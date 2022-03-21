UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award

    Expo 20201 day ago

  2. Dubai airport porter caught stealing from passenger's bag

    Crime17 hours ago

  3. Man arrested after he asks police to test quality of drugs he bought

    Offbeat1 day ago

  4. Ramadan 2022 sale in UAE: 9 promotions that offer up to 90% discounts

    Ramadan 202216 hours ago

  5. UAE: Fake gold scam busted as Sharjah Police arrest 12

    Crime12 hours ago

  6. UAE citizenship for expats: Who can apply and how

    UAE1 year ago

  7. UAE: How will banks recover outstanding car, personal loans if I lose my job?

    Legal15 hours ago

  8. Russia-Ukraine crisis: Meet the British-Pakistani billionaire helping evacuate refugees to UK, Europe

    World1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
Pandemic’s e-commerce surge proves less persistent, more varied

Opinion

Pandemic’s e-commerce surge proves less persistent, more varied

The online share of spending is still above pre-pandemic trends in about half of economies, from large emerging economies such as Brazil and India to other middle-income countries like Bahrain and Jamaica . In all the others, including the US and many advanced economies, the online shares are now either at or below the predicted pre-Covid trend levels.

Opinion4 hours ago

UAE News

Redmi Note 11S Review

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Redmi Note 11S Review

Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.

LONG READS
The psychological  scar of conflict

Long Reads

The psychological  scar of conflict

Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?

Long Reads1 week ago

Generation-Wisdom!

Long Reads

Generation-Wisdom!

The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy

Long Reads1 week ago

The secret ingredient is always love

Long Reads

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads1 day ago

AI art is here to stay

Long Reads

AI art is here to stay

Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is  expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?

Long Reads3 days ago

Partner Content
Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

PARTNER CONTENT

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

PARTNER CONTENT

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Bloom Living launched in Abu Dhabi

Property

Bloom Living launched in Abu Dhabi

Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations

Property9 hours ago

Sports
Videos
Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Videos

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.50 INR
1 AED 48.13 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,057.41 AED
24K232.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex