Drivers will also receive four black points on their license for other activities that would distract them
Recently, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE for its announcement to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies
Celebrations to be held at embassy in Abu Dhabi, consulate and Pakistan Association in Dubai
Grocery store employee killed as tricolour's iron flagpole came into contact with electricity
First phase of project to license 150 residential units to do so
Employers could file an absconding case on employees in certain cases
Officers award Sahil Al Nami certificate of appreciation for his honesty
Incident took place after Kings XI Punjab lost a match, says cricketer
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Freezone Business Activity breakdown: eCommerce-36%, General Trading-25%, Consultancy License-14%, Travel and Tourism- 10%, Logistics Company- 6%, Fintech and Crypto-9%
With summer holidays almost coming to an end, it's time to get organised for back to school with Lifestyle.
He was also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street
Visibility is less than 500 metres
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
The entrepreneur was awarded the honour for being the only citizen from the country to circumnavigate the globe in 23 days
Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him pleaded not guilty
'The countries can keep on fighting. We don't care about India-Pakistan politics.'
The parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill
We asked our readers to share their favourite summer vacation snaps. Here are our top picks
The mother of two was not reachable on phone as she is on vacation
Aarti Sondhi won a beauty pageant, modelled for haute couture, became a fitness coach during her battle
For 12 years, Shashi Joshi found it difficult to even stand due to severe pain
Twenty artists used just 3 colours – saffron, white and green – representing the Indian flag
Reforms include five-year Green residency, permits for job hunters and tourists
The last supermoon of this year is called Sturgeon Moon
Roxy Cinemas to have 15 high-tech screens all equipped with premium fully reclining seating throughout
This will fund Maryam Al Hammadi's Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington
The additional evening aircraft will operate up till January 31, 2023
The workforce is upbeat overall and Sharjah’s initiative could be a shape of things to come
Every bread-making machine from the factory in Abu Dhabi carries the country's stamp
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three
Firm undergoes mediated restructuring process to help pay off debts
Ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million: RTA
Studio-level 108MP Triple Camera with a Versatile 5G Experience
Franklin Templeton's investment professionals across asset classes focus on the second half of the year and share where income-seeking investors may find opportunities
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
iCademy Middle East Online School Enrollment Now Exceeds Most UAE Brick-and-Mortar Schools
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
The Bollywood actor calls the film "magnificent"
Tudyk shines in the unlikely showcase role of an emotionally conflicted alien invader on the science-fiction dramedy.
The film starring Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
Netizens are trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter
Infection can cause cognitive dysfunction
There is no proven link between lack of serotonin and mental illness, say psychiatrists
Oud has been intrinsic to perfumery. It’s a scent that has become synonymous with the Middle East
Ministry of Health and Prevention joins the world in marking World Organ Donation Day
New facilities will serve residents in Al Wathba region and surrounding areas
Excess of ultraviolet exposure causes sunburn and is harmful for health, says doctors
In commemoration of the 75th Independence Day, we present to you the power towers of social media from India and Pakistan, who have taken the internet by storm
If you’re one of the long-term residents who claims to have visited Salalah before and would like to write it off as ‘been there and done that,’ then you’ll have to rethink
The recent edition of that took place on August 5 showcased influential voices from the industry, who are making their mark
Service will connect the emirate to regional and international destinations
AnchorFinance has obtained in Europe the financial license for ‘fiat to crypto’ transactions and similar financial licenses for the Middle East / Asia and USA are in progress.
Revamping of the Special Economic Zones will come with a fiscal package which may put a ceiling on direct corporate taxes.
Excise tax is inter-alia applicable on specific goods produced within the UAE
Net income rose 22.7 per cent from Q1 in 'strong market conditions'
The update is packed with emoji-related features, but one is missing because Apple specifically requested its removal
The Red Devils had lost to Brighton last weekend
The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11
The three ODIs will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22
All-rounder had bowed to a board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site
As soaring temperatures across England forced the need for water breaks at all this weekend's Premier League games, it was City who were on fire at the Etihad as promoted Bournemouth were blown away
Motivated by his second place in last month’s first round of the 2022 series in Poland, the Emirati driver produced a stunning performance to win a three-stage qualifying session hampered by gusting winds
Goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia eased the pressure on Gerrard after a run of two wins in their previous 12 games dating back to last season
The Aspire control and command centre will monitor all stadiums at once, as Qatar pulls out all the technical stops to keep an eye on the anticipated one million plus visitors from the moment they get off the plane to moment they leave
The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story where he is seen sprinting, wearing a Manchester City jersey, at an indoor facility on Thursday
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
We asked our readers to share their favourite summer vacation snaps. Here are our top picks
Ahmed flew to Switzerland for what he thought was a training programme with his coach
He said that it was the 'most vulnerable thing' he would ever share
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats