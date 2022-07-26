Spot gold was up 0.16 per cent at $1,722.28 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time
They say that teens see pictures of very thin models and content related to extreme exercise
Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in Prime Minister's home state
Visibility will drop due to blowing dust and sand
Low visibility on roads due to blowing dust and rainfall
The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday
Higher oil prices, global growth fears and a hawkish Fed could keep appreciation bias capped, expert says
It is among the most requested compensations in the country
PARTNER CONTENT
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
From fashion, athleisure and pharmacy to beauty products, keep scrolling down to check out the tonnes of incredible deals this summer
PARTNER CONTENT
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
PARTNER CONTENT
Rassem Zok, CEO of
PARTNER CONTENT
The mission will commence in 2023
Murmu is the first tribal— and the second woman ever— to hold the country's highest office
Many football fans prefer to stay in Dubai and travel to Qatar to watch the games
They will operate in addition to Uber and Careem
Airline reaching out to notify passengers of new departure times
Blowing dust and sand to reduce visibility
Mystery flight will depart from the capital on August 26 taking passengers to an undisclosed location
Designs embody how urban communities will be in future in an environment free from roads, cars, and emissions
It is among the most requested compensations in the country
Analysts still believe sector will ultimately become a money spinner, given customers' love of convenience
The star couple have not publicly commented on the matter yet
The competitions were held virtually in Switzerland from 12th to 17th July
Drill is being held in coordination with the civil defence
The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
There are eight dry fish stalls, four fruit and vegetable stalls, and three commercial kiosks
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
Be proactive, not reactive, as MBG experts lay down the rules and regulations of a tax audit to keep you away from worries and legal complications
Higher oil prices, global growth fears and a hawkish Fed could keep appreciation bias capped, expert says
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Numbers. We use them to count, calculate and communicate. Numbers are also technology, the key to a better, more sustainable future. And numbers are art.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
Chefs of different nationalities speak in one voice about what it takes to work in tandem to rustle up gourmet delights peppered with multicultural hues
Over the long term, it's important to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
No macroeconomic indicator has as much impact on the society as hyper-inflation does
Grit and positivity are the keys to the all-rounder’s resurgence after being out for more than 2 years with a career-threatening lower back injury
A realistic understanding of the challenges and a well-thought-out roadmap can help realise the dream, experts say
A portmanteau of ‘phone’ and ‘snubbing’, phubbing has been trending in our lives as we willfully continue to let smartphones be the disruptor of relationships even as we complain how technology has made us disconnected
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
PARTNER CONTENT
The film is expected to have a worldwide release in November 2023.
The film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
Be it critically acclaimed films or Hollywood blockbusters, the talented actor always delivers the goods.
The Ministry of Health asks residents to follow precautions
This is the fourth case of the viral disease in the country
Artists across ethnicities, cultures, and colours are the hallmark of the artscape of the region; they speak of how welcomed they feel here
PARTNER CONTENT
Apple recently launched its latest MacBook Pro for creators.
PARTNER CONTENT
Travellers are advised to do a routine PCR test before departure and after arrival
The complex surgery lasted around 3 hours
Doctors will spread awareness on ways to avoid dehydration, strokes, exhaustion
'Extraordinary' situation declared in over 70 countries
A surge in infections has been reported since early May
We get sucked in by triggers of relationships, work stress, health issues (both physical and mental), big life changes and other traumatic situations in life
They say that teens see pictures of very thin models and content related to extreme exercise
Analysts still believe sector will ultimately become a money spinner, given customers' love of convenience
In Dubai, many luxury brands are represented by mono-brand stores through local franchises but with the recent change in government policies, Savills is seeing international brands come in directly looking to take back full control of their stores
The South Asian nation currency, the second worst performer this year after Sri Lanka, shed another 0.66 per cent to the US dollar
Higher oil prices, global growth fears and a hawkish Fed could keep appreciation bias capped, expert says
The tech giant also has a secondary listing there
The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday
|1 AED
|21.70 INR
|1 AED
|61.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,319.74 AED
|24K
|208.50 AED
Stradivarius bids to score an epic fifth win at British summer showpiece
The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from September 8 next year
An inaugural showcase will take place in Dubai in February 2023
Concerns were raised about safety issues inside stadiums following a series of incidents which marred the end of last season in the Premier League and lower leagues
The tourists, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended the day still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings at Galle
Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64 to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday
Spaniard shelves plans so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition
The Emirati driver came through a severe test of nerve and concentration in a dramatic first round of the 2022 series, which brought victory for Germany’s Stefan Hagin
Etihad Arena to hold Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in October
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
She says that people love to help each other
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries