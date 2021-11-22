UAE

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Hamdan bin Mohammed lauds role of SMEs in revitalising economy and creating new opportunities in Dubai; Exemption will help ease financial pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on innovations in key sectors, including advanced technologies, healthcare and services

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Hamdan bin Mohammed lauds role of SMEs in revitalising economy and creating new opportunities in Dubai; Exemption will help ease financial pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on innovations in key sectors, including advanced technologies, healthcare and services

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Hamdan bin Mohammed lauds role of SMEs in revitalising economy and creating new opportunities in Dubai; Exemption will help ease financial pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on innovations in key sectors, including advanced technologies, healthcare and services

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Shocking accident videos show how reckless drivers endanger lives

    UAE13 hours ago

  2. India travel: Delays, long queues at airport due to new mandatory screening

    Travel1 day ago

  3. New UAE labour law: Minimum wage, flexible hours among top 10 highlights

    Government2 days ago

  4. Dubai: Up to 90% discounts during 3-day super sale

    UAE11 hours ago

  5. UAE: Apple offers service programme to fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro rare sound issue

    UAE14 hours ago

  6. UAE: 23 drivers who didn’t commit a single traffic violation all year honoured

    UAE9 hours ago

  7. UAE labour law: Can a deported expat return after a ban?

    Legal14 hours ago

  8. Dubai: New four-lane bridge to ease traffic in key area

    Transport1 day ago
KT Long Read: Watch this space

Opinion

KT Long Read: Watch this space

Major disruptions in the global space industry, including in India that recently liberalised the sector, are heralding an emergence of a whole new world: ramifications will be wide-ranging, high-yielding — and ultimately benefit humanity

Opinion2 days ago

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Dubai SME extendes licence fee waiver to 7 years

Hamdan bin Mohammed lauds role of SMEs in revitalising economy and creating new opportunities in Dubai; Exemption will help ease financial pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on innovations in key sectors, including advanced technologies, healthcare and services

Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads1 day ago

The Incredible Success of Actor Seth Sheridan

PARTNER CONTENT

The Incredible Success of Actor Seth Sheridan

The world of entertainment wins hearts, is often associated with some of the warmest memories, and provides positive escapism for many around the world.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago

The Uplift — Stories That Inspire

The Incredible Success of Actor Seth Sheridan

The Incredible Success of Actor Seth Sheridan

The world of entertainment wins hearts, is often associated with some of the warmest memories, and provides positive escapism for many around the world.

