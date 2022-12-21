UAE

  1. New Year 2023: UAE announces official paid holiday for private sector

  2. Dubai: 28-year-old Emirati murdered at villa while friends are partying in front yard

  3. Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham as oil prices weigh high

DSF: A walk down memory lane with Jumbo

DSF: A walk down memory lane with Jumbo

Dubai Shopping Festival, in its 28th edition, needs little introduction. It's a retail extravaganza that residents look forward to, and tourists plan their travel calendars around.

TrueWin: Exclusive rewards await

TrueWin: Exclusive rewards await

The moment the world has been waiting for is finally here. Are you ready to be the next winner with TrueWin?

World Cup

UAE News

Scotland: A question of independence

Long Reads

Scotland: A question of independence

The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing

Long Reads

KOCCA: Elevating Korean Content

KOCCA: Elevating Korean Content

With the vision of 'enriching lives with creative content', KOCCA supports various future-oriented projects to sharpen the competitive edge of the Korean content industry on the global stage

The Epitome of Elegance

The Epitome of Elegance

Dubai-based Mouhajer International Design sets high standards in luxury interior design

Break the habit, Join the flip side

Break the habit, Join the flip side

Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Solo living has its downsides

Solo living has its downsides

In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent

