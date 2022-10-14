The guidelines were developed to ensure the safety of both consumers and suppliers and improve quality standards in the tourism industry
These bigsellers are an essential and a much-loved companion to millions
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC
A new feature – which includes the use of facial recognition – will allow residents to obtain the identity card from the comfort of their homes
Squirting water in six different directions, the pill once swallowed will allow a doctor to remotely examine the insides of patient over a virtual call
Is it winter yet? Top official from National Centre of Meteorology explains relatively cool weather that the country has been seeing
A smart meter will be mounted into the dashboard of the vehicle, which will eliminate all visible wires in the front seat
One would also be able to interact with other customers in the store, just like real-life
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
When Covid-19 broke out and the entire world went into lockdown, the UAE resident Abdul had been working very hard towards his goal.
The coming two months will feature eight fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and The Magic of Rob Lake.
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
The teeming Saudi contingent speaks in one voice about the digital transformation goal that has been in the works since 2016
Work hours have been unified at all centres except two
The busy period kicks off from October 14 onwards as schools break for mid-term holidays
The unmanned aerial vehicles will be carrying parcels and documents to specified Emirates Post sites in the Capital
House of Fear is among the new experiences in store during season 27 of the attraction
Special Diwali displays will also be illuminating the beating heart of the legacy site from October 22 to 23
Businesses aim to attract and retain skilled talent using higher salary raises
The woman earlier got custody of their daughter and demanded that alimony be increased and half a million be given to her for the child's tuition
Private sector employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organisation
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Today, Internet City is the largest ICT hub in the region, attracting billions in investments and hosting over 1,600 technology companies
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US
The fund was approved to construct streets around commercial and industrial lands
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
The actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce
Neeson had teased the remake earlier this year on a TV show
Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on the project and also direct the first two episodes
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me'aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about a rift
Critically acclaimed films with high-impact messages take centrestage at ‘Green Carpet’ event at 9th SIFF
The much anticipated Pakistani drama finally drops in theatres this week
The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres
Dubai-based yoga instructor Chandnee Kaurani tells us what may have sparked this rise
This part of the world has been unfairly overlooked when planning summer holidays
To see is a gift and protecting the vision has become Dubai-based student Noah’s top priority as he strives to raise awareness on the importance of eyecare
Lawyers insist they need the full phrase to make its meaning absolutely clear
Several dermatologists agree that the new skincare trend is a good approach because it can be adapted to different skin types, ages, lifestyles and budgets
My ever-changing love for cars and everything that surrounds it
The UAE's telecom operator aims to play a key role in the digital agenda of the UAE markets ensuring that 5G is the technology that is going to take the country to the next level
Phase 2 to support 8,000 startups & SMEs in the UAE and transform over 20 startups into unicorns by 2031
Now, over 700 services provided by more than 30 Abu Dhabi government entities can be accessed easily and conveniently
The retail giant plans to list the IPO next year, but did not disclose the size of the offering.
Advertisers can target viewers by country or genre, or even run commercials on the service’s top 10 shows
While the tech giant said he was under investigation, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes were, and which federal authorities were conducting them
Number of other firms are considering their initial public offerings on Abu Dhabi bourse and the Dubai Financial Market to build up resilience against international uncertainties
Digital Dubai’s team is on a mission to pave the way for synthetic data, showcasing itself as an innovator among the Arabian Gulf states
The former Australian all-rounder, who has joined the Desert Vipers as Director of Cricket, believes that it will become one of the biggest franchise leagues in the world
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
The Street Child World Cup in Doha, now in its fourth edition, is being held just ahead of the Fifa World Cup
It is likely to begin as a five-team tournament with BCCI's proposal plan consisting of 22 matches with each squad featuring 18 players, with a maximum of six overseas players
India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan
Pakistan face hosts New Zealand in Friday's final, while Bangladesh finish on four straight defeats in the tri-series, a warm-up event ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia
Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup
Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9
TCA would also be introducing new franchise leagues and national team tours
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe
Product website reads that the scent features 'the Essence of Repugnant Desire'
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health