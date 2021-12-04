Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting and six more were wounded, along with a teacher
World7 hours ago
Countries around the world have implemented new travel rules
Travel4 hours ago
The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
UAE4 hours ago
No damage to buildings or casualties were reported
Asia1 hour ago
The third case was reported in Gujarat
coronavirus57 minutes ago
CBSE asks examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by Board
Education2 hours ago
Pakistan PM admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'
Asia2 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives
Housing in UAE6 hours ago
118 suspects have been arrested so far after 200 raids on different locations
Asia3 hours ago
Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting and six more were wounded, along with a teacher
World7 hours ago
Preparation is key for reducing the risk of an off-roading incident
UAE Attractions10 hours ago
Some state and territory governments have moved to tighten their domestic border controls
coronavirus8 hours ago
They journeyed to combat climate change and spread awareness about environmental destruction
Environment9 hours ago
The administration is considering whether to grant temporary exemptions for countries where access to same-day testing is limited
coronavirus6 hours ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos1 day ago
Both leaders discuss ties, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields
Government1 day ago
Top priority for 2022 will be to optimise MRO processes through the use of the latest technologies
Business12 hours ago
With the technology available these days, 100 per cent of waste and water can be recycled on site and utilised to create a circular economy.
Business12 hours ago
Demand for staff soars 244 per cent over previous year Post-pandemic hiring slowdown expected in 2022
Business11 hours ago
The third case was reported in Gujarat
coronavirus57 minutes ago
CBSE asks examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by Board
Education2 hours ago
Pakistan PM admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'
Asia2 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives
Housing in UAE6 hours ago
Countries around the world have implemented new travel rules
Travel4 hours ago
The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
UAE4 hours ago
No damage to buildings or casualties were reported
Asia1 hour ago
Head to the oldest perfume shop in the UAE and discover the traditional scent of olden Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ms.Georgina Daisy Ricks and Mr.Yousef Al Ali
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Nigerian cities Abuja and Lagos will be served with daily flights from December 5, 2021.
Travel2 days ago
The change is effective from December 5
coronavirus2 days ago
Mobile networks announce special deals to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th3 days ago
The show paid tribute to the inspiring women who shaped the nation's story
Year of the 50th10 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus1 day ago
The administration is considering whether to grant temporary exemptions for countries where access to same-day testing is limited
coronavirus6 hours ago
The country postponed resumption of international flights from December 15
coronavirus6 hours ago
Artists, athletes and government and business leaders came together to celebrate the International Day of Disabled Persons
Expo 20205 hours ago
More special deals have been announced to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Preparation is key for reducing the risk of an off-roading incident
UAE Attractions10 hours ago
Some state and territory governments have moved to tighten their domestic border controls
coronavirus8 hours ago
They journeyed to combat climate change and spread awareness about environmental destruction
Environment9 hours ago
It was the Blues' first defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions
Football4 minutes ago
Almost 10,000 people visited the India Pavilion during the week
Expo 202037 minutes ago
The free to attend festival features entertainment, folk shows, music, sports, art and craft, and competitions
UAE40 minutes ago
Over 101.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus5 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The month long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will peak from 1st to 4th December.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus1 day ago
The story of UAE's progress unravelled before leaders' eyes during the show
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos1 day ago
Both leaders discuss ties, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields
Government1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads2 weeks ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads3 weeks ago
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads19 hours ago
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads1 day ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads1 day ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
He spoke to City Times about what inspired him to write the memoir.
Life and Living2 hours ago
Bollywood debutant Ahan Shetty and co-star Tara Sutaria on their new age romance out this weekend in the UAE
Entertainment4 days ago
The plot may be problematic, but the lead pair set the screen ablaze
Movie Reviews2 days ago
The pop singer spoke to City Times over Zoom from London.
Music4 days ago
6 places to get this Emirati dessert
Food Listings2 days ago
Chidanand Rajghatta, a veteran Indian foreign correspondent based in Washington D.C. for over 25 years, unpacks the engrossing political journey of the American Vice-President, who has broken several glass ceilings in one shot
Books2 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Founded in 2013 in the UK, Winnow came to Dubai as a participant in Dubai future accelerators, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation
Food2 days ago
Finding beauty in the broken
Wellness2 days ago
How has the pandemic changed the notions of beauty? Social media star and entrepreneur tells us!
Beauty2 days ago
Grammy-nominated composer and painter Ella Spira MBE on bringing a multisensory theatrical experience to Dubai Opera commemorating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
Arts and Culture2 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets4 days ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets4 days ago
Top priority for 2022 will be to optimise MRO processes through the use of the latest technologies
Business12 hours ago
With the technology available these days, 100 per cent of waste and water can be recycled on site and utilised to create a circular economy.
Business12 hours ago
Demand for staff soars 244 per cent over previous year Post-pandemic hiring slowdown expected in 2022
Business11 hours ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property5 days ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property5 days ago
The dollar index rose by 0.19% to 96.27.
coronavirus5 days ago
New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 62 all out and India were 332 ahead by stumps at the Wankhede Stadium
Cricket2 hours ago
It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the prestigious season-ending tournament
Sports2 hours ago
It was the Blues' first defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions
Football4 minutes ago
UAE beat Mauritania 1-0 in Doha on Friday
Football7 hours ago
Play did not resume after the tea break, with Pakistan, who chose to bat, on 161-2 as Azam hit an unbeaten 60 off 99 balls
Cricket2 hours ago
The venues for the series will be finalised in the next 48 hours
Cricket2 hours ago
Max Verstappen, second in first session, drops to fourth, while Charles Leclerc walks away from high speed crash
Sports19 hours ago
Team Abu Dhabi will face Bangla Tigers in the third place play-off
Sports19 hours ago
Team Abu Dhabi will face Bangla Tigers in the third place play-off
Sports19 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.32 INR
|1 AED
|47.34 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,547.28 AED
|24K
|216.00 AED