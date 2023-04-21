Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs in the country host special prayers shortly after sunrise
The mosque hosted a record 60,310 worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan this year – the largest number witnessed since its opening
Otherwise known as the night of the crescent, it is one the most exciting evenings celebrated in Pakistan, and heralds the arrival of Eid Al Fitr
UAE residents are gearing up to celebrate the beloved festival with their loved ones, with many even set to travel for the long weekend
The authority says the ruling was approved by majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools
Two lucky parents have been blessed with a baby girl each – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman
Residents will get 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting
The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29
Explore Eid inspired gift ideas to suit every lifestyle at Ether by Cloud Spaces while championing local and homegrown retail brands across a diverse range of categories
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
Exclusive Interview with Avi Bhojani
Whether you are gaming or designing 3D worlds, an RTX laptop is your best asset
Announcements for when the Islamic festival will be are rolling in all around the world as countries either spot – or do not spot – the Shawwal crescent
Muslims in the UAE and around the world have been urged to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20)
The first day of the Islamic festival will fall on Friday, April 21
Earlier, Oman had announced holidays for employees in the government and private sector from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023
Raj Mahal to continue to be available for private events
The two leaders prayed for blessings on both their countries and people, as well as for peace and security in the world
It urges residents to take astronomical information and crescent images from known and reliable sources only
The victims travelled to the Kingdom on visit visas to perform Umrah
The announcement was made in a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
The occasion marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It comes after a month of fasting where believers abstain from several things, including food and water, from dawn to dusk.
The celestial event is special because it is a combination of annular and total solar eclipses, and only occurs a few times every century
The crescent Moon, that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening
UAE residents are gearing up to celebrate the beloved festival with their loved ones, with many even set to travel for the long weekend
The experience is focused on applying ‘design thinking’ with guidance from experts in the field
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Non-profit organisation FOCP’s Zakat campaign will cover shortage of funds for treatment. You need to cover shortage of moral support for your loved ones
Post-Covid, employers are increasingly insisting employees return to office as restrictions have been eased, but a majority of residents still prefer a hybrid work model
Emirates cautions travellers of a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from April 20 onwards
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend
Two lucky parents have been blessed with a baby girl each – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
With Eid al Fitr just around the corner,
Imtiaz Developments has plans to launch the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Declines in muscle and bone strength start earlier than you might think
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
It was a record year for actors, but directors, musicians and other artists of Asian descent are also up for statuettes
A popular cosmological theory holds that the cosmos runs on quantum codes. So how hard could it be to tweak the supreme algorithm?
Take gravity, add quantum mechanics, stir. What do you get? Just maybe, a holographic cosmos
OC Home, a leading home furniture and decor brand in the UAE, is excited to announce its Eid Half Back Offer on the latest collection
Scoliosis is a deformity of the spine affecting two to three per cent of the population.
Sustainability has become a pressing issue in today's world, with a compelling need to balance current resource demands with those of future generations.
Bollywood star will answer questions posed by host Rajat Sharma
Landmark judgment by the Delhi High Court to uphold the privacy of a child, say lawyers
From idyllic escapes to vibrant getaways, there are plenty of options to consider
Also, get the chance to win exciting prizes
How it took Italian journalist Livia Manera Sambuy many years of research across three continents to dig up some astonishing facts about her life
Lanterns, flowers, and moon decor set the mood
shashi-tharoors-world-of-words
The attitude that if the world is destroyed by ecological catastrophe, Mars could one day offer Earthlings a refuge from climate change, is termed “marsification”
Overindulging during Eid Al Fitr after a month of self-control can lead to health problems, especially for those who suffer from various ailments
The alarming rate of failure of remakes has scared everyone in the Hindi film industry
Easy tips, reminders, and car accessories for mums and dads to help with childcare while on the move
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Rwanda’s largest lake is more than a ‘beach’ destination
Facebook, TikTok and Twitter seem to be increasingly connecting users with brands and influencers. To restore a sense of community, some users are trying smaller social networks
Large investment flows, thawing of relations between regional nations key to growth
apex bank’s foreign assets increased monthly by 1.34%
UAE has placed climate action at the core of its strategy
Buyers contend with rising interest rate repayments on mortgages
Nations to build on industrial ties and climate efforts
It is too important to leave it to Microsoft, Google and Meta
On Thursday, in Mohali, a Virat Kohli-captained RCB managed to carve out a 24-run over the host Punjab Kings
Delhi, who are still hunting for its maiden IPL title, remains bottom of the 10-team table with just one win in six matches
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
In 396 T20s, Rashid has scored 1,943 runs at an average of 12.53 and a strike rate of over 142
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
With three wins under its belt, including a morale-boosting two-wicket victory over a strong Lucknow Super Giants just five days ago, Punjab looks like the team to beat
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation
The businessman shared that it was just the Captcha verification procedure that stopped the chatbot from completing the process on its own
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled
In his latest surprise, Elon Musk has replaced the iconic logo — which serves as a home button on Web — with the 'doge' meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency