The twin-engine aircraft was carrying 22 people, including four Indians
Asia2 hours ago
The police intervened after the man's father-in-law sought their help in resolving the couple's dispute
UAE4 hours ago
An employee needs to check the terms of an employment contract, particularly with regards to salary and allowances, before signing it
Legal5 hours ago
Can I take up the new job if there is some way for me to testify that company secrets will not be shared?
Legal5 hours ago
Differently-abled youth from viral video tours emirate on first overseas trip
UAE29 minutes ago
The Dh2 billion project links with several highways
Transport3 hours ago
Over 161.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 hours ago
The Go First plane was flying into the UAE from Kannur, India
Aviation5 hours ago
Some students say they were forced to play dead as gunman went on killing spree
Americas19 hours ago
Early missteps of the Covid-19 pandemic should not be repeated, they say
World1 day ago
The 29-year-old had broken the stewardess' teeth during a brawl onboard a plane
World1 day ago
The grand prize of Dh10 million will still be up for grabs on June 4
UAE5 hours ago
The global metaverse market size was valued at $63.83 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from $100.27 billion in 2022 to $1.52 trillion by 2029, acording to Fortune Business Insights.
Business17 hours ago
The tragedy took place at annual charity programme
Africa20 hours ago
Brazilian Vinícius Junior's second half goal gave Real Madrid their 14th Champions League title
Football14 hours ago
People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi
Books22 hours ago
UAE Foreign Minister expresses country's keenness to enhance collaboration with Turkey during meeting
UAE20 hours ago
Similar trials have also taken place in Spain, Iceland, the United States and Canada
Europe9 hours ago
Iraq records 19 deaths among 111 Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic infections in humans: WHO
MENA9 hours ago
At least eight calls to emergency services were placed from inside while law enforcement waited outside
Americas10 hours ago
Rajapaksa has been told to give a statement regarding the May 9 incursions against ralliers in Colombo
Asia6 minutes ago
Vucic says he made the deal in a phone call with the Russian president
World22 minutes ago
UAE29 minutes ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads2 days ago
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books2 days ago
Zakaria Doleh makes a splash at sea daily and his quaint Chinese pagoda-shaped house is now a landmark
Spotlight4 days ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE4 days ago
Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE1 day ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel3 days ago
Studies suggest genetics, lifestyle changes, dietary habits and stress as some factors for the condition
Health2 days ago
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy2 days ago
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation2 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads1 week ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads1 week ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads20 hours ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 day ago
Long Reads2 days ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 week ago
'All That Breathes' is the story of two brothers who treat injured birds.
Entertainment54 minutes ago
It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.
Movies1 hour ago
The celebrity interior designer has turned mentor for those interested in imbibing from the best
2 days ago
The play featuring Annu Kapoor will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium tonight
Entertainment1 day ago
Experts underline that lessons learnt from dealing with Covid-19 have raised the country's healthcare standards
Health1 day ago
Expert says the disease does not spread easily and requires skin-to-skin contact for transmission
Health2 days ago
Famed British explorer Richard Francis Burton's works amount to several hundred autograph pages and almost 200 printed material
Books2 days ago
Books22 hours ago
With Abu Dhabi making rapid progress, residents will no longer have to incur hefty medical costs
Health1 day ago
The three-year-old patient travelled from Iraq for the treatment
Health1 day ago
The novel, titled Tomb of Sand, was originally written in Hindi
Books2 days ago
Emirates Airline employee-turned-entrepreneur Nahida Khan is the guiding force behind the charitable foundation that helps poor villagers
Lifestyle2 days ago
If WhatsApp had been a paid service and was charging me each time I paid a visit, I wouldn’t be traipsing in and out with such alacrity
Writer's Corner2 days ago
If the individual is conducting any commercial activity which requires a licence from the related authorities, the individual would be required to take the permit, and the UAE source income of the individual would be subject to corporate tax
Finance1 hour ago
Buoyant performance pushed group net profit before tax up 67% to EGP677 million in January-March 2022 quarter
Finance1 hour ago
The war in Ukraine and related sanctions have triggered a sharp increase in commodity prices, which will add to the challenges facing countries in the Middle East and North Africa — particularly the region’s oil importers
Business52 minutes ago
Russia had up to 79 million barrels of crude either travelling on tankers or held in floating storage over the past week, Kpler’s estimates have shown
Energy56 minutes ago
Dubai attracted 233 new projects in the creative economy in 2021. Surpassing other major cities such as New York, Singapore and Berlin, Dubai improved its rankings from fifth in the previous year, according to the Dubai FDI Monitor report
Business1 hour ago
Bay Residences: The new beach-front residential complex is estimated at Dh400 million
Property1 hour ago
The partnership aims to pursue sustainability-led growth, achieving supply chain security and resilience
UAE1 hour ago
Nearly 70 per cent of workers have returned to in-person work in some capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic
UAE4 hours ago
Analysts expect rentals will continue to increase for the remainder of this year
Property4 hours ago
Both teams, as mentioned often in these columns, are loaded with hugely talented players
Sports18 hours ago
The Italian became the first coach to win four Champions League titles
Football30 minutes ago
Football14 hours ago
It will be difficult to pick a side to back in the final if you’re a neutral
Sports17 hours ago
Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz, who was unable to complete his final lap after running into Mexican Sergio Perez’s crashed Red Bull with the cars blocking the track
Sports17 hours ago
Third seed Paula Badosa and seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka crashed out
Sports17 hours ago
While some exciting young batsmen and bowlers have emerged, there’s not much to show in the spin department, traditionally India’s area of strength
Sports1 day ago
In some ways, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti are polar opposites as soccer coaches. What unites them is an ability to use their own inimitable style to win the game’s biggest trophies
Sports1 day ago
The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season
Sports2 days ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos2 weeks ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos2 weeks ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business2 weeks ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos2 weeks ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos2 weeks ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 week ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat1 day ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 week ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 week ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 week ago
