mashreq customers will be able to subscribe digitally and open a Mashreq Securities brokerage account via the Mashreq mobile banking app to the upcoming Tecom IPO listed on the DFM
Business11 hours ago
The leading French company Coinhouse is looking to expand with True Global Ventures’ international footprint by tapping on external growth opportunities
Cryptocurrency13 hours ago
The emirate's real estate market recorded a total of 6,652 sales transactions in May 2022, a 51.60 percent increase in volume and a value growth by 66.14 percent, in comparison to the same period last year.
Business13 hours ago
Avesh Khan scalps four wickets after Dinesh Karthik scores quickfire half-century
Sports7 hours ago
The performance was the highlight of another thrilling day’s racing at the historic Berkshire track that also hosted the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, which was won by Inspiral and Frankie Dettori
Sports4 hours ago
The previous record was England’s 481 against Australia in 2018
Sports10 hours ago
The Slovenian talent jumped to the top of the overall standings
Sports4 hours ago
Natalie has already been selected to represent the UAE at the upcoming Asian Games
Sports4 hours ago
The 34-year-old was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after the victory — the first time the four-time NBA champion has scooped the award
Sports10 hours ago
The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada
Sports4 hours ago
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's opening test at Old Trafford is against Brighton
Sports1 day ago
Tournament will once again take place at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Sports1 day ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos2 weeks ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos3 weeks ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos3 weeks ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos4 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food4 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos4 weeks ago
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat1 week ago
People rushed to withdraw money from the machine once word got around about the glitch
Offbeat1 day ago
Anil Bhalla's collection of clocks is one of the largest in India
Offbeat4 days ago
The drug haul would be worth $64 million on the black market
Offbeat1 week ago
A court issued a directive after a DNA report confirmed that the mother had received the wrong newborn
Offbeat1 week ago
|1 AED
|21.21 INR
|1 AED
|55.38 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,778.49 AED
|24K
|223.50 AED