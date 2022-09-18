Watch: Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri learns ancient Indian martial art from 80-year-old woman
Social media influencer puts up an Instagram post, displaying the experienced lady's prowess
Men were part of British and Allied forces present in what was then the Trucial States to protect the area against threats from Nazi Germany and its allies
Emergency centres in the squares of the Holy Mosque, Makkah, are operating around the clock to serve visitors
Heads of state and leaders representing nearly 200 countries and territories will join Monday's state funeral
Project realises the vision of Sheikh Mohammed who stressed that 'in UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need' at the start of Covid-19
Following stronger-than-expected inflation data, the US Federal Reserve will raise the Fed Funds target rate by 75bp
Negative marks are imposed against an individual for violations including speeding and causing accidents; maximum someone can accrue is 24
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
The private healthcare group to become the first UAE company to embark on the HRO journey
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
Fourteen personnel who have been directly affected by the floods have been awarded a bonus to help relieve their burden
The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr
Lying-in-state ceremony formally ends at Westminster Hall at 9.30 UAE time and the doors close to the public
The drive, which saw the participation of 100 volunteers, was held in partnership with the local municipality body for trash collection
It is the first initiative of its kind in the region and aims to encourage community to embrace higher accessibility standards for individuals with autism
Residents spend more than eight and a half hours on the internet every day, nearly two hours more than the global average
The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 41 participants, each one getting Dh24,390, while 1,174 people won the third prize of Dh350
A KT reader wants to estimate the earned amount for a period of 10 years
His planning and development projects made the emirate a fertile ground for economic investment and a cultural tourist destination
Less than two hours after its release in the UAE, one unit hit a popular classifieds website at a premium of nearly Dh1,500
Contributors can donate directly to the machine wherever they are located, or even set one up themselves
Sales will pick up in the coming weeks on the eve of Diwali, which will be celebrated in October
Station can also perform all procedures to participate in races, including registering the jockey and the animal, providing a vet and a coach
From kids trapped in locked cars to a toddler who went missing in the mountains, there have been several instances when officials and bystanders saved the day
The annual job fair will feature top employers like Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group and Al Masaood Group
It could alter the community structure of reef ecosystems, increasing the vulnerability of the region's coral reefs to climate change
Four archaeological research papers share new light on Capital’s past
Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of two categories
The programme was launched to enhance the readiness of Emirati female military recruits in the country
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE
During the visit he prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of the nation, as well as for the guidance to lead its people
While there is a long way to go in fulfilling the green agenda for the real estate and urban housing sector, it needs the collective collaboration of the industry, the government and the entire supply chain
India restricted England to a paltry score of 227 after inviting the hosts to bat first
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
The actress said she and her kids are freaked out by all the paparazzi outside her house
Sidharth was shooting a few sequences for his new film in the city.
Currently, the two are leaving no chance to flaunt their love in public
From music and food to parties and fashion, there is plenty to do over the weekend in the country.
Local and international DJs on uniting diners through a rich musical repertoire
The storied British auction house is bullish about the emergence of Dubai as the leading art market amid plans to boost growing regional interest in African art
Most people bringing up young children in a tech-smitten world echo similar nervousness
It is giving people a chance to come alive on billboards without having to shed their true skin
Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie
This time, the Delhi Police unit tries to solve a case where wealthy senior citizens are being bludgeoned to death and their houses robbed
Of clouds, wind, and snow
The data showed that the commercial licences topped others in terms of distribution according to the type of licences issued
Aria has also announced that it would lease three additional plots of land in the free zone, bringing the total number of plots acquired to five, with a combined area of 540,000 square feet
Miami is the first oroject in Dubai having private pools with all residential units
Profit split method is a toll to establish the transfer price of highly integrated transactions
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says 'no default' is coming; confident that market worries will subside in 2-3 weeks
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders
Headed by the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Marching Army, Godolphin produced a one-two-three in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap
The first four matches are in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 with the final three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2
Thailand beat the UAE by seven wickets in the opening match on Sunday
Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club off the bottom of the table
Rohit said the team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad
Kohli returned to form with a majestic hundred in the Asia Cup
Unbeaten City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number