Look: Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly; Messi and team forced to switch to helicopters
An estimated five to six million people had lined the parade route, a government source said
This comes after he launched a poll earlier, asking users of the microblogging platform to vote on whether he should resign from his position
It is in accordance with the Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors
Tree sellers in the emirate say they are looking to sell around 2,300 Christmas trees this year, as demand is likely to remain high much after December 25
This is the first time that significant images captured in the early 1800s until 2020 have been put on display in the Middle East
The accused also duped the building watchman and the broker by including them in his clever scheme
Convective clouds associated with rainfall may form over eastern areas of the country; light to moderate winds will blow
The challenges the world has been through over the past few years had a great impact on what consumers want and how they want to live their lives
Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem
Dubai Shopping Festival, in its 28th edition, needs little introduction. It's a retail extravaganza that residents look forward to, and tourists plan their travel calendars around.
The moment the world has been waiting for is finally here. Are you ready to be the next winner with TrueWin?
A heavy security operation has been planned with millions expected on the streets of the capital to celebrate Sunday's thrilling final victory
The crowds spilled from sidewalks onto a four-lane highway, slowing down the vehicle as it travelled to the royal palace
Bearing flags, hats and the country's iconic blue-and-white jerseys, Argentines took over Buenos Aires' downtown and other iconic spots within minutes after the win
Another lucky participant, a South African national, won a luxury car for the second time this year
Clerics, senior scholars, doctors, and education experts are among those who are eligible; here are the details of the requirements they have to meet
The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline
Nine people are being interrogated as the public prosecution is investigating the case
The actress and her beau take fans on a virtual tour of their luxurious house in town
With some hotels in Dubai charging almost Dh260,000 during the period, here are 5 places to spend the last night of 2022 that won't break the bank
High school graduates who wish to enrol in varsities in the country can be granted conditional admission for one year
This facility is a big relief for customers to meet expenses such as electricity bills, hospital charges, or credit card payments
Buenos Aires has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar
People are taking to social media to complain about long delays in American airports
A new survey reveals that a majority of 91% employees feel positive about 2023 and 88% have made resolutions for the new year
These include a plastic ban will be imposed across more emirates; sales outlets must charge 25 fils extra per plastic bag shoppers use as of next year
The country has risen to the top ranks of the list and surpassed Norway, which was ranked second in the third quarter last year
The Dubai Police also received 53 awards last year in the local, regional and global awards
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes
Sheikh Ahmed emphasised importance of cooperation among related organisations to achieve objectives of UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative
With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival to go live today and will run until January 29
Children with clefts are likely to experience speech difficulties and hearing impairments, as well as dental issues such as cavities and missing, deformed, or misplaced teeth
Nafis Award to recognise outstanding Emiratis, companies fostering positive competition and excelling in recruiting locals
KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics
The entire technical and medical staff of the national team will be given medals as well, according to national news agency
The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Kyiv and Nato allies
Dubai Jewellery Group, the trade body for the jewellery industry in the UAE, has been an anchor and enabler of the jewellery industry since 1996.
This weekend, visit Emax stores or online to grab unbelievable deals and lowest prices on mobiles, laptops, televisions, appliances and much more
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
With the vision of 'enriching lives with creative content', KOCCA supports various future-oriented projects to sharpen the competitive edge of the Korean content industry on the global stage
Dubai-based Mouhajer International Design sets high standards in luxury interior design
Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
From winter camps to live performances, there’s lots to do around the country today
The Bollywood actress spoke about the challenges of the part and why it was difficult to detach herself from the character
Filming of the series is slated to begin in January
The Oscar-winning thriller told the story of a man-eating great white shark that attacked a US seaside town
This festive season, select pieces that spell happiness and are aesthetically designed, with thoughts and details that matter
Medical treatments and related services to be offered to government employees, retirees and elderly
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
To increase one's longevity, we must consider everyday changes. It is just the start of a journey to achieving a healthier lifestyle, says the Sharjah resident
Children with clefts are likely to experience speech difficulties and hearing impairments, as well as dental issues such as cavities and missing, deformed, or misplaced teeth
Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Whether you’re looking for a fine dining paddock-to-plate immersion, or street food for next to nothing, it is the ultimate in gourmand getaways
Take a moment to pause and admire
The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Acquiring Target Engineering further strengthens Alec’s established capabilities in marine and industrial construction while enabling the construction company to mark its entry into the oil and gas sector
From September 2020 to March 2022, UAE-Israel non-oil trade surpassed $2.5 billion, while it reached $1.06 billion in the first three months of 2022 – five times the total from the same period in 2021
This comes after he launched a poll earlier, asking users of the microblogging platform to vote on whether he should resign from his position
World’s largest international carrier has been ramping up operations after coronavirus grounded flights to meet the demand for growth in the travel sector
The statistics showed that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the trade and industry sectors reached Dh720.8 billion at the end of August, compared to some Dh683.6 billion in December 2021, a rise of 5.44 per cent
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena
Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
Teammate Thani Al Qemzi finishes third in the championship
Supporters refute comparisons between him and current captain Messi, say they are 'different athletes'
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world
In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent
By 2050, nearly half the world may live in areas that have dangerous levels of heat for at least a month, including Miami, Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai
When done right, it allows you to achieve your goals more quickly
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Lookups for the word on their website increased by 1,740% in 2022 over the year before
Dubai-based artist Reem Al Mazrouei illustrates the picture featuring Al Suwaidi, whose work focuses on UAE's rich culture