UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. Watch: New scenic highway opens in UAE mountains

    UAE Attractions2 days ago

  2. UAE National Day offer: Get free 50GB mobile data for next 6 months

    Year of the 50th1 day ago

  3. Covid-19: UAE reduces PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app

    coronavirus2 days ago

  4. UAE: Indian expat from Oman wins Dh10 million in draw

    UAE21 hours ago

  5. Covid-19 Omicron variant: UAE residents' guide to getting vaccine booster shots

    coronavirus1 day ago

  6. Look: How the UAE celebrated its 50th National Day

    Photos1 day ago

  7. Pakistan: Imran Khan strongly condemns 'horrific' killing of Sri Lankan manager

    Asia1 day ago

  8. Look: Sheikh Hamdan's photo of twins on UAE National Day will melt your heart

    Year of the 50th2 days ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Powered by
Partner Content
How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
How Kamala Harris bloomed US politics

Books

How Kamala Harris bloomed US politics

Chidanand Rajghatta, a veteran Indian foreign correspondent based in Washington D.C. for over 25 years, unpacks the engrossing political journey of the American Vice-President, who has broken several glass ceilings in one shot

Books2 days ago

Business
Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
The Uplift — Stories That Inspire

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.32 INR
1 AED 47.34 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,547.28 AED
24K216.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content
How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago