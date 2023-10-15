UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. UAE: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are back after over 2 hours of glitches

    uae

  2. Dubai: Winter camping season begins on Tuesday; how to apply for permits

    life and living

  3. India's Richest 100: 6 UAE residents, including Lulu's MA Yusuffali, Landmark's Renuka Jagtiani on Forbes list

    business

  4. Watch: Heavy rain batters UAE mountains; residents warned of 'hazardous weather'

    uae

  5. Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed directs Dh50-million humanitarian aid to Palestine

    mena
Partner Content
Videos & Podcasts
Video Icon
Embracing mental health through CSR initiatives

videos

Embracing mental health through CSR initiatives

In a world where the fast pace of life often takes precedence over mental well-being, Silicon Central has taken a commendable step forward by introducing its first corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues on a global scale.

videos

Short Stories
COP 28
Local Plus
Visa and Immigration
Life and Living
More COP 28
More Local Plus
More Visa and Immigration
More Life and Living

UAE Latest News More UAE News

Gold Forex Rates View all

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.61 INR
1 AED 75.79 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7097.78 AED
24K234.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Trending News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Long Reads
Partner Content
World
Sports
Opinion
Business
More World
More Sports
More Opinion
More Business
50 Mena Leaders More News
Legal view
Personal Finance
Realty
Tech
More Legal View
More Personal Finance
More Realty
More Tech