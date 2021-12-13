UAE

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis to add 12 New Tokens to its Exchange Platform

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

Why are SHIB, DOGE different from alleged scams like SQUID

Why are SHIB, DOGE different from alleged scams like SQUID

Even with increased security measures, developers of dubious cryptocurrency protocols manage to escape with investors' funds. Such incidents, known as "rug pulls" often leave crypto investors questioning even legitimate exchanges for listing such tokens.

  New UAE laws: Is it illegal to be romantically involved with a married woman?

    Legal

  New UAE workweek: Major private company announces blended work schedule for employees

    UAE

  UAE salaries: Employers to offer up to 10% pay rise in 2022

    Jobs

  New UAE workweek: Sharjah schools to get 3-day weekend

    Government

  UAE: You are entitled to compensatory days off, extra salary for working on official holidays

    Legal

  Sheikh Hamdan tests negative for Covid, posts hilarious meme

    UAE

  Covid-19 travel: Soon, UAE residents can enter EU member states without restrictions

    coronavirus

  Dubai: Seriously injured 4-year-old girl regains consciousness after freak treadmill accident

    UAE
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.

The Command of English

The Command of English

The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?

Age of femme finance

Age of femme finance

Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

How the FansOnly Marketplace Will Change the Content Creation Game

How the FansOnly Marketplace Will Change the Content Creation Game

A few months ago, many people didn't have any idea what NFTs were. And then suddenly, at the beginning of the year, news broke about NFT transactions worth millions of dollars. NFTs became a hot topic, and the more people learned about the space, the more attractive it became.

