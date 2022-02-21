Britain's longest-reigning monarch 'will continue to receive medical attention', the palace said
World9 hours ago
Putin told Macron that he intended to withdraw troops from Belarus after ongoing military exercises
World4 hours ago
Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Go Air announced exemption to carry negative PCR tests for travellers
Travel11 hours ago
The foreign leaders are in UAE to attend the National Day celebrations of their countries at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE4 hours ago
There are just two days to go for the museum's grand opening
UAE Attractions8 hours ago
The building combines architecture, calligraphy, robotics, technology and innovation
UAE Attractions10 hours ago
The Emirati embassy last week had asked its citizens to 'postpone travel to Ukraine at the present time'
Aviation6 hours ago
Devotees are cautiously returning to Bur Dubai's Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple
coronavirus9 hours ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food7 hours ago
Rates will be impacted by local elections in India, the Ukraine-Russia crisis
Business8 hours ago
Britain's longest-reigning monarch 'will continue to receive medical attention', the palace said
World9 hours ago
The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs
UAE11 hours ago
Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving
Transport10 hours ago
Can I combine paid and unpaid leaves if I have an emergency?
Legal15 hours ago
The rare, intricate operation is the first of its kind to be performed in the Middle East
Health8 hours ago
Over 133.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus11 hours ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime5 days ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health5 days ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal5 days ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion5 days ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
On Sunday, the gold was trading at $1,897.36 per ounce.
Markets17 hours ago
IMF commends UAE’s successful efforts to address the effects of Covid-19
Economy1 day ago
Intensive efforts for digital transformation and investment in information technology infrastructure have contributed to enabling business innovation within the health insurance sector
Business4 days ago
Consumers are now more comfortable navigating the world through a digital lens, experts said
Business4 days ago
There are just two days to go for the museum's grand opening
UAE Attractions8 hours ago
The building combines architecture, calligraphy, robotics, technology and innovation
UAE Attractions10 hours ago
Devotees are cautiously returning to Bur Dubai's Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple
coronavirus9 hours ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food7 hours ago
The Emirati embassy last week had asked its citizens to 'postpone travel to Ukraine at the present time'
Aviation6 hours ago
Putin told Macron that he intended to withdraw troops from Belarus after ongoing military exercises
World4 hours ago
Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Go Air announced exemption to carry negative PCR tests for travellers
Travel11 hours ago
The foreign leaders are in UAE to attend the National Day celebrations of their countries at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Do I lose the money I paid?
Legal15 hours ago
Experts say that the 'Great Resignation' is on the cards in UAE and GCC in 2022 with 56% of candidates intending to change jobs.
Jobs17 hours ago
Here's what you can expect from the bronze, silver and gold packages
UAE Attractions2 days ago
'It could be a pilot phase for further relaxations,' said one airline executive
Travel1 day ago
The new relaxation follows the scrapping of the seven-day mandatory home quarantine for passengers arriving in India from abroad
Travel1 day ago
Over 133.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus11 hours ago
Many private schools decided to limit the number of supervisors because fewer students have been using school transportation since the pandemic
Transport14 hours ago
The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bahrain
coronavirus10 hours ago
AIM is now seeking $8 billion in climate-smart investment commitments by the November COP27 climate talks in Egypt
Environment11 hours ago
The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs
UAE11 hours ago
Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving
Transport10 hours ago
Can I combine paid and unpaid leaves if I have an emergency?
Legal15 hours ago
The rare, intricate operation is the first of its kind to be performed in the Middle East
Health8 hours ago
UAE Energy Minister says the group was on “a journey” to gradually increase oil production
Energy57 minutes ago
The embassy cites the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine
World1 hour ago
Yadav, who smashed 65, and Venkatesh, who made an unbeaten 35, put on 91 runs for the fifth wicket to guide India to 184 for five
Sports1 hour ago
Do I lose the money I paid?
Legal15 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict issued by the Court of First Instance
Crime1 week ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation1 week ago
Despite the challenges, 61 per cent of residents say they are happy with the change
Life and Living1 week ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime5 days ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health5 days ago
State bears costs of appointing lawyer if they are unable to appoint one for themselves due to financial constraints.
Legal5 days ago
Customers in the Emirates can order and get delivery on the same day.
Fashion5 days ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Dubai -
Romances can brew in strange places, under extraordinary circumstances. Call it serendipity or a meeting place for soulmates — Cupid’s arrow can strike anywhere. And what better time to uncover ‘love spots’ than on Valentine’s Eve?
Long Reads1 week ago
Emojis can be implanted as a time-saving tactic.
Long Reads1 week ago
Smileys and thumbs ups were earlier used for effect; now they are used for communication. We find out if an emoji can indeed be worth a thousand words.
Long Reads1 week ago
In Pradeep Magazine’s Not Just Cricket, his life story is squarely distilled through the prism of circumstances.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads1 day ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads2 days ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads2 days ago
Some won’t touch it, let alone taste it, while others can’t do without its zing: the chilli comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, packing a punch. After early Portuguese seafarers and colonisers spread it across continents, it has become a symbol of identity, culture and cuisine.
Long Reads3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Online brokerage firm's GlobalAnalyst helps investors crunch numbers better to find new opportunities and diversify their portfolios
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Following an ambitious seven-pillar strategy, the Dominican Republic is investing in a more technological, cost-efficient, sustainable and export-oriented agricultural sector.
Dominican Republic3 weeks ago
The 'Magic Mike' actor plays an army ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral in the film releasing soon in UAE
Entertainment1 day ago
The 'Magic Mike' actor plays an army ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral in the film releasing soon in UAE
Entertainment1 day ago
Make the most of your day off with Sunday brunches and more in the UAE
Local Events1 day ago
She plays a troubled muse to an author suffering writer's block in this 8-part series releasing February 18.
OTT3 days ago
Non-coverage forces patients to see other specialists leading to higher costs for insurance companies.
Health1 day ago
The city has some great options to choose from
Food Listings2 days ago
Mark Janicello, writer, director and leading actor of The Finellis Movie, on looking at life through the prism of humour
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The homegrown Emirati brand pipped iconic franchises, such as Japan’s Zuma, to win the prestigious award
Food7 hours ago
The rare, intricate operation is the first of its kind to be performed in the Middle East
Health8 hours ago
Hand in Hand initiative was first signed in 2018.
Health1 day ago
Recent death of veteran Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri puts spotlight on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Health1 day ago
In a world full of noise, is it possible to accept quiet?
Wellness2 days ago
Each year several lives are taken not just by catastrophic natural calamities or warzone destruction, but by motor accidents that happen right in front of our eyes, often on the roads we travel every day
Writer's Corner2 days ago
The combination of 360tf and Bolero’s offerings will allow corporates to gain greater efficiencies in digitising the end-to-end process from applying for transactions to arranging trade financing
Business6 hours ago
Rates will be impacted by local elections in India, the Ukraine-Russia crisis
Business8 hours ago
UAE Energy Minister says the group was on “a journey” to gradually increase oil production
Energy57 minutes ago
Aladdin Magic platform is targeting mobile service users to reach the UAE’s largest consumer segment and offer them greater value
Start-ups5 hours ago
Residents pay over Dh7,000 a month for tiny studio apartments
Business6 hours ago
The Emirati embassy last week had asked its citizens to 'postpone travel to Ukraine at the present time'
Aviation6 hours ago
Indian products to be low-priced in UAE as 90% of its exports will be exempted from 5% import duty
Economy8 hours ago
The emirate’s stable economy, which is set to expand to 4.5 per cent in 2022, is one of the major reasons that has made many expats select Dubai as their second home
Property10 hours ago
Accounting profits are calculated based on the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles while, taxable profits are computed based on the guidelines given in corporate tax law and related regulations
Finance11 hours ago
The world No.1 said he will play this tournament and then see how it goes further down the line
Sports4 hours ago
The tennis legend also spoke in glowing terms about Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports1 hour ago
Jadier Herrera Montero will face Mark John Yap of the Philippines at the People's Fighters event in Dubai on February 26
Sports9 hours ago
Seemar, bin Harmash and O’Neill all pick up doubles
Sports1 hour ago
Sam Bennett, Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen surrendered after the Alpecin-Fenix rider launched his sprint from far out
Sports1 hour ago
Yadav, who smashed 65, and Venkatesh, who made an unbeaten 35, put on 91 runs for the fifth wicket to guide India to 184 for five
Sports1 hour ago
The Latvian wins her fifth career title in singles
Sports1 day ago
City's defeat, only their third in the league this season, means they are now only six points ahead of Liverpool who also have a game in hand
Football1 day ago
Djokovic has won five titles in Dubai — from 2009 to 2011, 2013 and 2020 and was runner-up to Roger Federer in 2015
Sports1 day ago
Henry claimed 7-23 in the first innings to set up New Zealand's victory by an innings and 276 runs at the Hagley Oval
Cricket1 day ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos1 month ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos1 month ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
Swindon Town took to their Twitter handle asking anyone to help them track the boy
Offbeat3 days ago
Mechanic spends half a million rupees to transform his car into chopper
Offbeat1 day ago
The company’s website says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”
Americas1 day ago
CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage
Offbeat2 days ago
The AirAsia plane was bound to Tawau in Malaysia
Offbeat2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.18 INR
|1 AED
|46.95 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,973.00 AED
|24K
|230.00 AED