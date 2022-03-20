The Ukrainian President clarified that there were 'compromises' that Ukraine could not make in negotiations with Putin
World2 hours ago
The French crackdown means the owners are unable to sell or monetise their acquisitions
World2 hours ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living6 hours ago
Authorities launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents
Crime10 hours ago
Ukraine's president said he is ready to negotiate with Putin
World15 hours ago
Individuals in countries with high plastic bottle usage can consume up to a quarter kilo of the material in a year
Environment7 hours ago
The American TV host and comedian addressed a crowd of thousands at Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 20203 hours ago
Naftali Bennett's visit on April 2 will mark 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel
MENA2 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
The police have the authority to confiscate the ride if an individual uses it in non-designated zones
Legal12 hours ago
Sajini Narayanan Menon was the first South Indian Hindi teacher at Sharjah Indian School
Schooling in UAE1 day ago
It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 20201 day ago
Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine drones
MENA20 hours ago
Mohammad Zahoor and his Ukrainian wife Kamaliya put their connections and money to good use by reaching out to refugees fleeing the country
World23 hours ago
The police has achieved 100% in security coverage across the jurisdiction area
UAE8 hours ago
The accused admitted to performing charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods
Crime12 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 27,207.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Motorbike accidents in Dubai soared by 25% in 2021 as demand increased amid Covid-19
Transport10 hours ago
The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat4 hours ago
The Criminal Court sentenced the Asian expat to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000
Crime14 hours ago
'Afghanistan is a tough place to be a child,' a UN leader said
MENA36 minutes ago
National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed
Asia57 minutes ago
She said her work on the probe committee has only raised her distress about what unfolded that day
World1 hour ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions6 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government6 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime6 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050
UAE12 hours ago
The game, which features a 3D space environment, follows the mechanics of Snakes and Ladders
Education9 hours ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 20201 day ago
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board
Government10 hours ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20205 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads1 day ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 day ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads3 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
They recreate the rise and fall of the co-founder of shared workspace startup WeWork in new series
OTT13 hours ago
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Movies12 hours ago
Browse saris, garments and textiles at the upcoming exhibition.
Local Events1 day ago
Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.
Local Events1 day ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE2 days ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books2 days ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health3 days ago
Experts say investing in the emotional and social well-being of children in the early years has positive effects on long-term economic and social development
Health7 hours ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health1 day ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture3 days ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness3 days ago
Dubai continuing to grow its reputation as a hub for international business, more and more new home buyers and investors are switching on to the extensive benefits on offer in the emirate’s real estate market
Property5 hours ago
The global long-term sovereign sukuk issuance is set to drop to $73 billion in 2022 and $75 billion in 2023, from $88 billion in 2021, including issuance by multilateral development banks: Moody’s Investors Service
Markets5 hours ago
Tethyan Copper company agrees to waive $11 billion penalties to revive the copper and mining project in Balochistan
Business1 hour ago
In a deal signed with the Indian state of Gujarat in the presence of visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Suzuki said it planned to increase production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing in the state
Auto5 hours ago
Aramco’s 2021 net profit $110 billion vs forecast $106 billion; Plans $40-50 billion of capital expenditures in 2022 as against $31.9 billion in 2021
Business5 hours ago
The IMF has begun the seventh review of the $6 billion rescue package agreed with Pakistan in 2019, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said he will have a final meeting with the lender on Tuesday
Economy5 hours ago
Shaping national and international cybersecurity strategies, the UAE Cyber Security Council will host the UAE’s first live National Bug Bounty ethical hacking programme
Business5 hours ago
Chairperson of Shurooq emphasises the significance of the two projects in boosting the economic and tourism landscape in Sharjah
Business6 hours ago
Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations
Property6 hours ago
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place
F11 hour ago
About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present
Cricket13 hours ago
After a poor start, Bangladesh could only manage 194 for nine in their 50 overs. South Africa had no trouble chasing down the target
Cricket3 hours ago
PSG showed close to nothing at the Louis II stadium 11 days after being knocked in the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid
Football3 hours ago
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure
Sports1 day ago
World champion Max Verstappen qualified second while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth
Sports22 hours ago
As many as eight teams participated in the tournament
Sports22 hours ago
Farooq was the hero of their one-run win over Deccan Gladiators—MGM in their previous match
Sports23 hours ago
The England skipper and Irishman Paul Stirling to host junior spring camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from April 4 to 8
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat2 days ago
The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Offbeat4 hours ago
The 26-year-old was arrested on a probation violation and charged with first-degree theft
Offbeat5 hours ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat1 day ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat1 day ago
