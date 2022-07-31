Shoppers are increasingly using recyclable and environmentally friendly alternatives
Route was closed on the side coming from Khorfakkan
Authorities are currently investigating the matter
Winds with speeds of up to 45kmph could kick up dust tomorrow
Pakistani expat in viral video says: I can't believe that the Sheikh wanted to speak to a common man like me
Khaleej Times reported last week how Pakistani national ran to remove the concrete blocks from busy road to help motorists
Stranded hail government who set up shelters, helped them get home safe
'People are safe. That is what matters to us,' says rescue group founder
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Rassem Zok, CEO of
Three people were not related, waiting on information about two others: Pakistan Consul-General
Civic body now has institutions for environment, facilities management, building licensing, waste management
Emergency commission had also released a link for those affected to register details
UAE Golden Visas also drive buyers' interest in larger houses worth Dh50 million or more
Petrol costs in the country have been raised for the last two consecutive months
Over 177.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
He held every rank in the army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief
High energy prices are already threatening to cause a recession in Europe through record inflation
Donation will help over 600 people, says Ministry of Community Development
The word art piece features the words 'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum' written over 200,000 times
They are also prepared to deal with other such disasters in future, ministry says
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition
US President had tested positive for the disease 9 days ago
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
How parents adapt to a sense of loss, grief and anxiety as their children fly abroad to pursue higher studies after the pandemic-induced disruption
Over two years ago, Covid ushered in a new set of life rules which we thought would be around for good. Now, with the world returning to (almost) normal, we are having to press the reset button all over again
Food from the island nation is finally getting the love it deserves in Dubai
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
The 29-year-old actor said she hasn’t had the time to “process” the milestones her life is crossing
A chat with the Pakistani singer-songwriter who was in the city to promote his new track.
The Bollywood duo starred in 'Shershaah'
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence at the event was a pleasant surprise
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
22-year-old man returned from Gulf country 3 days ago and was suffering from high fever
UAE digital art market is still growing in comparison to global numbers
Disease leads to paralysis and respiratory failure
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
Mobile application aims to help residents cope with pandemic challenges among others
Through the lens, lightly
‘Having a chronic condition doesn’t mean you are dead’ believes Monsarrat
Several factors including escalating domestic political tension, low foreign exchange reserves have contributed to the free-fall of currency
Hundreds of letters have poured in to the judge overseeing the firm’s multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy and they are heavy with anger, shame, desperation and, frequently, regret
China July official manufacturing PMI below forecast; July official services PMI grows at slower pace; Covid flare-ups, cooling global demand, property key risks; Big stimulus seen unlikely, govt omits mention of growth goal
The Middle East’s largest economy has benefited from a spike in oil prices triggered by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and has largely resisted appeals from Western countries to raise output in order to bring prices down
Analysts said Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing deep financial troubles due to very low forex reserves and mounting external debts.
Brent seen averaging $105.75 per barrel this year; WTI seen averaging $101.28/bbl this year; Investors focus on Opec+ meeting; Global demand seen growing by 1.4m-2.5m bpd in 2022
Saudi officials have stressed that any decision to pump more oil will be taken within the framework of Opec +, which will hold its next meeting on August 3
|1 AED
|21.43 INR
|1 AED
|64.00 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,459.2 AED
|24K
|213.00 AED
The reigning Youth Olympic champion first bettered the snatch mark with a successful 140kg attempt and then lifted 160kg in clean and jerk to take his aggregate to 300kg, which is a new Games record in the men’s 67kg competition
Australia's cricketers are favourites for gold in Birmingham but there is nothing to match the fierce rivalry between the two cricket-obsessed South Asian nations
Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece as Pakistan were all out for 99
The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series
The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell
Spectators were also hurt after Team England’s Matt Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking at a corner of the track
India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22
Teenage prodigies Abdulrahman Mohammad Al Taher and Mohammed Saeed Laily teamed up with veteran Othman Moussa to secure a 3-1 victory for the UAE
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
It has now gathered more than 2.8 million views on Instagram
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
Team of 28 doctors in Saudi Arabia conducted five-hour-long surgery to separate baby girls
She says that people love to help each other