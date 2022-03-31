Many of them are planning on staying back as others will return to their home countries
Expo 202012 hours ago
Many of them are planning on staying back as others will return to their home countries
Expo 202012 hours ago
WGS2023 will take place next year from February 13 to 15
UAE8 hours ago
Zelensky thanks the UAE for the support and providing urgent humanitarian aid
UAE8 hours ago
Dubai Ruler also expresses his pride in the exceptional success of the world fair
Expo 20208 hours ago
The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now above four million
World11 minutes ago
Humid by night and Friday morning
Weather30 minutes ago
'GCC countries need to focus on sustainable performance and service delivery'
Jobs13 minutes ago
Country is working to boost its internal security apparatus to safeguard the lives of citizens and residents, Interior Minister says
UAE9 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Be amongst the first 50 customers from 1st - 3rd April in Huawei Experience stores in The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and City Center Al Zahia and get 600 AED cash voucher*.
PARTNER CONTENT 17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
PARTNER CONTENT 19 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Most individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Validity of passport has been extended from 5 to 10 years to facilitate the overseas Pakistani
Asia13 hours ago
A third win for 12-year-old boy living in Dubai
UAE14 hours ago
Worshippers must maintain a one-metre distance while offering prayers
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
The company is expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market on or around April 12
UAE20 hours ago
A third win for 12-year-old boy living in Dubai
UAE14 hours ago
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Rashid rover is on track to land on the lunar surface in the fourth quarter of 2022
Tech17 hours ago
Official says the ceasefire during Ramadan will help create a positive atmosphere
MENA1 day ago
Worshippers must maintain a one-metre distance while offering prayers
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Visitors learn something new in each of the 200+ pavilions
Expo 202015 hours ago
Most individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Authorities noted there tends to be an increase in such crimes during the holy month of Ramadan
Crime18 hours ago
The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Entertainment2 minutes ago
Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with UN aviation agency ICAO.
World10 minutes ago
The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now above four million
World11 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20226 days ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture6 days ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal6 days ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport4 days ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE5 days ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE6 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20206 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE6 days ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport6 days ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 week ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 week ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads4 days ago
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads5 days ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads6 days ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The couple have been dating since 2018
Entertainment10 hours ago
The music artist is thrilled to be playing a live gig at the world fair on March 30.
Local Events1 day ago
Is a gripping OTT content bouquet justification enough for most of us spending sleepless nights with eyes wide open?
OTT16 hours ago
Shreya Ghoshal, Tanishk Bagchi will be among the performers for the upcoming event
Entertainment20 hours ago
City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of food based on five criteria
Food1 day ago
Thumbay Hospital has also launched special ‘Holiday Dialysis’ packages through its medical tourism department, providing free pick and drop from hotels
Health2 days ago
This comes as part of achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and the WHO’s strategy to subdue this disease
Health3 days ago
About 90 per cent of UAE residents above the age of 40 years have never undergone screening for the disease
Health11 hours ago
There was no significant difference in the risk of developing a tumour between those who had never used a mobile phone, and mobile phone users.
Health17 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
PARTNER CONTENT 19 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi.
World3 days ago
'We immediately did an ECG and the results showed evidence of heart attack'
Emergencies3 days ago
Sri Lankan food is distinct from other cuisines in the Indian subcontinent and is known to be spicy and aromatic
Food4 days ago
The utility company expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of Dh6.2 billion over the next five years
Markets11 hours ago
Saudi and the UAE-listed banks reported healthy profit growth of 40.2 per cent and 52.6 per cent during the year.
Business12 hours ago
Experts and corporate leaders come together to help companies make the shift to a hybrid workforce model
Business7 hours ago
SteelCorr's CAGR since 2019 has been over 100 per cent and over 80 ships used the app in 2021.
Business9 hours ago
Jointly developed by ADX and FTSE Russell, the FADX 15 went live on March 30, 2020 as a new benchmark blue chip measure that includes the largest and most liquid 15 companies on the ADX
Markets10 hours ago
“It is not just the place where you work, but also the way in which you work that is being re-invented"
Business10 hours ago
The resort, located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, will have 130 rooms.
Business12 hours ago
The New York-based group, which manages more than $10 trillion in assets, discussed with the UAE cooperation to strengthen investments in the future economy
Business12 hours ago
The mega business event has managed to attract multiple MoUs as part of the MoU signing ceremony
Business12 hours ago
A crowd of 91,553 packed the Camp Nou, Barca's fortress, and surpassed the 90,185 that watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Sports6 hours ago
A slew of athletes, Hollywood actors and musicians offered video tributes for a player who injected glamour into Test cricket and was a huge fan of rock music
Sports14 hours ago
The Sri Lankan's inspired spell of leg-spin helped bowl out Kolkata for 128, a total Bangalore overhauled with four balls to spare after some late drama
Sports7 hours ago
Much as good captaincy means when to bring on a particular bowler, in some situations, it also entails not continuing with a bowler even if he has bowled well till then
Sports7 hours ago
The Whites seal third spot in Group A after winning by a solitary goal
Sports1 day ago
The captain, playing his 100th match for Royals, smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz
Sports1 day ago
Winning against KKR at this juncture would be just the right tonic
Sports1 day ago
Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs
Sports1 day ago
He had poker face for poker, a head for cricket and a knack for taking wickets and for making friends
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat4 days ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat6 hours ago
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat1 day ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
Offbeat2 days ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment3 days ago
|1 AED
|20.50 INR
|1 AED
|48.79 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,046.4 AED
|24K
|232.50 AED