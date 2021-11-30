Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday
Government20 hours ago
Over 101.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
UAE has suspended travel from seven countries in Africa amid new Covid-19 Omicron variant concerns.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Parag Agrawal will be the new chief executive officer of Twitter
Tech4 hours ago
City will be organising a 5K run on December 4 under the hashtag 5Kfor50 as part of Emirati Day
Year of the 50th1 hour ago
Omicron has sparked more anxiety than any other variant since the emergence of Delta
Economy6 hours ago
The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
Authorities have detected three people with the Omicron variant through mandatory testing while in quarantine.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Temperatures will reach 29°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
UAE8 hours ago
Dubai's shining achievement is the needle-shaped Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building
UAE Attractions8 hours ago
Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday
Government20 hours ago
People who have already had coronavirus could get reinfected more easily
coronavirus21 hours ago
IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus becomes Twitter CEO; sees 'exciting opportunities ahead
Tech15 hours ago
Decision taken after all crew members were isolated following detection of Covid positive staff
coronavirus17 hours ago
US president says his country is in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans
coronavirus17 hours ago
The 13-minute movie charts the nations journey over 50 years
Year of the 50th18 hours ago
Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday
Government20 hours ago
Dubai Ruler's decision reflects the country’s humanitarian values
Year of the 50th22 hours ago
Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families
Government23 hours ago
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Weather1 day ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets6 hours ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets5 hours ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property22 hours ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property1 day ago
City will be organising a 5K run on December 4 under the hashtag 5Kfor50 as part of Emirati Day
Year of the 50th1 hour ago
Omicron has sparked more anxiety than any other variant since the emergence of Delta
Economy6 hours ago
Authorities have detected three people with the Omicron variant through mandatory testing while in quarantine.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Temperatures will reach 29°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
UAE8 hours ago
The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15
UAE Attractions1 hour ago
Over 101.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
UAE has suspended travel from seven countries in Africa amid new Covid-19 Omicron variant concerns.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Parag Agrawal will be the new chief executive officer of Twitter
Tech4 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 2 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Ms.Georgina Daisy Ricks and Mr.Yousef Al Ali
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Fees will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4
Transport1 day ago
Motorists face fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Countries around the world have closed borders after the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in southern Africa
coronavirus18 hours ago
Passengers can book now, and change flights later “with no additional costs”
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
US president says his country is in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans
coronavirus17 hours ago
India is observing the situation in other countries, including Omicron hotspot South Africa
coronavirus17 hours ago
Price of the digital token rises almost ten-fold from Friday to Monday morning when it hit $688
Markets17 hours ago
The 50 per cent discount offer is valid on all gold and selected diamond jewellery available across all the Joyalukkas UAE showrooms only
Business20 hours ago
People who have already had coronavirus could get reinfected more easily
coronavirus21 hours ago
IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus becomes Twitter CEO; sees 'exciting opportunities ahead
Tech15 hours ago
Decision taken after all crew members were isolated following detection of Covid positive staff
coronavirus17 hours ago
Event was organised to encourage and educate people on the importance of living a healthy life
UAE6 minutes ago
Ferre told the
Sports17 minutes ago
New partnership embeds HPE in Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem’s value-driven programmes and initiatives to increase commercial viability of Hub71 startups and tech talent
Business20 minutes ago
The tournament will be played between February 3-12 next year
Sports18 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The month long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will peak from 1st to 4th December.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Preliminary electronic registration process for the 2022 edition of the award will continue until January
UAE1 day ago
Move will see the release of prisoners, serving sentences from several punitive and reformative institutions
UAE1 day ago
Over 40 changes were announced in rules pertaining to personal protection, criminal law, data protection, fake news, and copyright rules
Government1 day ago
The booster shots will be given only on appointment basis
coronavirus1 day ago
The 13-minute movie charts the nations journey over 50 years
Year of the 50th18 hours ago
Decision follows Cabinet meeting by Dubai Ruler chaired at Expo 2020 on Monday
Government20 hours ago
Dubai Ruler's decision reflects the country’s humanitarian values
Year of the 50th22 hours ago
Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families
Government23 hours ago
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Weather1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
The two subjects have been at loggerheads, but perhaps it’s time for the twain to “meet”
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Over 230 historic sites in various stages of degeneration across the UK were saved this year
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads3 days ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads1 week ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads1 week ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 hours ago
Thinking of making your first crypto investment? How about unlocking a cool AED 100 bonus to get started with
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The world's leading platform for collectible luxury timepieces to join the global watch community in Dubai with a dedicated WatchBox Lounge and WatchBox Studio; plus programming, events, and horological activations
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Malayalam superstar on his historical new release and his hopes for son Pranav
Entertainment20 hours ago
Do you have fond memories of the first gig you attended?
Music7 hours ago
The Danish band is bringing its popular hits to Dubai on December 2.
Local Events2 days ago
The actress gushed about the news on Instagram today.
Entertainment1 day ago
Crown Prince hails city's ‘unassailable spirit’.
Health3 days ago
Chef Khulood Atiq collaborated with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to promote local cuisine
Year of the 50th4 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
9 finalists would be receiving substantial monetary prize at a ceremony in Dubai
Health1 day ago
Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection
World1 day ago
GMU launches a zebrafish facility for cancer research in partnership with Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences
Health2 days ago
Diabetes screenings will be provided in all Aster and Medcare facilities
Health3 days ago
Fitbit teamed up with
Health4 days ago
Dubai will be the first city in the world to offer work from home office, says MAK, the man behind the new-age office workstations aka office on wheels or BOOSTPOD
Lifestyle4 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The dollar index rose by 0.19% to 96.27.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.72 per ounce.
coronavirus1 day ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets6 hours ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets5 hours ago
Realty consultancies expect rentals to continue to rise in early 2022
Property22 hours ago
This year 23 units at the Bulgari Resorts & Residences were sold for Dh649 million
Property1 day ago
Armenia is looking to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix and reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.
Business3 days ago
This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.
Business4 days ago
Komatsu Middle East opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
Business4 days ago
Ferre told the
Sports17 minutes ago
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test
Cricket33 minutes ago
The tournament will be played between February 3-12 next year
Sports18 hours ago
Team Abu Dhabi defeat Deccan Gladiators by eight runs
Sports18 hours ago
The Brazilian was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne
Sports17 hours ago
Anderson also hailed the impact of Team Abu Dhabi coach Paul Farbrace in the tournament
Cricket18 hours ago
The 29-year-old, who competed in the British Formula Three championship this year, will be one of the first to drive a lap of the street circuit along the shores of the Red Sea
Sports22 hours ago
As a reward for their efforts, the England skipper has invited them as his guests for the home game against Brentford on Thursday
Sports20 hours ago
In the final match of the tournament, Ocean Fair International beat ABC CC by 37 runs
Cricket20 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE4 weeks ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.35 INR
|1 AED
|46.94 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,602.33 AED
|24K
|217.75 AED