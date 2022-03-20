The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE3 hours ago
Learn the legal proceedings if you're unable to pay back the loans
Legal3 hours ago
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal3 hours ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime1 hour ago
Motorbike accidents in Dubai soared by 25% in 2021 as demand increased amid Covid-19
Transport1 hour ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime5 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The accused admitted to performing charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods
Crime3 hours ago
Sajini Narayanan Menon was the first South Indian Hindi teacher at Sharjah Indian School
Schooling in UAE20 hours ago
It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 202020 hours ago
Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine drones
MENA11 hours ago
Mohammad Zahoor and his Ukrainian wife Kamaliya put their connections and money to good use by reaching out to refugees fleeing the country
World14 hours ago
Dubai committed to sharing expertise after successful hosting of Expo 2020, says Dubai Crown Prince
Expo 202017 hours ago
The mercury will hit 29°C in Dubai
Weather7 hours ago
She will be the headline act for the post-race concert that also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental
Daily updates13 hours ago
Precious metal likely to trade sideways in the coming week
Markets5 hours ago
The city continuous to ban flights from India, Pakistan, Philippines, Nepal, Australia, Canada, France, United States and Britain
coronavirus4 hours ago
Three-fourths of the new 2,157 community transmissions reported Saturday came from Jilin
coronavirus6 hours ago
At least five people were seriously injured
Asia6 minutes ago
For a scene, they needed 2,500 extras that must look like they come from Lucknow
Entertainment21 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem, who strangled his sister Qandeel Baloch, was freed on a legal technicality that allows a victim’s mother to pardon the crime
Asia29 minutes ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime1 week ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health1 week ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport1 week ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education1 week ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20205 days ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions6 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government5 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime6 days ago
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads15 hours ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 day ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads2 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
They recreate the rise and fall of the co-founder of shared workspace startup WeWork in new series
OTT4 hours ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies3 hours ago
Browse saris, garments and textiles at the upcoming exhibition.
Local Events1 day ago
Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.
Local Events1 day ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books2 days ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health2 days ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE2 days ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness2 days ago
Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from
Fashion2 days ago
The favourite communication channel of president Bolsonaro is blocked for failure to comply with orders to remove messages that contain disinformation
Tech14 hours ago
Pioneering project seeks to break open inefficiencies in both cargo and passenger transportation
Start-ups14 hours ago
Precious metal likely to trade sideways in the coming week
Markets5 hours ago
The pledge consists of four main pillars: equal pay, employment and promotion on the basis of gender equality including senior leadership positions, integrating gender balance in the companies’ policies and programmes, and transparency.
Business13 hours ago
The dedicated programme and platform for entrepreneurs come on the back of EMPWR’s bid to drive mental wellbeing in the Mena region through a multi-pronged approach of partnering with both private and public entities.
Business14 hours ago
Netix will shoulder the BMS responsibilities in Amazon’s centres.
Business14 hours ago
He allegedly stole parts and caused the company to pay for items and services it never received
Tech15 hours ago
Here's how you can check whether the new feature has been enabled on your phone
Tech16 hours ago
Author Mahadeva Matt Mani on the seven leadership imperatives the UAE can adopt to shape its future
Business1 day ago
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure
Sports18 hours ago
World champion Max Verstappen qualified second while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth
Sports13 hours ago
As many as eight teams participated in the tournament
Sports13 hours ago
Farooq was the hero of their one-run win over Deccan Gladiators—MGM in their previous match
Sports14 hours ago
The England skipper and Irishman Paul Stirling to host junior spring camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from April 4 to 8
Sports19 hours ago
He knocks 64 from 45 deliveries in 54-run win over Ajman Heroes
Sports20 hours ago
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem
Sports20 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports1 day ago
The ‘Punisher,’ with a brilliant professional record of 6-0 and 30-0 overall, is confident about nailing his American opponent in UFC London at the O2 Arena
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance
Asia3 days ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat20 hours ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat20 hours ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat2 days ago
First degree concoction (hence the name). Medium roast. Perfect texture and flavour. Intense aroma that fires up your brain cells
Writer's Corner2 days ago
